The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With Twisted Legal Reasoning

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File

This has not been a good week for women, as the Left continues its war on the fairer sex in the name of 'transgender rights' and 'trans inclusivity.

We've told you quite a bit about Stephanie Turner, the college fencer who was expelled from competition after she refused to compete against a man, including the ridiculous statement from USA Fencing and CBS News/AP's incredibly sexist headline.

Now a judge in Montana has temporarily blocked HB 121, a bill that protected women's bathrooms.

Here's a thread breaking down the ruling, and the logic pretzels this judge used to arrive at his conclusion.

We'll note the judge is a man.

Yes, it actually does protect women's privacy.

Women have been harassed and recorded in bathrooms. By men who 'identify' as women.

Transgenderism is the assertion that sex and gender are fluid and changeable. That's not an immutable characteristic, which means it's not protected on the basis of sex.

But the Left's own definition and application of transgender ideology.

But the judge also said this doesn't protect women's right to privacy.

He's talking out of both sides of his mouth.

It does not.

They can use the men's room.

This writer asked Grok and here's what it said about the prevalence of genuinely intersex people:

The number of genetically intersex people—those born with variations in sex characteristics (such as chromosomes, gonads, or genitals) that don’t fit typical definitions of male or female—depends on how 'intersex' s defined, and experts disagree on this. A narrow clinical definition focuses on cases where chromosomal sex (e.g., XX or XY) doesn’t align with physical appearance or where genitalia are ambiguous at birth. A broader definition includes conditions like Klinefelter syndrome (XXY), Turner syndrome (XO), or congenital adrenal hyperplasia, even if external traits appear typical.

Using the strictest clinical definition, the prevalence is estimated at about 0.018% of the population. This figure comes from studies focusing on clear discrepancies between chromosomal and phenotypic sex or ambiguous genitalia requiring specialist evaluation. For a global population of roughly 8 billion (as of recent estimates), this translates to approximately 1.44 million people.

As of July 2024, the population of Montana is 1,137,223. That means the number of intersex people in Montana is about 205.

So the judge put the safety and privacy of roughly half a million women living in Montana for 205 people.

Make it make sense.

This is absolutely insulting to women, and this is happening in a red state.

The Left has made it very clear they will ignore the will of the duly elected legislature, the will of the voters, and the safety of women to shove their radical trans agenda down our throats.

Party of women? Nope.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

