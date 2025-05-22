Palestine Legal Attorney Dylan Saba Slammed for Calling Jewish Deaths an Occupational Haza...
DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C. Israel Embassy Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 22, 2025

Earlier, we told you about the horrific, hateful shooting deaths of two Israeli Embassy staff members and the manifesto of the shooter, a pro-Palestinian activist. It's brought out the Leftist scum on X, unsurprisingly, and that includes Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

A member of the Squad, AOC's anti-Israel, anti-Jewish rhetoric is part of the reason why these two young people (a couple who were engaged to be married) were murdered in cold blood.

So her statement rings hollow.

The post continues:

As we await more details, we must be clear that hatred has no home here. Antisemitism is a threat to all we hold dear as a society. It must be confronted and rooted out everywhere.

Talk about tone deaf.

Yeah, AOC. Hope this helps.

She does.

And by 'less' he means NOT AT ALL.

It's all performative.

They will continue fanning the flames.

Exactly.

If she had any decency, she would.

We are not.

Exactly all of this.

Remember when AOC was all about 'stochastic terrorism' and all that?

She knew exactly what they meant. And she doesn't get to play dumb now.

Yes, she is.

That's a good place to start.

She would not.

Oligarchy, or something.

Now?

Always.

And they'll keep calling him a hero.

Because this is who the Left is.

