TOTAL MYSTERY: MSDNC's Jonathan Lemire Can't Figure Out Why the Right Doesn't Like James Comey (WATCH)

There are days when this writer remembers wanting to be a journalist when she was in college.
Then she looks at the mainstream media and realizes she dodged a bullet. Because America's mainstream media isn't anything remotely resembling journalism: it's propaganda in service of the Democratic Party.
Yesterday, former FBI Director James Comey posted (then deleted) a thinly veiled assassination threat against President Donald Trump. That post rightly caught the eye of the Secret Service, FBI, and DHS, and Comey just gets really lucky finding beach-themed political messages that align with his worldview.
Comey fantasized about making Trump 'go away' in the past.
So Comey isn't going to be viewed kindly by those of us on the Right.
Why we don't like him remains a mystery to the galaxy brains at MSNBC, however.
Watch as Jonathan Lemire just can't figure out why the Right despises Comey:
MSNBC’s Lemire can’t figure out why Republicans don’t like Comey:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2025
"It is still surprising to me that he is so disliked on the right."
Lemire calls himself a “journalist.” pic.twitter.com/jOIOaDqipk
The so-called 'journalist' may never figure this one out.
Geist and Lemire are two peas in the same dweeb pod.— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 16, 2025
Dweeb is a sorely underutilized word.
Comey: Russiagate conspirator.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2025
Journo: “Why does the right hate James Comey???”
But we should totally trust them to tell us the truth. They'd never lie.
Comey is promoting his book and is risking going to jail over it.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 16, 2025
Seems a bad gamble, but no one accused Comey of being smart.
In their minds, Comey got Trump elected on 2016 when he re-opened the Hillary email case.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 16, 2025
So, they think Republicans should like Comey.
I think Comey never intended to prosecute Hillary - he said as much - and was convinced she’d win big anyway.
It was a way to look impartial…
This is all correct.
May 16, 2025
Heh.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure it out. It doesn't even take much journalism to figure it out.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 16, 2025
This writer has a Nursing degree and she connected the dots.
He thought Joe Biden was sharp as a tack too. https://t.co/ED3SfMDWJD— Bobo from Texas (@BoboFromTexas) May 16, 2025
MSNBC clearly doesn't employ the best and brightest.
I'm sure Morning Joe would offer the same commentary had Trump photographed a bunch of gay-a** seashells sending the message: 86:46— John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) May 16, 2025
These are the same people who destroyed a rodeo clown over an Obama Halloween mask. https://t.co/EethWmMhCj
Remember 'bloodbath,' 'inject bleach,' and 'very fine people on both sides'?
Yeah. That.
Another case in point. MSM lives in a bubble or they refuse to acknowledge facts. https://t.co/zhd3qRexA8— Overlake (@georgiodecorati) May 16, 2025
True. They're also propagandists for the DNC.
lol. Just. Lol. https://t.co/7ebO3YXXAL— Kevin McAveney (@KevinMcaveney) May 16, 2025
It is, in a way, hilarious.
@MSNBC You've all lost your minds. https://t.co/m79nkRVcI9— TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) May 16, 2025
They sure have.
