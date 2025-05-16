What are the Odds? Beachcomber Comey Wanders a Political Shore Teeming with Dem Party Messaging

Former FBI Director James Comey lives near a magical beach where Democrats feel compelled to leave political messages for any soul to happen upon. Oh, what incredible luck that Comey has stumbled across two Democrat messages. On Thursday, Comey found seashells arranged to spell ‘8647.’ Comey’s in a lot of trouble for posting a pic of that on his Instagram page. Last year, he happened upon a painted seashell encouraging people to vote for Kamala Harris.

Here, take a look. (READ)

His "8647" isn't the first time that James Comey has "found" political messages at the beach and posted them online.



He also posted "Vote Harris" in October of '24.



Seems like a pattern of behavior to me. pic.twitter.com/NI15wtJcPc — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 16, 2025

What an incredible coincidence!

Commenters can’t believe how lucky Comey was to find that perfectly balanced blue shell just asking to be photographed and shared online.

Wow that VOTE HARRIS shell is a true miracle of nature — Schlomo Patriot XY Newly Converted to Judaism (@FOXFATRIOTXY) May 16, 2025

Perfectly aligned with the light for a photo! — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 16, 2025

Guess reality does have a Liberal bias! — Schlomo Patriot XY Newly Converted to Judaism (@FOXFATRIOTXY) May 16, 2025

Comey - I never endorsed Kamala. I had no idea that Vote Harris could be taken as an endorsement — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 16, 2025

Why would anyone think posting a picture of a shell that reads ‘Vote Harris’ would be an endorsement for her? So silly!

Commenters think they know why this keeps happening to Comey.

He keeps “finding” political messages at the beach. — 3rd gen Marine 🦅🌎⚓️ (@oohrahdvldogs2) May 16, 2025

Almost like he put them there I think. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 16, 2025

It's what happens when you walk on Donkey Beach. — Kevin McKeever (@bankofkev) May 16, 2025

Ah, yes, Donkey Beach is the nation’s sandy destination for beach-related Dem Party propaganda.

Now here’s something disturbing. Yes, it’s real.

What are the odds he would find this exactly 8647 days after 9/11? 🧐 — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) May 16, 2025

‼️👀 Today has been 8647 days since the September 11, 2001 attacks.



How many messages was James Comey sending today? 👀 pic.twitter.com/FYUf61ahxT — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) May 16, 2025

Fact checked and it's true 😬 pic.twitter.com/onD8Qrxd4L — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 16, 2025

Well that’s one hell of a coincidence…. 🤔 — Mandi (@MrsMayhem13) May 16, 2025

It sure is! Sometimes it feels like we’re living in a simulation.