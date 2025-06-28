They Haven't Proven Us Wrong! Ben Dreyfuss Says It's 'Unhealthy' to Think Some...
Down to the Wire on the One Big Beautiful Bill - This Week...
He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch
Nothing Makes Sense! Mayor Adams Makes Sure NYC Taxpayers Foot the Bill for...
He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Vows to Defend Illegal Aliens Against Tom Homan and ICE...
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just...
Dear Abby: Trump Calls Out CNN NewsNight Host Online in Real-Time for Pushing...
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett...
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprise NYC Mayoral Nom Has AOC Telling Establishment Dems to Pay...
The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not...
VIP
Attaboy, Freddy! CBP Working Dog Is Expected to Make Full Recovery After Being...
Scott Jennings Saddens CNN Dems as He Lists Why This Is the BEST...
Friday Firings: Attorney General Pam Bondi Has Reportedly Shown Three J6 Prosecutors the...

WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler Alert: It Won't)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:30 PM on June 28, 2025
imgflip

Yesterday, we told you the Supreme Court ruled against lower courts issuing nationwide injunctions against the Trump administration in relation to birthright citizenship.

Advertisement

As Aaron explained here, it's less about the question of birthright citizenship itself than the procedure and how the lower courts seek to thwart Trump's agenda (and the Constitution).

But it's also clear some think this means the Court will rule favorably for Trump when the actual question of birthright citizenship does come up.

CNN melted down over it, and so did some MSNBC guests.

And now we go back to MSNBC, who seem very confused about how things would work in a world where illegals couldn't use their babies to gain backdoor citizenship.

WATCH:

It's that simple.

The Fourteenth Amendment was never meant to give citizenship to the children of non-citizens.

Yes, it is.

The Left doesn't want us to break them up, so, yeah.

Recommended

They Haven't Proven Us Wrong! Ben Dreyfuss Says It's 'Unhealthy' to Think Some SCOTUS Justices Are Stupid
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Just maddening.

Sounds GREAT, actually.

Nope. It would suck, but that's the way the law works.

But she was in the process of becoming one, and his father is.

Case closed.

Advertisement

The Left always says we should be more like Europe, until they don't like what Europe does.

A baby born to American parents abroad is an American citizen, not a national of the country where he was born.

It's the same thing here.

Their father is an American.

How hard is this to understand?

Not doing it is a choice.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Haven't Proven Us Wrong! Ben Dreyfuss Says It's 'Unhealthy' to Think Some SCOTUS Justices Are Stupid
Amy Curtis
He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch
Grateful Calvin
He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS Limit Its Own Power
Grateful Calvin
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett Nuked Her From Orbit
Amy Curtis
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just Shot Two Police Officers
Amy Curtis
Dear Abby: Trump Calls Out CNN NewsNight Host Online in Real-Time for Pushing 'Fake News'
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

They Haven't Proven Us Wrong! Ben Dreyfuss Says It's 'Unhealthy' to Think Some SCOTUS Justices Are Stupid Amy Curtis
Advertisement