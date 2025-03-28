A Modest Proposal: Colorado Assembly Speaker Says We Should Pay for 'Cheaper' Abortions Instead of Births

The Left hasn't made much effort to hide its disdain for human life and its raging God complex. In the Leftist hellhole that is Canada, their Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program has used euthanasia as a replacement for social welfare. That's not us saying it, that's Lefty Jacobin saying that, calling it 'dystopian' (and they're right).

This writer has a background in healthcare and the fact an American politician is saying this out loud is utterly terrifying to her.

Utterly terrifying.

The speaker of Colorado’s general assembly discovers that killing poor people is less expensive than letting them live. pic.twitter.com/j20OIESdUu — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) March 28, 2025

Josef Mengele would be proud.

'Ultimately, we do achieve a cost savings because of the averted births that will not take place,' McCluskie told the House Health & Human Services Committee on Tuesday. Talking about human life in that manner is 'horrible' and 'abominable,' say pro-life opponents of the bill. 'Seriously, the bill’s sponsors are saying that if more babies die by abortion it will be cheaper for the state,' Dr. Catherine Wheeler, a pro-life OB-GYN and former abortion provider, told the committee, which ultimately advanced the bill.

Where does this stop?

Hint: it doesn't.

Women will be coerced into having abortions, or outright forced to, to save the state money.

It is a slippery slope, and the Left has made it very clear they only support a woman's right to choose abortion. Not life.

And it's not the first time this mentality has popped up on the Left.

Hello, Margaret Sanger.

Don’t forget, eugenics was considered progressive at the time. — Eric Bott (@EricJBott) March 28, 2025

And nothing has changed.

Didn’t Hitlers Eugenics doctors say basically the same thing🤷🏼 — Navyjava5 (@navyjava5) March 28, 2025

Pretty much.

Pure evil. And I say this as a not-religious person. — Stacy Tabb (@StacyTabbArtist) March 28, 2025

This is proof that evil exists.

And runs for elected office.

There is something "Modest Proposal"-esque about this. — Old Macdonald Farms, CIEIO (@olmcdonaldcieio) March 28, 2025

Very much so.

Ever wonder why abortion clinics are in poor communities? https://t.co/PepK6dPN2r — Karen Fraser (@kmfraser99) March 28, 2025

Carrying on the vision of Planned Parenthood's founder.

Pro-abortion arguments often sound evil because they are. https://t.co/1Zs2aBPb23 — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) March 28, 2025

They absolutely are.

This is one of the most disgusting things I've ever heard from a politician. What is wrong with our society? https://t.co/LXUGity2TF — charla lancaster (@cjs_lancaster) March 28, 2025

We don't have enough time to answer that question except to say: so, so much.

It's also cheaper to kill all criminals rather than imprison them, yet we dont have the death penalty for every violent crime. And that's even more compelling yet still wrong. https://t.co/6zYgji2Q9m — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) March 28, 2025

Once again, Democrats prove they're more compassoinate towards criminals than unborn children.

The Democrats have taken off the mask for anyone who cares to see it. https://t.co/1JgNa4ua4L — David Caseria (@davidcaseria) March 28, 2025

We see it.

