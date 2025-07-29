WHAT IS THIS HEADLINE?! Minnesota Star Tribune OMITS Real Reason Why ICE Is...
Axios Is Suddenly Unconcerned About 'Misinformation' When It Comes to 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

Remember when the Left was on a crusade to end 'misinformation' online?

By 'misinformation' they meant, of course, 'anything we don't like' without consideration for the truth. But misinformation does exist -- like the COVID vaccine will stop the spread, or that puberty blockers are reversible.

And we want to focus on that last one, because Axios is suddenly not concerned about 'misinformation' when it comes to 'gender-affirming care.'

This is because the FTC is looking into deceptive claims about 'gender-affirming care:'

  • The Federal Trade Commission on Monday launched an inquiry into whether health providers are failing to disclose risks connected with gender-affirming care or are making false claims about its benefits.

    Why it matters: The action could help make the case for using unfair competition laws to crack down on health providers, by asserting gender-affirming care involves deceptive claims, legal analysts say.


    Driving the news: The FTC solicited public comment through Sept. 26 from consumers who 'may have been exposed to false or unsupported claims about 'gender-affirming care,' especially as it relates to minors.'

    • The move followed a public workshop the FTC held in early July to 'gauge the harms consumers may be experiencing' surrounding gender-affirming care for minors that featured prominent critics of youth gender-affirming care.

In addition to claims that things like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are 'reversible' (they're not and they're incredibly harmful), the Left has also repeatedly claimed that children who don't receive 'gender-affirming care' will be more suicidal. The opposite is true.

Oh, and the appeal to experts by citing the AMA? That ship sailed a long time ago, Axios.

Bingo.

Where's the lie?

Also, the part about 'impressive taste in clothing' made this writer laugh out loud.

Correct.

There is no low to which Axios won't sink.

And Axios failed.

This is exactly what we voted for.

The author is incurious because he is not a journalist, but a stenographer.

They do outgrow the trans phase. Which makes the Left angry.

Like this writer said: stenographer. 

That's all we ask.

We'd be fine with that.

If Axios really cared about 'trans' kids, they'd want complete and transparent information on the risks of 'gender-affirming care.' We notice they're not, and they're okay with actual misinformation in the service of their agenda.

