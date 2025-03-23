Know Beliefs Versus No Beliefs: Businessman Explains Why the Public Is Losing Interest In Democrat Party

Businessman David Friedberg says he knows why the Democrat Party is so unpopular. He says the party has split into two parties. He says one Democrat party has beliefs while the other Democrat Party has none.

NEW: David Friedberg explains why people have lost interest in the Democratic party (MUST WATCH) "I think the Democratic party has split into two parties: the democratic party *with* beliefs and the democratic party *without* beliefs. The Democratic party with beliefs is very far left and their beliefs are fundamentally rooted in socialism and marxism...The rest of the Democratic party, the "moderate party," really don't know what their beliefs are. Republicans know clearly what their beliefs are. Every member of the cabinet in DC we met with had the exact same message and exact same set of beliefs as to what this admin stands for and what they're trying to do... Because the moderates in the Democratic party have not stated a set of beliefs for their country/party, the party is effectively being represented by the part of the party that *does* have beliefs: the deeply socialist/marxist beliefs. They have subsumed the message and as a result this is why people have lost interest in the Democratic party..."

We’re not sold on one side of the Democrat Party being ‘moderate.’

Commenters say despite possible divisions, the Democrat Party has a united purpose but no way to fulfill it.

The primary Democrat interest is in stopping Trump and their party doesn't have a plausible way to give them that.

It's now moved from orange man bad to space man bad. That's the message.

And stopping Trump means hurting America and they just don't care

That's so crazy, which leaves them with zero policies. That's just wild

Correct, no policies just pure opposition to the current threat to the Dem Party’s power.

One poster says there’s a third group functioning inside the party.

He is right except he's missing a third group.A group of Democrats without beliefs but aren't moderate.This third group has no real policy ideas or believes, other than pure hate and anger.Just Nazi this, Nazi that. And terrorism. This is the vast majority of the Democrats.

Yes, they are deeply authoritarian at heart, yet scream that everyone else is when a face on TV tells them to. We saw it during COVID with the overt calls for destroying the lives of anyone not adhering to their lunacy. Never forget.

Well said. Their brains have short-circuited, they just rage at whoever their TV tells them is the baddies. No coherent policy or values, just screeching NAZI and lighting things on fire….

One commenter says the party is lost and in search of an identity. Some are latching onto Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the leader of the Democrats.

The majority of Democrats, when polled, appear to think AOC is the party's 'leader' ... which basically means the Democrats have no real thinkers on their side. Kinda sad.

I don't think there is anyone left with "democrats values," they all left long ago. It is just woke people and socialists.

I think those, like me, who were Democrats with values and solid beliefs have become Republicans.

The beliefs of the Democrat Party are far-left and they’re just going farther left.



The party is lost.

No matter how you interpret the makeup or divisions within the Democrat Party, whatever the party is does not resonate with voters right now. Polls show Democrat Party approval hovering around 27% to 29%. The party is lurching further to the left when the presidential election shows the nation is trending to the right.