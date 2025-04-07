The ANTI-FAMILY State: Colorado Passes Taxpayer-Funded Abortion Legislation

So many beautiful states are run by absolutely awful, insane Leftists.

Colorado is one of them.

In the past week, the state has pushed to make it a crime -- punishable by loss of custody -- for parents to 'misgender' or 'deadname' their children (and called opponents to this unconstitutional law the KKK), and now they've passed legislation allowing taxpayer funding of abortion.

BREAKING: Colorado House Democrats just passed a bill to force taxpayers to fund abortions.



It passed 40 to 21.



The Democrats passed it on a Sunday.



It already passed the Senate by a party-line vote of 22 to 12.



It now goes to Democrat Governor Jared Polis. pic.twitter.com/bLrCBGznBV — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 6, 2025

Remember, a little over a week ago, the Colorado Assembly speaker said that paying for abortions is cheaper than paying for having a baby.

Eventually, poor women in Colorado won't have a choice, and the state will mandate abortions. To save taxpayer money.

Colorado SB 25-183: "The bill expands the definition of 'family-planning-related services' to include abortion care. The bill requires the medical services board to include abortion care" pic.twitter.com/CqHpIXrtia — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 6, 2025

Only the Left would argue that killing unborn children is 'family planning.'

That state has become a political cesspool. — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) April 6, 2025

An absolute cesspool.

All the California transplants have ruined Colorado — Chris Phineas (@ChrisPhineas) April 6, 2025

That's this writer's theory. All the people that fled CA didn't learn a darned thing and brought their politics with them.

Wyoming/Utah about to get some new taxpayers. — Unkept Republic (@Getthepitchfork) April 6, 2025

The Leftists need to stay in Colorado, though.

Taxpayers shouldn't be forced to fund abortions they morally oppose. — Jon Takes On (@JonTakesOn) April 6, 2025

Democrats sued nuns to make them pay for abortions and birth control.

That which the Left likes is compulsory, that which they hate is banned.

I remember in the late 90s going to Denver for a college conference. A friend and I decided to walk downtown and take a look around. There were signs on the street that read, “Don’t Californiacate Our State!” We laughed. Dismissed it as crazy nonsense.



They were right. I’m sorry https://t.co/sEroGMdPqd — Soad Tabrizi (@SoadTabrizi) April 6, 2025

It's definitely been Californicated.

Colorado Democrats are stealing our tax dollars to pay for abortions.

When we supposedly have a budget shortfall causing school funding cuts.#copolitics #coleg https://t.co/rayRmTIxf2 — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) April 6, 2025

If there are fewer kids to educate, there won't be a school funding shortfall.

That's probably what the Assembly Speaker is thinking.

Colorado. The state where taxpayers have to fund the murder of innocent unborn children, and the children that do make it to getting born can be taken away from sane parents who don't affirm their fantasies of being the opposite sex or daffy duck.



To say Colorado is anti family… https://t.co/hFRzPQYauC — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) April 6, 2025

Colorado is the anti-family state.

