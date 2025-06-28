Dem Zohran Mamdani Vows to Defend Illegal Aliens Against Tom Homan and ICE...
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett Nuked Her From Orbit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 AM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Yesterday, we brought you the fantastic story about how Justice Amy Coney Barrett nuked fellow Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson from orbit in the Court's majority opinion on universal injunctions. That followed a viral video of Jackson saying 'I don't understand' during SCOTUS oral arguments. It's four minutes of absolute cringe.

This writer has to wonder if Jackson is so insufferable during deliberations, and so unwilling to do her job as a judge, that Coney Barrett wasn't just fed up before blasting her in the majority opinion. Because, hey, we all have that one co-worker, right?

And this tidbit is more evidence supporting that theory.

Jackson wants to be everything and anything but a judge.

Joe Biden himself said qualifications didn't matter, he was appointing a black woman to the Supreme Court.

This was the inevitable outcome.

They absolutely encouraged it.

'Slay, queen,' and all that.

OMG, wouldn't that be wild?!

Yes, it was.

From the guy with a brain as sharp as a teaspoon, this makes sense.

To the rest of us, not so much.

Excellent point.

Because she checked boxes.

Not because she was qualified.

6th grade teachers have standards.

There were.

And they were ignored.

Because that's how Jackson, and the Left, view the law.

Feelings, buzzwords, and catchphrases. Not actual precedent or legal arguments.

And that fruit is rotten to the core.

