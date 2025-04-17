Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back to Sanity

Yesterday morning, this writer woke up bright and early to some wonderful news: the U.K. Supreme Court defined what a woman is (surprise: it's biological). Women the world over did, and should, celebrate this as a major victory over the misogynistic trans-activist movement that sought to give men access to women's spaces, sports, and lives.
While it's sad, in some ways, it took a legal battle to reaffirm what everyone who isn't a raging Leftist already knew, we'll take the W. We hope that the tide is turning on the trans insanity.
And this thread of major U.K. media publications and their headlines about the ruling indicate that maybe, just maybe, it really is:
🚨 The front pages of British newspapers today. A thread.— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 17, 2025
First, the Metro. This newspaper is given out for free on buses and trains across the country. Everyone who travels on public transport will be seeing this headline today.
👇 pic.twitter.com/8vmz2bwHmA
They are not women. They are men.
The Daily Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/krHpVURpLJ— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 17, 2025
The joy on those women's faces warms our hearts.
The Guardian. pic.twitter.com/tymbBrQDyr— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 17, 2025
The Guardian is bat-guano crazy, so you know it had to hurt to write that story.
Daily Mail.— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 17, 2025
Common sense is returning. pic.twitter.com/CBOuVahvPN
This is common sense.
Daily Express.— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 17, 2025
A victory for women! pic.twitter.com/O00E3FOggM
April 16 should forever be known as TERFmas for all those who celebrate.
The Times. pic.twitter.com/NoY0iPoFs9— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 17, 2025
'Equality policies in chaos.'
No, they're not.
Trans women are equal to men, because they're men.
The Scottish Sun 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QOlPrV6GKS— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 17, 2025
This writer loves this headline.
The independent. pic.twitter.com/P3k1LRp1tu— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 17, 2025
Pearl-clutching much?
BBC— Lydia (Peer Reviewed) 💜🤍💚#RepealTheGRA (@LydiaTerf636) April 17, 2025
"Won't you think of the fetishistic men"https://t.co/MtCbAEZHyA pic.twitter.com/jzx5twkuyM
Sigh.
Make no mistake -- the trans activists will double and triple down on the issue. This writer fully expects an escalation of violence towards women. In America, the Democratic Party continues to come down on the side of trans activism, to the detriment of women and girls.
New York Times 🇺🇸— Mama Lil ❌❌ 🏳️🌈 PDX OR (@trimetfan) April 17, 2025
They know these people time is running out. pic.twitter.com/3sOlJE4p3r
Tick tock, tick tock.
