WATCH: Tim Walz Tries Attacking Trump Over Education and Trips Over Minnesota's Failing Schools Instead

The Democrats are really trying to make weirdo Tim Walz a thing, aren't they?

Even though polling says people believe AOC is the face of the Democratic Party (HA!), Walz keeps injecting himself into the political scene as some common-sense Midwestern guy who is bravely standing up to President Trump.

It's as transparent as it is cynical because everything Tim Walz says and does is projection.

He was on MSNBC (again) to continue whining about the end of the Department of Education.

WATCH:

Walz: "It's so obscene that he would put a mock classroom -- we all know he's never been in one. He wouldn't last for a minute. He's surrounded by people who know nothing about education. They want to make this about bureaucracy and cutting. This is about children." pic.twitter.com/93o9WThb2M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2025

Tim Walz kept Minnesota schools locked down during COVID and dismissed the significant negative impact those closures had on children.

His wife thinks tampons in boys' rooms help kids learn to read.

This is pure projection.

You really should sit this one out @Tim_Walz pic.twitter.com/be7dwRgov2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 21, 2025

He should sit it all out.

Keep trotting this guy out there please pic.twitter.com/p4ZORvgcPG — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) March 21, 2025

We're fine with this.

Before Dept of Ed, USA # 1 in education. After it's creation, we now graduate kids with a middle school reading level. Math and science are worse. It is a failure. They're more concerned about indoctrination than education and it's time has passed. It is a failure. Much like you… — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) March 21, 2025

There are a lot of kids who can't read at all.

I wonder when the liberals are going to figure out how much revulsion the majority of people feel at the sight and sound of this representative of "new masculinity". It's almost like free advertising for the conservatives. — Russell DeVaney (@RussellDevaney) March 21, 2025

There's a reason Democrats are losing male voters.

And it isn't because they're scared of Tim Walz.

No one has answered the very basic question - why preserve the Department of Education. Don't tell me that it's about kids or that it protects this or that - those are intentions. It's been around for 40+ years. What has it accomplished? Because the record is pretty dismal. pic.twitter.com/hhHy02GUU7 — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) March 21, 2025

It made everything worse.

This man has no room to talk. We all saw just how dumb he was when he attempted to debate Vance. The children will still go to school, the teachers will still be there, it’s absolutely about bureaucracy and cutting. — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_Jesika) March 21, 2025

He's a moron.

Well, look at that.

Understand that in Walz's mind (and Rupar's) the people who "know education" are the people who have run America's educational institutions into the ground and caused worsening outcomes for students.



On the left, results don't matter. Only ideology. https://t.co/D37oE7KJz9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2025

That's the mantra of the Left: 'We meant well!'

Democrats know that the indoctrination of children is their most important recruiting tool. https://t.co/g3BtGxsDb6 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 21, 2025

That's why they're so panicked.

Education is not an ineffable, mystical expertise. Anyone who's homeschooled knows you just need to teach your kids to read, write, and do math. There's a million reasons the schools are broken--some cultural and economic--but it's not because people don't understand education. https://t.co/bP9SdACpJk — Nancy Doyle Brown (@nancydoylebrown) March 21, 2025

It's because, as the previous poster said, they see public schools as houses of indoctrination and not places for kids to learn things like reading, writing, and math.