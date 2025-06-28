WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler Alert: It Won't)

Yesterday, we told you the Supreme Court ruled against lower courts issuing nationwide injunctions against the Trump administration in relation to birthright citizenship.
As Aaron explained here, it's less about the question of birthright citizenship itself than the procedure and how the lower courts seek to thwart Trump's agenda (and the Constitution).
But it's also clear some think this means the Court will rule favorably for Trump when the actual question of birthright citizenship does come up.
CNN melted down over it, and so did some MSNBC guests.
And now we go back to MSNBC, who seem very confused about how things would work in a world where illegals couldn't use their babies to gain backdoor citizenship.
WATCH:
They're trying to say that if childbirth citizenship is revoked, it would simply be too hard to figure out what to do.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 27, 2025
I have the ultimate solution:
If your parents were not citizens when they had you in America, you are NOT an American.
NO MORE ANCHOR BABIES! pic.twitter.com/ovS6oexQmT
It's that simple.
The Fourteenth Amendment was never meant to give citizenship to the children of non-citizens.
It’s actually EASIER.— DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) June 28, 2025
You’re illegal, just like your parents.
Either get legal or … pic.twitter.com/FywnXuCY8s
Yes, it is.
Deport families together— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 27, 2025
The Left doesn't want us to break them up, so, yeah.
We had neighbors from Mexico that every year, for 4 years, brought pregnant family here to have their baby. All 4 families lived in the same house and collected welfare, all 17 kids are citizens, parents still cannot speak English.— GinaDee (@GinaD1410) June 27, 2025
Just maddening.
If your parents were not citizens when they had you in America, you are NOT an American.— Dr. Abdul Qadeer (@dr_aqkhan) June 28, 2025
Sounds good.
Sounds GREAT, actually.
If you found out tomorrow that your parents were somehow not American citizens when they had you, you'd change your tune very quick.— Enough Places To Hide (@NuffPlaces2Hide) June 27, 2025
If someone was born in the US & has lived here for something like 30 years, and they work & they love the country, I'm not for kicking them out.
Nope. It would suck, but that's the way the law works.
My parents were not citizens when they had me but now are citizens. Would that make me a non citizen? Serious question. What about Barron Trump? His mother was not a US citizen when he was born.— ColombinadianPackerFan🧀💚🏈 (@Allystreasures1) June 27, 2025
But she was in the process of becoming one, and his father is.
Case closed.
Huh? What problem?— 🌾Salvatore Zamparutti (@SZamparutti) June 28, 2025
Just do what most of the world does.
160 of the 195 countries do not have Jus Soli.
Jus Soli is unique to the Americas. (Pakistan & Chad are the only non-American countries with Jus Soli) https://t.co/OVfYZcLqqO
The Left always says we should be more like Europe, until they don't like what Europe does.
All hospitals have access to the form for foreigners to take to their Embassy to get a National birth certificate from the country they are citizens of.— Red Hatty (@RedHatty) June 27, 2025
It happens often enough https://t.co/VW1RaqMRtX
A baby born to American parents abroad is an American citizen, not a national of the country where he was born.
It's the same thing here.
Then deport trump’s kids. https://t.co/CahAxSFAy8— not my potus (@spacekdt1) June 28, 2025
Their father is an American.
How hard is this to understand?
They manage to do it in every other country especially near military bases. https://t.co/t8MPFRURRR— ⚖️TRY 2 Come & Take It🥃👠 (@6ftmommy) June 28, 2025
Not doing it is a choice.
