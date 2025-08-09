You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Gavin Newsom Is Lying About TX Democrats' War on Democracy AGAIN

Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magic...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Congratulations, Gavin Newsom! You have fixed all of California's significant problems. Human feces no longer dots the streets of San Francisco, crime is under control, Los Angeles has been rebuilt, and the state's budget deficit has been turned into a surplus.

Wait ... none of that happened. California is still a cesspool. But fixing its myriad problems requires hard work, discipline, and tough choices.

Those things are anathema to the Democratic Party.

Which is why Gavin Newsom is focusing on Texas -- a state he doesn't govern and has no say over -- by lying about what's going on there (again!)

This is not what's happening at all. The Texas Democrats are refusing to vote. They're not doing their jobs.

And the Texas constitution makes it very clear that Governor Greg Abbott has every right to remove them from the seats they abandoned.

California was the state that arrested people for walking alone on the beach during COVID.

Because the vote isn't going to go their way.

That's not just dictatorial, it's childish.

Nope.

If Democrats had remained in Texas and voted, this wouldn't be an issue. Instead, they fled to Illinois.

If he's breathing, he's lying.

He's always lying.

And those thoughts are as deep as a kiddie pool.

Newsom is really itching for that White House run.

No, Newsom says they are being forced to vote in a certain way. That's a much more nefarious accusation.

If Gavin told us the sky were blue, we'd look outside.

Yeah, lay off the hair gel, Gavin.

'We must destroy democracy in order to save it.'

Said no sane person, ever.

Then again, we are talking about Democrats.

