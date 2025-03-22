CBS News: Trump Administration Is Revoking Legal Status of 530,000 Immigrants
Trump (and Elon) Dropped By the NCAA Wrestling Finals and THIS Is What Grassroots Support Sounds Like

Doug P. | 9:40 PM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

It hasn't even been four months since Donald Trump and JD Vance took office, and already the Democrat narrative is that "Republicans are already regretting their votes." That is, of course, a huge pile of BS.

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have hit the road to try and rekindle some enthusiasm on the Left as Dems have tried to cause chaos at Republican town hall meetings while trusting the media to report the story as "disgruntled GOPers not liking what they've seen these last few weeks."

But Saturday night brought with it an example of what actual grassroots support looks and sounds like when President Trump and friends showed up in Philadelphia at the NCAA wrestling championships. 

A political party -- and those who donate generously to it -- can't artificially generate this kind of reaction: 

Clay Travis joined Trump on the trip, and Elon Musk was also along for the fun: 

As an experiment it might have been fun to see the crowd's reaction if Bernie Sanders and AOC entered the arena. 

The Dems can try to manufacture grassroots support all they want but it's just not the same as the real deal.

Update:

Nice!

Update II: Here's another good photo for you:

Hang that one on a wall just outside the Oval Office.

