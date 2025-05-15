CNN's Jake Tapper Defends 'Heroic' WSJ Reporters Against 'Smear Campaign'
UH OH! James Comey's Not So Cryptic Post About '47' Caught the Attention of DHS, FBI AND Secret Service

Doug P. | 9:10 PM on May 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Earlier we told you about former FBI Director James Comey's latest attempt to get in the good graces of the TDS crowd and possibly try to secure a contract from one of the lefty media outlets when he posted this picture on his Instagram account

Gee, what could that mean? It's a total mystery!

Comey later deleted the photo claiming he didn't realize how it would be taken (sure dude):

In explaining why he removed the post, Comey wrote on Instagram that he had “posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message.”

“I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he continued.

Hey, who hasn't walked down a beach and seen "86 47" spelled out in shells and taken a photo of it and posted the pic and then pretended not to know what it means? 

Also isn't it a bit weird that a guy who was the FBI Director -- the former top law enforcement officer in the land -- didn't realize how that picture could be considered a call to violence against the President of the United States? 

Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem doesn't seem to be buying Comey's excuse: 

FBI Director Kash Patel also noticed Comey's post:

The Secret Service also issued a statement: 

Have a relaxing weekend, Mr. Comey!

