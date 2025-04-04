Biased Media Clowns Chime In on Transgender Fencing Brouhaha With Incredibly Sexist Headline

We've spent a lot of time talking about Stephanie Turner, the college fencer who took a knee rather than compete against a man. She was punished for it and spoke out about the ordeal on Fox News.

Now CBS News (and the Associated Press) are stepping in to prove just how terrible American media are these days.

Check out this headline:

USA Fencing disqualified a fencer from a women's tournament in Maryland after she refused to face an opponent whom she says is transgender. https://t.co/zssUScaXE8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2025

'Whom she says is transgender.'

CBS News just reposted an AP story (cause they can't do any original reporting, apparently, so here's what the AP wrote:

USA Fencing disqualified a fencer from a women's tournament in Maryland after she refused to face an opponent whom she says is transgender. Stephanie Turner was competing on March 30 in a USA Fencing-sanctioned regional tournament at the University of Maryland. It wasn't an NCAA-sanctioned event. Online video showed Turner took a knee in protest before her match against the opponent. She was shown a black card by an official and disqualified from the remainder of the tournament. The Associated Press is not identifying Turner's opponent because they have not publicly commented on the incident nor disclosed their gender identity. 'A fencer is not permitted to refuse to fence another properly entered fencer for any reason,' USA Fencing said in a statement released to The Associated Press. 'Under these rules, such a refusal results in disqualification and the corresponding sanctions. This policy exists to maintain fair competition standards and preserve the sport's integrity.'

The AP doesn't name the male athlete, but he's Redmond Sullivan. As we reported the other day:

During the Connecticut Division Junior Olympic Qualifiers last year, for example, [Redmond] Sullivan competed with the female athletes and won. The video below reportedly took place over the weekend. 'Sullivan's female opponent was expelled from the USA Fencing event at the Univ. of Maryland over the weekend,' reported ICONS. Video: @icons_women

It's incredible the lengths the Left will go to demonize, shame, and punish women for not tolerating men in their sports and safe spaces. And media are more than happy to help them.

Wow, your headline simplified: a woman refused to compete against a man who is playing in a woman's sport. As she should have. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) April 4, 2025

Turner never claimed Sullivan was trans. She said he was a man.

She's correct.

Delete your account. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 4, 2025

We could be so lucky.

Are you saying that person was not transgender?



You know how we know he is? The female got disqualified from the female tournament. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 4, 2025

And they use 'they/them' pronouns in the article.

We all know who really stands with women.

And it isn't Democrats.

So proud of the fencer who said “I won’t compete against him”… men do not belong in women’s sports. Transgender “females” are still males — Good for what Ginger Ales Ya (@KMW_main) April 4, 2025

They always will be.

Whom she says?



We don’t hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/3zdwrEcnBy — Jack Bauer after dark (@JackBauerAD) April 4, 2025

We do not despise media enough.

Props for using proper grammar. Now apply some common sense: “whom she correctly identified as a man.” . — GretaS (@sasso333) April 4, 2025

There's no common sense in media.

He competed as a man LAST YEAR. https://t.co/QJVyubAO1D — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 4, 2025

History began yesterday, according to CBS/AP.

"whom she says"



🙄



On the one hand, what happened to "believe all women?"



OTOH, why not do that whole journalisming thing and confirm or refute whether the opponent was transgender? just a thought. https://t.co/LwLiCzeLk7 — George M. Perry (@georgeabtsports) April 4, 2025

Because they know they're on the losing side of this issue and are going to keep forcing it on the rest of us regardless.

So, you've become The Onion.



Kudos. https://t.co/bnyhiZkICA — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 4, 2025

They're beyond parody.

She didn’t say he was transgender, she said he was a man. Which he is. https://t.co/3nL4YPjDhm — Kevin (@kc4tweets) April 4, 2025

Exactly.

Turner always said he was a man, and she's correct.

Here's what media are trying to do now: they're going to shift away from using 'trans' and just pretend a man who says he's a woman is actually a woman (regardless of the fact he was competing as a man last year). They're going to gaslight us into thinking guys like Sullivan were never really men, and how dare we even suggest he's 'trans.'

And we're not going to put up with it.