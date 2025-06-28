Down to the Wire on the One Big Beautiful Bill - This Week...
WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler A...
He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch
Nothing Makes Sense! Mayor Adams Makes Sure NYC Taxpayers Foot the Bill for...
He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Vows to Defend Illegal Aliens Against Tom Homan and ICE...
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just...
Dear Abby: Trump Calls Out CNN NewsNight Host Online in Real-Time for Pushing...
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett...
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprise NYC Mayoral Nom Has AOC Telling Establishment Dems to Pay...
The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not...
VIP
Attaboy, Freddy! CBP Working Dog Is Expected to Make Full Recovery After Being...
Scott Jennings Saddens CNN Dems as He Lists Why This Is the BEST...
Friday Firings: Attorney General Pam Bondi Has Reportedly Shown Three J6 Prosecutors the...

They Haven't Proven Us Wrong! Ben Dreyfuss Says It's 'Unhealthy' to Think Some SCOTUS Justices Are Stupid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:30 PM on June 28, 2025
Twitter

There is no dearth of stupid people in America, and they exist in all walks of life, including the Supreme Court.

Just because someone wears a black robe doesn't make them automatically intelligent. Just a couple of years ago, Justice Kagan wrote a dissent that contained an idiotic hypothetical, and this week Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson -- who admitted she couldn't define what a 'woman' is during her confirmation hearing -- hasn't exactly covered herself in glory.

Advertisement

Some liberal justices, like the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, were intelligent and just happened to be wrong.

Others, not so much.

Ben Dreyfuss doesn't like that we're pointing out the fact the highest court in the land has a few dim bulbs on it, though.

They have yet to prove us wrong, Ben.

Exactly.

We're guessing no.

She 'doesn't understand' a lot of things, either and writes childish opinions.

Recommended

He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

As we pointed out here.

Correct.

He sure would.

THIS.

Yeah. That's unhealthy.

The 'dirty bomb' dissent aside, she's the best of the three.

Sotomayor thinks puberty blockers carry the same risk as taking aspirin.

Advertisement

Nailed it.

Nope. You're stupid.

Wowza.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM JUDGES LIBERAL MEDIA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ELENA KAGAN JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch
Grateful Calvin
He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS Limit Its Own Power
Grateful Calvin
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett Nuked Her From Orbit
Amy Curtis
WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler Alert: It Won't)
Amy Curtis
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just Shot Two Police Officers
Amy Curtis
Dear Abby: Trump Calls Out CNN NewsNight Host Online in Real-Time for Pushing 'Fake News'
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement