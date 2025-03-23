It's Sunday, Which Means It's Time for Margaret Brennan to Get HUMILIATED by Another Republican (WATCH)

Margaret Brennan is on a roll, and we might just have to turn her humiliations into a regular Sunday column.

Last week on 'Face the Nation,' she was utterly embarrassed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio when she shilled for Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia student and Green Card holder facing deportation for violating the terms of that Green Card. And that was after Rubio absolutely schooled her for saying free speech caused the Holocaust (spoiler alert: it didn't).

Advertisement

J.D. Vance also sat down for an interview with Margaret Brennan (again on 'Face the Nation') and bodied her so badly throughout the interview, that her facial expressions became memes.

Now it's Senator Rand Paul's turn to make Brennan look foolish.

WATCH:

BRENNAN: Kentucky receives $2b in federal education funding. Do you have a guarantee that the federal govt will still provide it? That seems important to your state



RAND PAUL: What I'd rather is a guarantee my kids can read and write and do math ... Dollars are not proportional… pic.twitter.com/52IJxLUUya — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2025

Ouch.

Wouldn't think you would post something so positive about a Republican like @RandPaul but credit where it's due. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) March 23, 2025

It had to hurt Aaron to post this.

That’s the right answer. The more the Department of Education wastes on people in DC walking around in suits, the worse our students perform. This isn’t debatable. — Darrell Brock (@DarrellBrockJr) March 23, 2025

Since the inception of the Department of Education, test scores and literacy rates have plummeted.

Exactly.

Rand: "My kids will be fine; they attend private school. They don’t have to suffer like the kids in public schools, so I don’t care what happens to the education system in my state because my kids will be fine." — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 23, 2025

The solution to this is universal school choice.

Thanks for playing!

Interesting fact:

Which states receive the most education funding K-12?



The five states that receive the most funding per K-12 student are Alaska ($4,369), North Dakota ($3,393), Montana ($3,268), Kentucky ($3,195) and South Dakota ($3,053). — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) March 23, 2025

Right, and it hasn't helped improve outcomes.

Other than that, nice try.

🚨 MASTERFUL ANSWER FROM RAND PAUL. pic.twitter.com/AC40tVFCcp



BRENNAN: Kentucky gets $2B in education funding. Were you guaranteed you'll still get that?



PAUL: I'd rather a guarantee the kids can read, write and do math. The amount of dollars have gone up, our test scores have… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2025

Advertisement

Maybe we need to cut some administrative positions and repurpose those funds to the classroom, instead.

Democrats haven’t learned that you can’t just keep throwing money at education. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 23, 2025

And they never will.

Does no one tell @margbrennan to STFU and stop interrupting her guests?



It makes her sound awful https://t.co/SXdHs9i5SA — Drexl (@MedellinGooner) March 23, 2025

Brennan isn't a journalist.

She's a propagandist. Which is why she interrupts her guests.