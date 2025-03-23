Trans Hondas are Real Hondas: Tesla Car Owners Perform 'Text Changes' to Fool Domestic Terrorists

Domestic terrorists continue to target Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and even car owners themselves. Some Tesla drivers are giving their cars radical ‘text changes’ to fool violent leftists who wish to damage or destroy their vehicles. Just remove the Tesla insignia and add the insignia of a different car company and suddenly a Tesla owner is driving a Trans Honda.
Looks here’s one now. (READ)
If you called this car a Tesla, you are a bigot. Trans Hondas are Hondas! pic.twitter.com/idhBPcDdjM— Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 23, 2025
It’s fine to identify as Honda 😂— Monique Doran (@dor55301) March 23, 2025
Honda rights are human rights!— 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 23, 2025
TransHondas should be able to exist bigots!— TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) March 23, 2025
Yes, Trans Hondas are real Hondas.
You know the rules. It doesn’t matter what the car truly is. A few cosmetic changes are all it takes. Those Tesla-terrorists better respect the transgender… we mean, the transFENDER community!
“Cars are cars - stop obsessing over who I want to drive…”— Chris Zimmerman (@cpzimmerman) March 23, 2025
Does this mean you can take it in for service at Honda and they have to fix it for you?— TruthHammer4EVA (@TruthHammer4EVA) March 23, 2025
Asking for my friend who’s a gynecologist…
It identifies as a Civic, and we should respect that. But we all know underneath it’s a …— Mr. Tippleton (@MrTippleton) March 23, 2025
took me three glances and 20 seconds, but ya know, somewhat brilliant!— GuyInSF (@GuyInSF2) March 23, 2025
(they have to get a new license plate frame!)
Sorry, no dead-plating is allowed.
All kidding aside. If you’re trying to fool someone into believing your Tesla is a Honda you must change the plates. These commenters noticed it like an Adam’s Apple on a trans woman.
He put on those Honda badges but left the Tesla license plate frame?— Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) March 23, 2025
Note to self: Remove the Tesla license plate frame and replace it with "I hate Elon Musk frame!"— RetrogradeAmnesia (@LesChouans1793) March 23, 2025
Still got the Tesla logo on the license plate 😂— James Atreides (@atreides_james) March 23, 2025
They should probably change the license plate frame— Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) March 23, 2025
That's dead-naming, used to get you banned on this platform.😏— ⋅ (@ascii_70_85) March 23, 2025
Per transfenderism these Cybertrucks are now Hondas.
I’m just living my truth pic.twitter.com/aesDLXvvZD— Noah Boddy (@NoahBoddyJr) March 23, 2025
That’s a biological Honda. Here’s a Trans Honda.— A Ration Of Rational (@ARatOfRat) March 23, 2025
I’m with you, however, on the struggle for vehicular justice! pic.twitter.com/xtVBOSpvCb
Trans cars matter.— Seneca Scott (@SenecaSpeaks21) March 23, 2025
March 23, 2025
Seriously, it’s a sad commentary on the Democrat Party that some car owners are having to disguise their vehicles to avoid vandalism and possible violence directed at their person. No one should have to resort to transfenderism because of the car they drive.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member