Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back to Sanity

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 17, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday morning, this writer woke up bright and early to some wonderful news: the U.K. Supreme Court defined what a woman is (surprise: it's biological). Women the world over did, and should, celebrate this as a major victory over the misogynistic trans-activist movement that sought to give men access to women's spaces, sports, and lives.

While it's sad, in some ways, it took a legal battle to reaffirm what everyone who isn't a raging Leftist already knew, we'll take the W. We hope that the tide is turning on the trans insanity.

And this thread of major U.K. media publications and their headlines about the ruling indicate that maybe, just maybe, it really is:

They are not women. They are men.

The joy on those women's faces warms our hearts.

The Guardian is bat-guano crazy, so you know it had to hurt to write that story.

This is common sense.

April 16 should forever be known as TERFmas for all those who celebrate.

'Equality policies in chaos.'

No, they're not.

Trans women are equal to men, because they're men.

This writer loves this headline.

Pearl-clutching much?

Sigh.

Make no mistake -- the trans activists will double and triple down on the issue. This writer fully expects an escalation of violence towards women. In America, the Democratic Party continues to come down on the side of trans activism, to the detriment of women and girls.

Tick tock, tick tock.

