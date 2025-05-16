Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports...
Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party...
Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with...
Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll...
VIP
TikToker Says America Doesn’t Want Afrikaners’ Racist Butts Here
'Zero Prison Time': DA Sentences Illegal Teen Who Killed Woman to Community Service
DHS Fills in Gaps in Story of Venezuelan Toddler Whose Parents Were Deported
CNN's Jake Tapper Defends 'Heroic' WSJ Reporters Against 'Smear Campaign'
Democrat Chris Van Hollen Is Still Pining for His Dearly Deported ‘Maryland Man’...
UH OH! James Comey's Not So Cryptic Post About '47' Caught the Attention...
Australia Issues Travel Advisory for LGBTQ Crowd Visiting the US
Politico: Some Dem Senators Now Believe Biden Suffered Cognitive Decline
BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes...
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Insists There’s No Incriminating Video From ICE Detention Center

What are the Odds? Beachcomber Comey Wanders a Political Shore Teeming with Dem Party Messaging

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 AM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former FBI Director James Comey lives near a magical beach where Democrats feel compelled to leave political messages for any soul to happen upon. Oh, what incredible luck that Comey has stumbled across two Democrat messages. On Thursday, Comey found seashells arranged to spell ‘8647.’ Comey’s in a lot of trouble for posting a pic of that on his Instagram page. Last year, he happened upon a painted seashell encouraging people to vote for Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Here, take a look. (READ)

What an incredible coincidence!

Commenters can’t believe how lucky Comey was to find that perfectly balanced blue shell just asking to be photographed and shared online.

Why would anyone think posting a picture of a shell that reads ‘Vote Harris’ would be an endorsement for her? So silly!

Commenters think they know why this keeps happening to Comey.

Recommended

Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party Engaged in Lawfare to Get Trump
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Ah, yes, Donkey Beach is the nation’s sandy destination for beach-related Dem Party propaganda.

Now here’s something disturbing. Yes, it’s real.

It sure is! Sometimes it feels like we’re living in a simulation.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FBI FBI INVESTIGATION JAMES COMEY SEPTEMBER 11 THREAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party Engaged in Lawfare to Get Trump
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports Hamas and the Pro-Palestine Movement
Warren Squire
Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with Off-Screen ‘Girlfriend’
Warren Squire
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
'Zero Prison Time': DA Sentences Illegal Teen Who Killed Woman to Community Service
Brett T.
Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll Miss It if You Blink (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party Engaged in Lawfare to Get Trump Warren Squire
Advertisement