It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and Change in Front of Boy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 18, 2025
AngieArtist

While this is nowhere near as egregious as the story out of Illinois we told you about over the weekend, where school officials forced girls to change in a locker room in front of a boy, this is still state-sanctioned abuse of girls and it should never be tolerated.

A Texas mom is saying a boy used the girls' locker room and school officials told the girls toe be 'sensitive' and 'accommodating' to the boy in their private spaces:

WATCH:

Parents should be flipping tables over this.

This is so wrong we don't have words to express just how wrong it is.

The people who enforce these policies on girls are always exempt from them.

The Left spent months -- years, really -- screaming about COVID safety. Every time there's a mass shooting, they clamor for gun control to 'save one life.'

And then they make girls change in front of boys in the name of 'tolerance.'

This writer wonders how much of this is thanks to blue state transplants in Texas.

Always. Women and girls are second-class citizens.

And the Left, who railed about the 'patriarchy' for years, is letting actual patriarchy hurt women and girls.

All of this.

Leftists are the biggest misogynists on the planet. Change our minds.

School choice is a must-have.

This is beyond sickening.

Tags: GIRL PUBLIC SCHOOLS TEXAS TRANSGENDER TRANS KIDS

