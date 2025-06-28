WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett Nuked Her From Orbit

Yesterday, we brought you the fantastic story about how Justice Amy Coney Barrett nuked fellow Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson from orbit in the Court's majority opinion on universal injunctions. That followed a viral video of Jackson saying 'I don't understand' during SCOTUS oral arguments. It's four minutes of absolute cringe.

This writer has to wonder if Jackson is so insufferable during deliberations, and so unwilling to do her job as a judge, that Coney Barrett wasn't just fed up before blasting her in the majority opinion. Because, hey, we all have that one co-worker, right?

And this tidbit is more evidence supporting that theory.

First time I've seen the phrase, “Wait for it” in a SCOTUS ruling.



What is she writing, a judicial dissent, or an article for MSNBC? pic.twitter.com/FO3yQZwSHb — ArthurinCali (@ArthurReturnss) June 27, 2025

Jackson wants to be everything and anything but a judge.

It's one thing to have an intellectually unimpressive Supreme Court Justice. But it's somewhat surprising how unintelligent her clerks appear to be as well. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 27, 2025

Joe Biden himself said qualifications didn't matter, he was appointing a black woman to the Supreme Court.

This was the inevitable outcome.

The phrase "Wait for it" gives off a Tik Tok vibe completely unsuited for a SCOTUS opinion. I can imagine her clerking staff encouraging its inclusion, though. — ArthurinCali (@ArthurReturnss) June 27, 2025

They absolutely encouraged it.

'Slay, queen,' and all that.

Might actually be chatgpt considering the emdash and the general tone too — Dr. Hoff (@drhoffmo) June 27, 2025

OMG, wouldn't that be wild?!

Her confirmation was a humiliation ritual — Ryan McCubbin (@RyanMcCubbinTX) June 27, 2025

Yes, it was.

"One of the sharpest legal minds in a generation"



-Biden, remarking on Justice Jackson — ArthurinCali (@ArthurReturnss) June 27, 2025

From the guy with a brain as sharp as a teaspoon, this makes sense.

To the rest of us, not so much.

MSNBC article is too charitable. This is Joy Reid monologue material. — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) June 27, 2025

Excellent point.

We are all Amy Coney Barrett today. Good God, how did this person ever make it to the Supreme Court. 🙄 https://t.co/AT01q1joyY — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 27, 2025

Because she checked boxes.

Not because she was qualified.

I am not one for getting too wrapped up in formality, but I would not accept this from a 6th grade essay https://t.co/l2j4Nb9a4B — jim scott (bully,merchant of fear,peddler of lies) (@realdirkg) June 28, 2025

6th grade teachers have standards.

As it turns out . . . (wait for it) . . . the American people understand that a “woman” is an adult female person.



Full stop.



IYKYK. Seems like there were warning signs. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/mtAIWorFpf — Gene Hamilton (@GeneHamiltonUSA) June 27, 2025

There were.

And they were ignored.

Jackson's dissent is full of MSNBC catchphrases and buzzwords instead of actual legal arguments https://t.co/Qr3EHqEWnR — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 27, 2025

Because that's how Jackson, and the Left, view the law.

Feelings, buzzwords, and catchphrases. Not actual precedent or legal arguments.

We are reaping the fruit of GenZ SCOTUS clerks being trained their whole lives to write for clicks. https://t.co/Gvcv5VmX1v — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) June 27, 2025

And that fruit is rotten to the core.

