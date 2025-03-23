The Donor Party: Jasmine Crockett Says DNC Funders Could Decide Senator Chuck Schumer’s...
Know Beliefs Versus No Beliefs: Businessman Explains Why the Public Is Losing Interest In Democrat Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:23 AM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Businessman David Friedberg says he knows why the Democrat Party is so unpopular. He says the party has split into two parties. He says one Democrat party has beliefs while the other Democrat Party has none.

Start here. (READ) 

NEW: David Friedberg explains why people have lost interest in the Democratic party (MUST WATCH)

"I think the Democratic party has split into two parties: the democratic party *with* beliefs and the democratic party *without* beliefs.

The Democratic party with beliefs is very far left and their beliefs are fundamentally rooted in socialism and marxism...The rest of the Democratic party, the "moderate party," really don't know what their beliefs are.

Republicans know clearly what their beliefs are. Every member of the cabinet in DC we met with had the exact same message and exact same set of beliefs as to what this admin stands for and what they're trying to do...

Because the moderates in the Democratic party have not stated a set of beliefs for their country/party, the party is effectively being represented by the part of the party that *does* have beliefs: the deeply socialist/marxist beliefs.

They have subsumed the message and as a result this is why people have lost interest in the Democratic party..."

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

We’re not sold on one side of the Democrat Party being ‘moderate.’

Commenters say despite possible divisions, the Democrat Party has a united purpose but no way to fulfill it.

Correct, no policies just pure opposition to the current threat to the Dem Party’s power.

One poster says there’s a third group functioning inside the party.

He is right except he’s missing a third group.A group of Democrats without beliefs but aren’t moderate.This third group has no real policy ideas or believes, other than pure hate and anger.Just Nazi this, Nazi that. And terrorism. This is the vast majority of the Democrats.

— The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 22, 2025

Advertisement

One commenter says the party is lost and in search of an identity. Some are latching onto Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the leader of the Democrats.

No matter how you interpret the makeup or divisions within the Democrat Party, whatever the party is does not resonate with voters right now. Polls show Democrat Party approval hovering around 27% to 29%. The party is lurching further to the left when the presidential election shows the nation is trending to the right.

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS COMMUNISM CRAZY DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP

