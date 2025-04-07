Parade of Fools: The Hill Proves It Has NO SHAME With Wildly Misleading...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

The ANTI-FAMILY State: Colorado Passes Taxpayer-Funded Abortion Legislation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

So many beautiful states are run by absolutely awful, insane Leftists.

Colorado is one of them.

In the past week, the state has pushed to make it a crime -- punishable by loss of custody -- for parents to 'misgender' or 'deadname' their children (and called opponents to this unconstitutional law the KKK), and now they've passed legislation allowing taxpayer funding of abortion.

Remember, a little over a week ago, the Colorado Assembly speaker said that paying for abortions is cheaper than paying for having a baby.

Eventually, poor women in Colorado won't have a choice, and the state will mandate abortions. To save taxpayer money.

Only the Left would argue that killing unborn children is 'family planning.'

An absolute cesspool.

That's this writer's theory. All the people that fled CA didn't learn a darned thing and brought their politics with them.

The Leftists need to stay in Colorado, though.

Democrats sued nuns to make them pay for abortions and birth control.

That which the Left likes is compulsory, that which they hate is banned.

It's definitely been Californicated.

If there are fewer kids to educate, there won't be a school funding shortfall. 

That's probably what the Assembly Speaker is thinking.

Colorado is the anti-family state.

Tags: ABORTION COLORADO FAMILY TAXPAYERS

