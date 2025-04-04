The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With...
Biased Media Clowns Chime In on Transgender Fencing Brouhaha With Incredibly Sexist Headline

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 04, 2025
We've spent a lot of time talking about Stephanie Turner, the college fencer who took a knee rather than compete against a man. She was punished for it and spoke out about the ordeal on Fox News

Now CBS News (and the Associated Press) are stepping in to prove just how terrible American media are these days.

Check out this headline:

'Whom she says is transgender.'

CBS News just reposted an AP story (cause they can't do any original reporting, apparently, so here's what the AP wrote:

USA Fencing disqualified a fencer from a women's tournament in Maryland after she refused to face an opponent whom she says is transgender.

Stephanie Turner was competing on March 30 in a USA Fencing-sanctioned regional tournament at the University of Maryland. It wasn't an NCAA-sanctioned event.

Online video showed Turner took a knee in protest before her match against the opponent. She was shown a black card by an official and disqualified from the remainder of the tournament. The Associated Press is not identifying Turner's opponent because they have not publicly commented on the incident nor disclosed their gender identity.

'A fencer is not permitted to refuse to fence another properly entered fencer for any reason,' USA Fencing said in a statement released to The Associated Press. 'Under these rules, such a refusal results in disqualification and the corresponding sanctions. This policy exists to maintain fair competition standards and preserve the sport's integrity.'

The AP doesn't name the male athlete, but he's Redmond Sullivan. As we reported the other day:

During the Connecticut Division Junior Olympic Qualifiers last year, for example, [Redmond] Sullivan competed with the female athletes and won. The video below reportedly took place over the weekend. 'Sullivan's female opponent was expelled from the USA Fencing event at the Univ. of Maryland over the weekend,' reported ICONS. Video: @icons_women

It's incredible the lengths the Left will go to demonize, shame, and punish women for not tolerating men in their sports and safe spaces. And media are more than happy to help them.

Turner never claimed Sullivan was trans. She said he was a man.

She's correct.

We could be so lucky.

And they use 'they/them' pronouns in the article.

We all know who really stands with women.

And it isn't Democrats.

They always will be.

We do not despise media enough.

There's no common sense in media.

History began yesterday, according to CBS/AP.

Because they know they're on the losing side of this issue and are going to keep forcing it on the rest of us regardless.

They're beyond parody.

Exactly.

Turner always said he was a man, and she's correct.

Here's what media are trying to do now: they're going to shift away from using 'trans' and just pretend a man who says he's a woman is actually a woman (regardless of the fact he was competing as a man last year). They're going to gaslight us into thinking guys like Sullivan were never really men, and how dare we even suggest he's 'trans.'

And we're not going to put up with it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.
