UH OH! James Comey's Not So Cryptic Post About '47' Caught the Attention of DHS, FBI AND Secret Service

Earlier we told you about former FBI Director James Comey's latest attempt to get in the good graces of the TDS crowd and possibly try to secure a contract from one of the lefty media outlets when he posted this picture on his Instagram account:

What is former FBI Director James Comey trying to say here, exactly? pic.twitter.com/6wzFLWfqWH — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 15, 2025

Gee, what could that mean? It's a total mystery!

Comey later deleted the photo claiming he didn't realize how it would be taken (sure dude):

In explaining why he removed the post, Comey wrote on Instagram that he had “posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message.” “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he continued.

Hey, who hasn't walked down a beach and seen "86 47" spelled out in shells and taken a photo of it and posted the pic and then pretended not to know what it means?

Also isn't it a bit weird that a guy who was the FBI Director -- the former top law enforcement officer in the land -- didn't realize how that picture could be considered a call to violence against the President of the United States?

Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem doesn't seem to be buying Comey's excuse:

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump.



DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 15, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel also noticed Comey's post:

We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 15, 2025

The Secret Service also issued a statement:

SECRET SERVICE: “We vigorously investigates anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees.”



“We are aware of the social media post by the former FBI Director & we take rhetoric like this very seriously. Beyond that, we do not comment on protective… https://t.co/qGzVH2SQ0c — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 16, 2025

Have a relaxing weekend, Mr. Comey!