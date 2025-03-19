New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster,...
There's a Target On Elon Musk
VIP
MSNBC Hosts Look Annoyed While Correcting Fake News Report About Trump's 'Very Good...
Ron DeSantis to Congress: Quit Fumbling and Rip the Gavel from Rogue Judges...
Compare and Contrast the Stark Differences in Dem vs. GOP Attitudes About America...
Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like...
OUCH! Elon Musk's Response to Knucklehead Tim Walz Cheering for a Tesla Stock...
Anarchy Down Under: Australian Journalist Gleefully Endorses Violence Against Elon Musk
I'm Your Huckleberry: Tyrus Accepts Challenge to Wrestle Tim Walz WWE Style
Elon Musk Recalls Biden White House Refusing His Help to Bring Astronauts Home...
EDS Sufferer Tim Walz Roots for Tesla Stock to Crash and Its 70,000...
Scott Jennings Clashes with Democrat CNN Panel Guests As They Excuse and Laugh...
Fiction Addiction: Hakeem Jeffries and the Dems Crank Up the Lies As Egg...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Responds to Fiery Terrorist Attack on Las Vegas Tesla...

Tim Walz Explains Why He Had Trouble Resonating With Male Voters (Just TRY Not to Laugh)

Doug P. | 11:55 AM on March 19, 2025
Twitter

Former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz is doing a series of events this month during which he's basically pretending the election ever even happened as evidenced by the fact that he's doing the same kind of shtick that voters rejected in November. Walz is also again showing why the Democrats lost not only the swing state male vote (we'll get to that in a minute) but also support from the working class:

Advertisement

Tens of thousands of good paying jobs would be lost and this clown would be cheering because he doesn't like the person who owns the EV company (Musk had the final word on that).

Part of the reason it was reported that Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz was because they were bleeding support from men, and Walz is an Acela Corridor progressive political adviser's idea of what a "real man" is in the Midwest. As you know, it didn't work.

Speaking with Gavin Newsom this week, Walz made it clear he was baffled by the reaction of many men:

Why did Walz not have support from swing state men, which helped result in Trump and Vance winning all battleground states? Allow him to explain:

Recommended

New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster, Snags DUI on Daycare Run
justmindy
Advertisement

Er, "scare" might not be the right word, Tim.

Except maybe for when Walz "runs a pick six" while playing Madden football!

OK, now that's funny. Not to mention accurate.

The infamous "knucklehead" is trying just a little too hard.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster, Snags DUI on Daycare Run
justmindy
Ron DeSantis to Congress: Quit Fumbling and Rip the Gavel from Rogue Judges Tanking Trump’s Agenda
justmindy
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like She’s Queen
justmindy
OUCH! Elon Musk's Response to Knucklehead Tim Walz Cheering for a Tesla Stock Crash Is CHEF'S KISS
Doug P.
I'm Your Huckleberry: Tyrus Accepts Challenge to Wrestle Tim Walz WWE Style
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster, Snags DUI on Daycare Run justmindy
Advertisement