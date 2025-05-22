DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C. Israel Embassy Shooting

Earlier, we told you about the horrific, hateful shooting deaths of two Israeli Embassy staff members and the manifesto of the shooter, a pro-Palestinian activist. It's brought out the Leftist scum on X, unsurprisingly, and that includes Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

A member of the Squad, AOC's anti-Israel, anti-Jewish rhetoric is part of the reason why these two young people (a couple who were engaged to be married) were murdered in cold blood.

So her statement rings hollow.

Absolutely nothing justifies the murder of innocents. I am devastated by the killing of two people outside an @AJCGlobal event here in Washington. Our prayers are with the victims, families, and loved ones of all impacted.



As we await more details, we must be clear that hatred… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 22, 2025

The post continues:

As we await more details, we must be clear that hatred has no home here. Antisemitism is a threat to all we hold dear as a society. It must be confronted and rooted out everywhere.

Talk about tone deaf.

The shooter yelled "Free Palestine."



Hope that clarifies some details. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 22, 2025

Yeah, AOC. Hope this helps.

She does.

You should speak less right now. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 22, 2025

And by 'less' he means NOT AT ALL.

Jews murdered for being Jewish, because antisemites like you spread Hamas propaganda for political clout.



You always knew what they meant when they shouted “Intifada” at the encampments you happily visited.



Don’t cry your crocodile tears for us now. pic.twitter.com/Dl6VP4VQJe — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) May 22, 2025

It's all performative.

“Two people”? They were two JEWS. And more specifically, worked at the Israeli Embassy. These are pertinent details. Maybe you ought to be more mindful of your relentless inflammatory rhetoric, that only emboldens the kinds of perpetrators from tonight’s heinous attack. — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) May 22, 2025

They will continue fanning the flames.

Match-lighter Condemns Blaze — Razor (@hale_razor) May 22, 2025

Exactly.

The guy screamed “FREE PALESTINE!”



That’s your rhetoric AOC.



RESIGN NOW.pic.twitter.com/Uq4bi1kCVb — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 22, 2025

If she had any decency, she would.

We are not.

Referring to Israel as an "apartheid state" & blabbing for 18 months about GeNoCiDe has consequences



It's amazing that libs think someone who "misgenders" a troon is committing verbal genocide but referring to a country as an apartheid state carries zero repercussions https://t.co/eJda77Mtpq — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) May 22, 2025

Exactly all of this.

Remember when AOC was all about 'stochastic terrorism' and all that?

You literally cheered on a crowd at Columbia last year that was chanting 'Globalize the Intifada'.



What the f**k did you think they meant? https://t.co/piTtF5qHE6 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 22, 2025

She knew exactly what they meant. And she doesn't get to play dumb now.

You, more than anyone on the hill, are complicit. https://t.co/2RhCtt1cAg pic.twitter.com/kjsW3IbhnE — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) May 22, 2025

Yes, she is.

Maybe you should scroll through your Squad's feeds and see if you can find any hints as to why this hatred is so rampant in your base. https://t.co/a6U9DBy4Sa — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 22, 2025

That's a good place to start.

The AOC of a few years ago would not recognize this new career ambition monster. https://t.co/L75dYFbdL7 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 22, 2025

She would not.

Oligarchy, or something.

She's saying downplaying it because the "Free Palestine Assassin" was a Biden donor, and she agrees with him...



But has to keep violence at an arms length because she wants to be President.



Libs love violent assassins now. https://t.co/WJyiCw4P5A pic.twitter.com/mqr6B0PNYg — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 22, 2025

Now?

Always.

Not just innocents...jews. Why ignore that? And you know all you need to. The shooter confessed and said why he did it. And many who support you call him a hero. https://t.co/CZDg15vc7n — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 22, 2025

And they'll keep calling him a hero.

Because this is who the Left is.

