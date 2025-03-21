WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial Segregation

As the Left continues to double down on transgender activism, they're continuing to harm themselves and their political prospects.

In the last week alone, we've told you about three separate incidents where school officials either forced girls to change in front of boys or punished girls for refusing to change in front of boys in school locker rooms.

Advertisement

We're fine with Democrats continuing to proverbially shoot themselves in the foot on this because they're on the losing side of an 80/20 issue.

It's just maddening to watch the lengths to which they will go to uphold their agenda.

This is Ryan Scallon of Portland, Maine. He's the school superintendent and has the audacity to say the pushback against forcing girls (and women) to change in front of males is the same as people who pushed back against suffrage and racial segregation.

WATCH:

WATCH: Portland, ME Public Schools Superintendent Ryan Scallon says pushback against biological males in girls' sports reminds him of pushback against women's suffrage and civil rights for Black Americans.



"I cannot continue to sit silently," Scallon said. pic.twitter.com/ibdKpkocgS — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) March 20, 2025

If there's anything Black voters will love, it's having the trans issue compared to transgender women.

Just keep talking Superintendent! pic.twitter.com/pwSdFxbk0Q — D Vermillion (@dvermill01) March 21, 2025

They're doing great.

The trans ideology is actually *counter* to women’s suffrage. It tells women that men can override their rights with the magic words, “I identify as a woman”. Literally nothing else is required. If we use the same standard for race, any white person could claim they “identify as… — FanOfObjectiveTruth (@FanOfObjTruth) March 20, 2025

Correct. It makes women second-class citizens to delusional men.

Well Ryan Scallon, we can't sit silent while you abuse our girls. Perhaps growing up in Wisconsin means you don't understand Maine citizens.



Apparently, any Maine boy who would like to see young girls undress merely needs to "claim" they are a girl. 🙄 That gives males free… — KJ-isms (@KJisms) March 20, 2025

Nah, he wouldn't fit in here, either.

Boys are 50% of the student population, not 1%



Boys trying to gain access to locker rooms where girls are in a state of undress is not a "civil rights" movement. It's sexual harassment. — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) March 21, 2025

The Left thinks that calling something 'trans' absolves it of all sexual harassment and abuse.

This nonsense will not end UNTIL women refuse to participate in games, events or matches that include biological men.



FORFEITING removes the incentive for delusional men to compete and sends a message that cannot be ignored.@Riley_Gaines_ @sagesteele @Michele_Tafoya @Outkick — SoNearYetSoFarAway (@Mark15King) March 20, 2025

As we've seen, when girls refuse to participate, school officials are punishing them.

Keep fighting.

Keep refusing to be used and abused by Democrats.

School officials like this superintendent, equating biological boys competing in girls sports with the Civil Rights Movement and the Women's Suffrage Movement, are divorced from reality. Biological boys have no business in girls sports. Period. https://t.co/TluxZocoTE — Ken Blackwell (@kenblackwell) March 20, 2025

Advertisement

PERIOD.

I never realized how many men out there genuinely despise women. https://t.co/Vx5p8GKoyt — Owl of Athena 🇮🇱🎗️🐿️ (@owl_elc) March 21, 2025

They all have a (D) after their names, too.

‼️Maine school official actually thinks boys taking over girls’ sports is the same as women fighting for the right to vote & Black Americans fighting for civil rights🤯



The level of idiocy here is almost impressive…not only just to say this but to expect anyone else to believe… https://t.co/d6Whl9T5tm — Kaitlynn Wheeler (@WheelerKaitlynn) March 20, 2025

It's not idiocy.

They mean this. This is who Democrats are.

So men not being able to oppress women in their spaces is the same as when women were oppressed? https://t.co/IzT68rNTIj — Brandon Robb (@brobb34) March 21, 2025

Leftists argue we must let men pretending to be women oppress actual women in the name of equality.

Make it make sense.