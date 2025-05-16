Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped...
TOTAL MYSTERY: MSDNC's Jonathan Lemire Can't Figure Out Why the Right Doesn't Like James Comey (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 16, 2025
Twitter

There are days when this writer remembers wanting to be a journalist when she was in college.

Then she looks at the mainstream media and realizes she dodged a bullet. Because America's mainstream media isn't anything remotely resembling journalism: it's propaganda in service of the Democratic Party.

Yesterday, former FBI Director James Comey posted (then deleted) a thinly veiled assassination threat against President Donald Trump. That post rightly caught the eye of the Secret Service, FBI, and DHS, and Comey just gets really lucky finding beach-themed political messages that align with his worldview.

Comey fantasized about making Trump 'go away' in the past.

So Comey isn't going to be viewed kindly by those of us on the Right.

Why we don't like him remains a mystery to the galaxy brains at MSNBC, however.

Watch as Jonathan Lemire just can't figure out why the Right despises Comey:

The so-called 'journalist' may never figure this one out.

Dweeb is a sorely underutilized word.

But we should totally trust them to tell us the truth. They'd never lie.

Seems a bad gamble, but no one accused Comey of being smart.

This is all correct.

Heh.

This writer has a Nursing degree and she connected the dots.

MSNBC clearly doesn't employ the best and brightest.

Remember 'bloodbath,' 'inject bleach,' and 'very fine people on both sides'? 

Yeah. That.

True. They're also propagandists for the DNC.

It is, in a way, hilarious.

They sure have.

