WATCH: Tim Walz Tries Attacking Trump Over Education and Trips Over Minnesota's Failing Schools Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on March 21, 2025
Townhall Media

The Democrats are really trying to make weirdo Tim Walz a thing, aren't they?

Even though polling says people believe AOC is the face of the Democratic Party (HA!), Walz keeps injecting himself into the political scene as some common-sense Midwestern guy who is bravely standing up to President Trump.

Advertisement

It's as transparent as it is cynical because everything Tim Walz says and does is projection.

He was on MSNBC (again) to continue whining about the end of the Department of Education.

WATCH:

Tim Walz kept Minnesota schools locked down during COVID and dismissed the significant negative impact those closures had on children.

His wife thinks tampons in boys' rooms help kids learn to read.

This is pure projection.

He should sit it all out.

We're fine with this.

There are a lot of kids who can't read at all.

There's a reason Democrats are losing male voters.

And it isn't because they're scared of Tim Walz.

It made everything worse.

He's a moron.

Well, look at that.

That's the mantra of the Left: 'We meant well!'

That's why they're so panicked.

It's because, as the previous poster said, they see public schools as houses of indoctrination and not places for kids to learn things like reading, writing, and math.

Advertisement
