Republican Warns Democrats It Will Be Disastrous for Them If They Make AOC the New Face of Their Party

Republicans keep telling Democrats what to do to save their party. It doesn’t matter, they’re not going to listen. Former Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman believes his party needs to put Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the face of the Democrat Party with Jasmine Crockett and other young, lefty loons following behind. Republican Representative Mike Lawler thinks that’s a great idea but for a different reason.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Republican congressman stuns CNN panel, says AOC becoming the face of the Democratic Party will hand Republicans victories for years to come. MIKE LAWLER: “I hope that AOC, Pramila Jayapal, Greg Casar—I hope they’re the new face of the Democratic Party. Because Republicans will be winning elections all over the country if that is the face of the Democratic Party.” JAMAAL BOWMAN: “What? Are you crazy?” LAWLER: “Look no further than New York, where issues like cashless bail have been a disaster. Issues like sanctuary state status, congestion pricing. In districts like mine, where Democrats on paper should win big, they’re losing. And so, if AOC is the face of the Democratic Party in swing districts all across this country, she will mobilize voters way more than Nancy Pelosi ever did.”

Here’s the full exchange on CNN. (WATCH)

He's right, but he shouldn't tell them.



🤣🤣 — Whatsup - The Purple Whale (@80strolls) March 21, 2025

Telling them makes no difference. They’re going to do what’s worst for their party.

Democrats think the bubbles they live in reflect the rest of the country. That’s why they think AOC will appeal to voters outside New York. Commenters go a little deeper.

Mike Lawler makes a valid point. If AOC and figures like her continue to lead the Democratic Party, it will undoubtedly push more voters towards Republicans. Her extreme stances on issues like cashless bail, sanctuary cities, and progressive policies are alienating moderate voters, especially in swing districts. The more radical the left gets, the more it pushes the country rightward. Voters want leadership that focuses on safety, jobs, and stability—not ideology that divides. — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) March 21, 2025

He is correct! AOC may be popular in the bronx, but that does not resonate with 49 other states. AOC is a loud mouth in Congress with a captive audience but she will get nowhere in FL, TX, OH, anywhere in the South or West except the coast. But please, go for it! — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) March 21, 2025

Democrat Jamaal Bowman infamously pulled a fire alarm to delay a vote in Congress and then turned around and lost his primary race. Posters are wondering why anyone would take advice from him.

Jamal Brown got his a$$ handed to him in the his last election. Why would anybody with a brain be taking campaign advice from him? He’s so delusional he thinks AOC is a good candidate. — Barry J Collins (@BJCollins131) March 21, 2025

The alarm puller ended up on CNN? Well that is fitting. — Cym (@cymg769) March 21, 2025

We were alarmed to see him.

Commenters say Democrats are learning the wrong lessons from their recent defeats.

Why do these people think that these representatives who are in office right now are the “new faces” of the Democratic Party? They’re part of the problem, not the solution. — TheRhetorician (@GoodnerThe) March 21, 2025

He’s right. The Democrats have so few options. AOC would be a gift to Republicans. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) March 21, 2025

It perfectly encapsulates just how far their party has collapsed into far-leftist ideology. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 21, 2025

The dems seem insistent on making it easier on us. — 🇺🇲American Paw Paw🇺🇲 (@walter_bost) March 21, 2025

Lawler listed the names of Democrats who are becoming the face of the party. Republicans can’t wait for it to become official.