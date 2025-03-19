Tim Walz Explains Why He Had Trouble Resonating With Male Voters (Just TRY Not to Laugh)

Former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz is doing a series of events this month during which he's basically pretending the election ever even happened as evidenced by the fact that he's doing the same kind of shtick that voters rejected in November. Walz is also again showing why the Democrats lost not only the swing state male vote (we'll get to that in a minute) but also support from the working class:

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

Tens of thousands of good paying jobs would be lost and this clown would be cheering because he doesn't like the person who owns the EV company (Musk had the final word on that).

Part of the reason it was reported that Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz was because they were bleeding support from men, and Walz is an Acela Corridor progressive political adviser's idea of what a "real man" is in the Midwest. As you know, it didn't work.

Speaking with Gavin Newsom this week, Walz made it clear he was baffled by the reaction of many men:

🚨NEW: Tim Walz GRIPES about attacks on his masculinity during 2024 campaign🚨



"It just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me — that I wasn't like masculine enough in their vision. Like, I would have never believed this." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/3p4YkCpslv — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 18, 2025

Why did Walz not have support from swing state men, which helped result in Trump and Vance winning all battleground states? Allow him to explain:

Tampon Tim Walz on his masculinity: “I think I scare them a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/oiU36BvGky — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2025

Er, "scare" might not be the right word, Tim.

Nobody is scared of this imbecile. At all. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 19, 2025

Except maybe for when Walz "runs a pick six" while playing Madden football!

This guy is a handful of confetti away from Rip Taylor. https://t.co/Fxfz8wjwFa — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) March 19, 2025

OK, now that's funny. Not to mention accurate.

You absolutely do, just not in the ways you think https://t.co/D13xy40gHs — Nile E Coyote (@theamateur1776) March 19, 2025

If you say, “I think I scare them a little bit” and then have to respond to the laughter with, “No, I’m serious”…you don’t scare anyone. 😂 https://t.co/CtrQutmlQ1 — Lynn Hurley (@LynnHurley) March 19, 2025

The infamous "knucklehead" is trying just a little too hard.