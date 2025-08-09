You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Gavin Newsom Is Lying About TX Democrats' War on Democracy AGAIN

Congratulations, Gavin Newsom! You have fixed all of California's significant problems. Human feces no longer dots the streets of San Francisco, crime is under control, Los Angeles has been rebuilt, and the state's budget deficit has been turned into a surplus.

Wait ... none of that happened. California is still a cesspool. But fixing its myriad problems requires hard work, discipline, and tough choices.

Those things are anathema to the Democratic Party.

Which is why Gavin Newsom is focusing on Texas -- a state he doesn't govern and has no say over -- by lying about what's going on there (again!)

Corrupt politicians in Texas are kicking democratically elected officials out because they refuse to vote how they want.



This is what dictators do. https://t.co/mxEGhEgLWB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 8, 2025

This is not what's happening at all. The Texas Democrats are refusing to vote. They're not doing their jobs.

And the Texas constitution makes it very clear that Governor Greg Abbott has every right to remove them from the seats they abandoned.

This is a lie. No, they’re getting kicked out because they won’t vote at all. Which is their job.



Now, let’s talk about dictators. You are one and you’ve destroyed California. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 8, 2025

California was the state that arrested people for walking alone on the beach during COVID.

Um, the Dems aren’t voting. They’re literally preventing everyone from voting.



THAT’S what dictators do. — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) August 9, 2025

Because the vote isn't going to go their way.

That's not just dictatorial, it's childish.

Does this resistance idiot bait actually work on anyone — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 8, 2025

Nope.

TX AG Paxton has filed suit to remove 13 elected officials from office because they refuse to vote, not because they refuse to vote how anyone else wants. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 8, 2025

If Democrats had remained in Texas and voted, this wouldn't be an issue. Instead, they fled to Illinois.

You constantly lie.

You’re a disgrace. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 9, 2025

If he's breathing, he's lying.

He's lying, of course.

Those elected officials are being kicked out because they abandoned their job and refused to vote at all. https://t.co/aMAviy3KvN — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 9, 2025

He's always lying.

The gaslighter-in-chief has thoughts https://t.co/yA8TvxzGbj — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 9, 2025

And those thoughts are as deep as a kiddie pool.

Actually, it’s because they are refusing to vote at all - they are free to vote any way they want. They just can’t vote from Illinois. They actually have to be present in the Texas House.



But hey - don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story… https://t.co/Zz0FSnoBJS — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 9, 2025

Newsom is really itching for that White House run.

Perfect Gavin Newsom:



Democrats leave state to avoid voting how they want.



Newsom says they are being prevented from voting. https://t.co/pN923VlCXY — David Strom (@DavidStrom) August 9, 2025

No, Newsom says they are being forced to vote in a certain way. That's a much more nefarious accusation.

Literally everything he says is a lie. No one cares how the Texas Dems vote. They would just like them to cast a vote. Any vote. https://t.co/CLd4Kui4KP https://t.co/5ofxdf3HQZ — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 8, 2025

If Gavin told us the sky were blue, we'd look outside.

No, it's because they refuse to show up and vote at all, you over-gelled liar. https://t.co/BKf97jH2V1 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 9, 2025

Yeah, lay off the hair gel, Gavin.

Democrats defend democracy by refusing to allow votes to occur if they'll lose. https://t.co/OHStpAsEba — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 9, 2025

'We must destroy democracy in order to save it.'

Said no sane person, ever.

Then again, we are talking about Democrats.

