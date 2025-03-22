Trump (and Elon) Dropped By the NCAA Wrestling Finals and THIS Is What Grassroots Support Sounds Like

It hasn't even been four months since Donald Trump and JD Vance took office, and already the Democrat narrative is that "Republicans are already regretting their votes." That is, of course, a huge pile of BS.

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have hit the road to try and rekindle some enthusiasm on the Left as Dems have tried to cause chaos at Republican town hall meetings while trusting the media to report the story as "disgruntled GOPers not liking what they've seen these last few weeks."

But Saturday night brought with it an example of what actual grassroots support looks and sounds like when President Trump and friends showed up in Philadelphia at the NCAA wrestling championships.

A political party -- and those who donate generously to it -- can't artificially generate this kind of reaction:

🚨 BREAKING: NCAA crowd goes absolutely haywire for President Donald Trump as he makes his walkout into the wrestling championships.



This place absolutely ROARED! Everyone took their phone out to record. pic.twitter.com/TAFvOBFfrD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 22, 2025

🚨 WATCH: President Trump enters the Wells Fargo Center arena for the Division I NCAA wrestling championships pic.twitter.com/AjfVVLP3A6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 22, 2025

President Trump walks out to USA chants and a standing ovation in Philadelphia for the NCAA wrestling championships. Awesome scene. Sold out arena. Electric environment. pic.twitter.com/8FIOhhEby8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 22, 2025

Clay Travis joined Trump on the trip, and Elon Musk was also along for the fun:

Here’s ⁦@elonmusk⁩ rolling in to NCAA Wrestling Tourney to cheers in Philly. pic.twitter.com/RdFg1ZhqxP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 22, 2025

🚨President Trump and Elon Musk are in attendance at the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia.

pic.twitter.com/Sf7bv1hWfL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 22, 2025

As an experiment it might have been fun to see the crowd's reaction if Bernie Sanders and AOC entered the arena.

While @AOC and @BernieSanders fill gymnasiums with far left sycophantic progressives, @realDonaldTrump gets this uproarious welcome from a random cross-section of America in a packed stadium. #Trump #elon https://t.co/3Ua24Tya0A — Fred Fredburger (@SpecialMaster45) March 22, 2025

The Dems can try to manufacture grassroots support all they want but it's just not the same as the real deal.

Update:

Carter Starocci wins his 5th NCAA D1 Wrestling Championship and shakes hands with the POTUS 47! 🤝🏆🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wdD26wMmLr — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) March 23, 2025

Nice!

Update II: Here's another good photo for you:

Hang that one on a wall just outside the Oval Office.