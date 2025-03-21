Joy Reid Tells Don Lemon She’s Betting on Canada if the United States...
VIP
Wrecked by Latinx: CNN Exposes Gavin Newsom for Lying About Using a Leftist...
WWE’s KANE Offers to Wrestle Tim Walz After He Claimed He Could Kick...
Tesla Investor Accuses Musk of ‘Nazi Rhetoric’ and Demands He Step Down and...
From Squad to Fraud: Former Dem Representative Cori Bush’s Husband Charged In COVID...
VIP
Why Are Transgender People So Violently Angry With Tesla?
Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
President Volodymyr Zelensky Fights Trump’s Ceasefire Efforts, Announces 'Redline'
Pete Hegseth 'Removed' Every Person of Color and Every Woman From List of...
Hot Take: Was It Domestic Terrorism When Kid Rock Used Bud Light Cans...
Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk...
VIP
It's Time for the Trump Administration to Permanently Disrupt the Leftist Mobs
Journalistic Embarrassment Margaret Brennan Says CBS Is Unflinching In Lying About Trump D...
Great, Now You Can Finance Your Midnight Taco Cravings Like a True American

Republican Warns Democrats It Will Be Disastrous for Them If They Make AOC the New Face of Their Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:31 AM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Republicans keep telling Democrats what to do to save their party. It doesn’t matter, they’re not going to listen. Former Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman believes his party needs to put Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the face of the Democrat Party with Jasmine Crockett and other young, lefty loons following behind. Republican Representative Mike Lawler thinks that’s a great idea but for a different reason.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Republican congressman stuns CNN panel, says AOC becoming the face of the Democratic Party will hand Republicans victories for years to come.

MIKE LAWLER: “I hope that AOC, Pramila Jayapal, Greg Casar—I hope they’re the new face of the Democratic Party. Because Republicans will be winning elections all over the country if that is the face of the Democratic Party.”

JAMAAL BOWMAN: “What? Are you crazy?”

LAWLER: “Look no further than New York, where issues like cashless bail have been a disaster. Issues like sanctuary state status, congestion pricing. In districts like mine, where Democrats on paper should win big, they’re losing. And so, if AOC is the face of the Democratic Party in swing districts all across this country, she will mobilize voters way more than Nancy Pelosi ever did.”

Here’s the full exchange on CNN. (WATCH)

Telling them makes no difference. They’re going to do what’s worst for their party.

Recommended

Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
Brett T.
Advertisement

Democrats think the bubbles they live in reflect the rest of the country. That’s why they think AOC will appeal to voters outside New York. Commenters go a little deeper.

Mike Lawler makes a valid point. If AOC and figures like her continue to lead the Democratic Party, it will undoubtedly push more voters towards Republicans. Her extreme stances on issues like cashless bail, sanctuary cities, and progressive policies are alienating moderate voters, especially in swing districts. The more radical the left gets, the more it pushes the country rightward. Voters want leadership that focuses on safety, jobs, and stability—not ideology that divides.

— Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) March 21, 2025

Democrat Jamaal Bowman infamously pulled a fire alarm to delay a vote in Congress and then turned around and lost his primary race. Posters are wondering why anyone would take advice from him.

Advertisement

We were alarmed to see him.

Commenters say Democrats are learning the wrong lessons from their recent defeats.

Lawler listed the names of Democrats who are becoming the face of the party. Republicans can’t wait for it to become official.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS LEFTIST ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
Brett T.
Joy Reid Tells Don Lemon She’s Betting on Canada if the United States Invades Our Northern Neighbor
Warren Squire
Pete Hegseth 'Removed' Every Person of Color and Every Woman From List of Notable Americans
Brett T.
Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk Spelling
justmindy
WWE’s KANE Offers to Wrestle Tim Walz After He Claimed He Could Kick Trump Supporters’ Backsides
Warren Squire
President Volodymyr Zelensky Fights Trump’s Ceasefire Efforts, Announces 'Redline'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members Brett T.
Advertisement