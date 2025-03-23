The Moron Who Thought Stalling Engines at Red Lights Was Smart Deserves to...
Friend’s ChatGPT Diagnosis Outsmarts Doctor, Proving AI’s Mettle in Medicine’s Future

It's Sunday, Which Means It's Time for Margaret Brennan to Get HUMILIATED by Another Republican (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 23, 2025
Townhall Media

Margaret Brennan is on a roll, and we might just have to turn her humiliations into a regular Sunday column.

Last week on 'Face the Nation,' she was utterly embarrassed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio when she shilled for Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia student and Green Card holder facing deportation for violating the terms of that Green Card. And that was after Rubio absolutely schooled her for saying free speech caused the Holocaust (spoiler alert: it didn't).

J.D. Vance also sat down for an interview with Margaret Brennan (again on 'Face the Nation') and bodied her so badly throughout the interview, that her facial expressions became memes.

Now it's Senator Rand Paul's turn to make Brennan look foolish.

WATCH:

Ouch.

It had to hurt Aaron to post this.

Since the inception of the Department of Education, test scores and literacy rates have plummeted.

Exactly.

The solution to this is universal school choice.

Thanks for playing!

Right, and it hasn't helped improve outcomes.

Other than that, nice try.

Maybe we need to cut some administrative positions and repurpose those funds to the classroom, instead.

And they never will.

Brennan isn't a journalist.

She's a propagandist. Which is why she interrupts her guests.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION EDUCATION FACE THE NATION KENTUCKY RAND PAUL SPENDING

