WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial Segregation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on March 21, 2025
ImgFlip

As the Left continues to double down on transgender activism, they're continuing to harm themselves and their political prospects.

In the last week alone, we've told you about three separate incidents where school officials either forced girls to change in front of boys or punished girls for refusing to change in front of boys in school locker rooms.

We're fine with Democrats continuing to proverbially shoot themselves in the foot on this because they're on the losing side of an 80/20 issue.

It's just maddening to watch the lengths to which they will go to uphold their agenda.

This is Ryan Scallon of Portland, Maine. He's the school superintendent and has the audacity to say the pushback against forcing girls (and women) to change in front of males is the same as people who pushed back against suffrage and racial segregation.

WATCH:

If there's anything Black voters will love, it's having the trans issue compared to transgender women.

They're doing great.

Correct. It makes women second-class citizens to delusional men.

Nah, he wouldn't fit in here, either.

The Left thinks that calling something 'trans' absolves it of all sexual harassment and abuse.

As we've seen, when girls refuse to participate, school officials are punishing them.

Keep fighting.

Keep refusing to be used and abused by Democrats.

PERIOD.

They all have a (D) after their names, too.

It's not idiocy.

They mean this. This is who Democrats are.

Leftists argue we must let men pretending to be women oppress actual women in the name of equality.

Make it make sense.

