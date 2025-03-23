Trans Hondas are Real Hondas: Tesla Car Owners Perform 'Text Changes' to Fool Domestic Terrorists

Domestic terrorists continue to target Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and even car owners themselves. Some Tesla drivers are giving their cars radical ‘text changes’ to fool violent leftists who wish to damage or destroy their vehicles. Just remove the Tesla insignia and add the insignia of a different car company and suddenly a Tesla owner is driving a Trans Honda.

Advertisement

Looks here’s one now. (READ)

If you called this car a Tesla, you are a bigot. Trans Hondas are Hondas! pic.twitter.com/idhBPcDdjM — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 23, 2025

It’s fine to identify as Honda 😂 — Monique Doran (@dor55301) March 23, 2025

Honda rights are human rights! — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 23, 2025

TransHondas should be able to exist bigots! — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) March 23, 2025

Yes, Trans Hondas are real Hondas.

You know the rules. It doesn’t matter what the car truly is. A few cosmetic changes are all it takes. Those Tesla-terrorists better respect the transgender… we mean, the transFENDER community!

“Cars are cars - stop obsessing over who I want to drive…” — Chris Zimmerman (@cpzimmerman) March 23, 2025

Does this mean you can take it in for service at Honda and they have to fix it for you?



Asking for my friend who’s a gynecologist… — TruthHammer4EVA (@TruthHammer4EVA) March 23, 2025

It identifies as a Civic, and we should respect that. But we all know underneath it’s a … — Mr. Tippleton (@MrTippleton) March 23, 2025

took me three glances and 20 seconds, but ya know, somewhat brilliant!



(they have to get a new license plate frame!) — GuyInSF (@GuyInSF2) March 23, 2025

Sorry, no dead-plating is allowed.

All kidding aside. If you’re trying to fool someone into believing your Tesla is a Honda you must change the plates. These commenters noticed it like an Adam’s Apple on a trans woman.

He put on those Honda badges but left the Tesla license plate frame? — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) March 23, 2025

Note to self: Remove the Tesla license plate frame and replace it with "I hate Elon Musk frame!" — RetrogradeAmnesia (@LesChouans1793) March 23, 2025

Still got the Tesla logo on the license plate 😂 — James Atreides (@atreides_james) March 23, 2025

They should probably change the license plate frame — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) March 23, 2025

That's dead-naming, used to get you banned on this platform.😏 — ⋅ (@ascii_70_85) March 23, 2025

Per transfenderism these Cybertrucks are now Hondas.

I’m just living my truth pic.twitter.com/aesDLXvvZD — Noah Boddy (@NoahBoddyJr) March 23, 2025

Advertisement

That’s a biological Honda. Here’s a Trans Honda.



I’m with you, however, on the struggle for vehicular justice! pic.twitter.com/xtVBOSpvCb — A Ration Of Rational (@ARatOfRat) March 23, 2025

Trans cars matter. — Seneca Scott (@SenecaSpeaks21) March 23, 2025

pic.twitter.com/75bBFlGlfy — I Came; I Saw; I Got Over Macho Grande (@smitty_one_each) March 23, 2025

Seriously, it’s a sad commentary on the Democrat Party that some car owners are having to disguise their vehicles to avoid vandalism and possible violence directed at their person. No one should have to resort to transfenderism because of the car they drive.