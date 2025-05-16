TOTAL MYSTERY: MSDNC's Jonathan Lemire Can't Figure Out Why the Right Doesn't Like James Comey (WATCH)

There are days when this writer remembers wanting to be a journalist when she was in college.

Then she looks at the mainstream media and realizes she dodged a bullet. Because America's mainstream media isn't anything remotely resembling journalism: it's propaganda in service of the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

Yesterday, former FBI Director James Comey posted (then deleted) a thinly veiled assassination threat against President Donald Trump. That post rightly caught the eye of the Secret Service, FBI, and DHS, and Comey just gets really lucky finding beach-themed political messages that align with his worldview.

Comey fantasized about making Trump 'go away' in the past.

So Comey isn't going to be viewed kindly by those of us on the Right.

Why we don't like him remains a mystery to the galaxy brains at MSNBC, however.

Watch as Jonathan Lemire just can't figure out why the Right despises Comey:

MSNBC’s Lemire can’t figure out why Republicans don’t like Comey:



"It is still surprising to me that he is so disliked on the right."



Lemire calls himself a “journalist.” pic.twitter.com/jOIOaDqipk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2025

The so-called 'journalist' may never figure this one out.

Geist and Lemire are two peas in the same dweeb pod. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 16, 2025

Dweeb is a sorely underutilized word.

Comey: Russiagate conspirator.



Journo: “Why does the right hate James Comey???” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2025

But we should totally trust them to tell us the truth. They'd never lie.

Comey is promoting his book and is risking going to jail over it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 16, 2025

Seems a bad gamble, but no one accused Comey of being smart.

In their minds, Comey got Trump elected on 2016 when he re-opened the Hillary email case.



So, they think Republicans should like Comey.



I think Comey never intended to prosecute Hillary - he said as much - and was convinced she’d win big anyway.



It was a way to look impartial… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 16, 2025

This is all correct.

Heh.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure it out. It doesn't even take much journalism to figure it out. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 16, 2025

This writer has a Nursing degree and she connected the dots.

He thought Joe Biden was sharp as a tack too. https://t.co/ED3SfMDWJD — Bobo from Texas (@BoboFromTexas) May 16, 2025

MSNBC clearly doesn't employ the best and brightest.

I'm sure Morning Joe would offer the same commentary had Trump photographed a bunch of gay-a** seashells sending the message: 86:46



These are the same people who destroyed a rodeo clown over an Obama Halloween mask. https://t.co/EethWmMhCj — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) May 16, 2025

Advertisement

Remember 'bloodbath,' 'inject bleach,' and 'very fine people on both sides'?

Yeah. That.

Another case in point. MSM lives in a bubble or they refuse to acknowledge facts. https://t.co/zhd3qRexA8 — Overlake (@georgiodecorati) May 16, 2025

True. They're also propagandists for the DNC.

It is, in a way, hilarious.

They sure have.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.