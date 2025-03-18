It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and Change in Front of Boy

While this is nowhere near as egregious as the story out of Illinois we told you about over the weekend, where school officials forced girls to change in a locker room in front of a boy, this is still state-sanctioned abuse of girls and it should never be tolerated.

A Texas mom is saying a boy used the girls' locker room and school officials told the girls toe be 'sensitive' and 'accommodating' to the boy in their private spaces:

A mom says a boy used the girl’s locker room in her kid’s school in TX. When the girls complained, the principal said they need to be more sensitive and accommodate the male.



The school put a mentally ill male ahead of girl’s safety.



AD FOR SCHOOL CHOICE

Parents should be flipping tables over this.

This is so wrong we don't have words to express just how wrong it is.

Put that woman into a male prison for just a day. Let her feel that fear. She would never consider doing something like this again. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 18, 2025

The people who enforce these policies on girls are always exempt from them.

When "sensitivity" trumps safety, it’s time to rethink the system. — Baste Records (@basterecords) March 18, 2025

The Left spent months -- years, really -- screaming about COVID safety. Every time there's a mass shooting, they clamor for gun control to 'save one life.'

And then they make girls change in front of boys in the name of 'tolerance.'

Hey @GregAbbott_TX, why the heck is this being allowed in Texas?



No men should be allowed in girl’s bathrooms! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 18, 2025

This writer wonders how much of this is thanks to blue state transplants in Texas.

Feelings of one mentally ill boy always are put before the feelings of girls — Olivia Krolczyk (@oliviakrolczyk_) March 18, 2025

Always. Women and girls are second-class citizens.

And the Left, who railed about the 'patriarchy' for years, is letting actual patriarchy hurt women and girls.

Forcing girls to undress in front of males to embrace someone's mental illness is pure insanity. That principal is practically insane and should be marked as a predator and never allowed to be around children again. — Mike R (@I_am_Mutated) March 18, 2025

All of this.

Liberal misogyny: one boy’s feelings matter more than any number of girls https://t.co/k9kQXDXyba — 🌠🌈The More You Know (@adi) March 18, 2025

Leftists are the biggest misogynists on the planet. Change our minds.

School of choice is the way to improve our decadent public education system. This is urgent for our democracy https://t.co/02mGiV3g4p — parmigianino.nft (@parma1957) March 18, 2025

School choice is a must-have.

This is sickening. I do t care how much you may want to be a girl, this is not right or fair for biological girls. https://t.co/BKO4EPXAzX — Adam Robison (@rocsdad) March 18, 2025

This is beyond sickening.