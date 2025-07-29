Axios Is Suddenly Unconcerned About 'Misinformation' When It Comes to 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Remember when the Left was on a crusade to end 'misinformation' online?

By 'misinformation' they meant, of course, 'anything we don't like' without consideration for the truth. But misinformation does exist -- like the COVID vaccine will stop the spread, or that puberty blockers are reversible.

And we want to focus on that last one, because Axios is suddenly not concerned about 'misinformation' when it comes to 'gender-affirming care.'

The Trump administration has threatened funding cuts and law enforcement against providers of gender-affirming care — especially to minors — care that is supported by the American Medical Association. https://t.co/xykeaMBd7b — Axios (@axios) July 28, 2025

This is because the FTC is looking into deceptive claims about 'gender-affirming care:'

The Federal Trade Commission on Monday launched an inquiry into whether health providers are failing to disclose risks connected with gender-affirming care or are making false claims about its benefits. Why it matters: The action could help make the case for using unfair competition laws to crack down on health providers, by asserting gender-affirming care involves deceptive claims, legal analysts say.

Driving the news: The FTC solicited public comment through Sept. 26 from consumers who 'may have been exposed to false or unsupported claims about 'gender-affirming care,' especially as it relates to minors.' The move followed a public workshop the FTC held in early July to 'gauge the harms consumers may be experiencing' surrounding gender-affirming care for minors that featured prominent critics of youth gender-affirming care.





In addition to claims that things like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are 'reversible' (they're not and they're incredibly harmful), the Left has also repeatedly claimed that children who don't receive 'gender-affirming care' will be more suicidal. The opposite is true.

Oh, and the appeal to experts by citing the AMA? That ship sailed a long time ago, Axios.

The second the American Medical Association started putting left-wing politics ahead of their purpose, what they think stopped mattering to half the country — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 28, 2025

Bingo.

Where's the lie?

Also, the part about 'impressive taste in clothing' made this writer laugh out loud.

It’s not care, it’s mutilation — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 28, 2025

Correct.

Axios shills for mutilating children. you idiots are evil. — Nick (@Nickster0188) July 28, 2025

There is no low to which Axios won't sink.

This is an IQ test. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 28, 2025

And Axios failed.

Excellent! This is exactly what we voted for! Child genital mutilation and chemical castration MUST be stopped. I am so proud of my president, @realDonaldTrump! — Fuzzy Slippers (@fuzislippers) July 29, 2025

This is exactly what we voted for.

"Reality check: Gender-affirming care for minors is supported by major medical organizations including the American Medical Association."



LOL at this sentence, like the author is totally ignorant and incurious about the latest reporting on the efficacy and benefits of GAC. https://t.co/650uE4bCsZ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 28, 2025

The author is incurious because he is not a journalist, but a stenographer.

“Trust the experts” stops being a thing when they are pushing chemical castration and mutilation of children in the name of affirming a mental illness most grow out of without any intervention.



All this shows is the American Medical Association should be launched into the sun. https://t.co/6rylleEqMg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 28, 2025

They do outgrow the trans phase. Which makes the Left angry.

"Most people who accessed transition-related care as adolescents are happy with that decision as adults, research shows."@abettel what research shows that most people who received this "care" as kids were happy with it as adults?



I'm not aware of such a finding. What study is… https://t.co/d8lU9dIVX1 — Joe Duarte 🏜️ (@ValidScience) July 28, 2025

Like this writer said: stenographer.

That's all we ask.

This is terrible. The Trump administration should ban all alleged, gender, affirming care for children and adults because you don’t treat mental illness by mutilating the mental patient https://t.co/tmcXFF36p3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 28, 2025

We'd be fine with that.

If Axios really cared about 'trans' kids, they'd want complete and transparent information on the risks of 'gender-affirming care.' We notice they're not, and they're okay with actual misinformation in the service of their agenda.

