They Haven't Proven Us Wrong! Ben Dreyfuss Says It's 'Unhealthy' to Think Some SCOTUS Justices Are Stupid

There is no dearth of stupid people in America, and they exist in all walks of life, including the Supreme Court.

Just because someone wears a black robe doesn't make them automatically intelligent. Just a couple of years ago, Justice Kagan wrote a dissent that contained an idiotic hypothetical, and this week Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson -- who admitted she couldn't define what a 'woman' is during her confirmation hearing -- hasn't exactly covered herself in glory.

Some liberal justices, like the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, were intelligent and just happened to be wrong.

Others, not so much.

Ben Dreyfuss doesn't like that we're pointing out the fact the highest court in the land has a few dim bulbs on it, though.

Conservatives seem to have convinced themselves that the liberal justices on the Supreme Court are not just wrong about stuff but actually stupid. It seems unhealthy. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 27, 2025

They have yet to prove us wrong, Ben.

Because they are.



Look, to be on the Left means you've never thought about anything. Not in any serious way. You've never looked into things, tried to find out the truth of any matter.



Left = Swallowed the pill. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) June 27, 2025

Exactly.

Have you read a full KBJ opinion?



Good faith question. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 27, 2025

We're guessing no.

Brown can't tell you what a woman is. She's stupid. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) June 27, 2025

She 'doesn't understand' a lot of things, either and writes childish opinions.

As we pointed out here.

Someone who says during her own confirmation hearing that a wise Latina would come to a better result is providing evidence that she is not wise. — Edward Girard (@efagirard) June 27, 2025

Correct.

You’d agree if you read their opinions — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 27, 2025

He sure would.

It is unhealthy to have stupid people on the scotus. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 27, 2025

THIS.

Wait’ll you hear the sorts of things said about Justice Thomas… https://t.co/kLN2fmRypQ — Andy Grewal (@ProfGrewal) June 28, 2025

Yeah. That's unhealthy.

Conservatives noticing isn’t the problem.



And Kagan shouldn’t be lumped in with the other two. https://t.co/eIGxGRylFe — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 28, 2025

The 'dirty bomb' dissent aside, she's the best of the three.

Sotomayor thinks puberty blockers carry the same risk as taking aspirin.

KBJ and Sotomayor are actually stupid. They achieved their position by demographics, not intellect.



There are leftists who are intelligent. These two are not. I know it. You know it. The American people know it. https://t.co/LCZmyzOam6 — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇲 (@C4CEO) June 27, 2025

Nailed it.

If you are a judge and do not understand the nature of judicial office, you are probably not just wrong … or merely obtuse https://t.co/OnXMqGUrnS — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) June 28, 2025

Nope. You're stupid.

Regular reminder that when Sotomayor was nominated panicked liberal law professor sent confidential memos to the White House explaining that she’s dumb as rocks and nominating her to the Supreme Court was a huge mistake https://t.co/K4zmee3uc3 — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) June 27, 2025

Wowza.

