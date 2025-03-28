A Modest Proposal: Colorado Assembly Speaker Says We Should Pay for 'Cheaper' Abortions Instead of Births

Sounds Pretty Fascist-Adjacent to Us! NY Democrat Introduces Bill to Ban Tesla Dealerships...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Left hasn't made much effort to hide its disdain for human life and its raging God complex. In the Leftist hellhole that is Canada, their Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program has used euthanasia as a replacement for social welfare. That's not us saying it, that's Lefty Jacobin saying that, calling it 'dystopian' (and they're right).

This writer has a background in healthcare and the fact an American politician is saying this out loud is utterly terrifying to her.

Utterly terrifying.

Josef Mengele would be proud.

'Ultimately, we do achieve a cost savings because of the averted births that will not take place,' McCluskie told the House Health & Human Services Committee on Tuesday.

Talking about human life in that manner is 'horrible' and 'abominable,' say pro-life opponents of the bill. 'Seriously, the bill’s sponsors are saying that if more babies die by abortion it will be cheaper for the state,' Dr. Catherine Wheeler, a pro-life OB-GYN and former abortion provider, told the committee, which ultimately advanced the bill.

Where does this stop?

Hint: it doesn't.

Women will be coerced into having abortions, or outright forced to, to save the state money.

It is a slippery slope, and the Left has made it very clear they only support a woman's right to choose abortion. Not life.

And it's not the first time this mentality has popped up on the Left.

Hello, Margaret Sanger.

And nothing has changed.

Pretty much.

This is proof that evil exists.

And runs for elected office.

Very much so.

Carrying on the vision of Planned Parenthood's founder.

They absolutely are.

We don't have enough time to answer that question except to say: so, so much.

Once again, Democrats prove they're more compassoinate towards criminals than unborn children.

We see it.

