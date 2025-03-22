DoorDash Delivers Hunger Pangs and a Side of 'Sucks to Be You' to Furious Cori Bush

One would think Cori Bush has bigger worries to take to Twitter than her Door Dash order. With all she has going on, maybe she should lay low for a little bit.

Advertisement

Just had the worst experience with @DoorDash. Over 2 hours and 4 phone calls later (one with a supervisor), still no food, and basically they’re like, oh well sucks to be you! We messed up, we won’t compensate you for our mistakes, just reorder. Hope you get it the third time ✌🏾 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) March 22, 2025

Maybe Cori could get in her car and go pick up the food or send some of her security.

Cool story. Now you know how the rest of us feel when we need to interact with the federal government bureaucracy. Suck it, sweetheart. https://t.co/wvILxlSSiP pic.twitter.com/OL7rM9ADH6 — Sam Bellamy (@jce0912) March 22, 2025

That's terrible. maybe when your husband gets out of prison he can make you dinner. https://t.co/hA7mlTjHD4 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 22, 2025

He will have mastered Ramen and Kraft Mac n' Cheese.

DoorDash is probably like, “No, you signed up to be the driver after you lost your House seat.” https://t.co/izNZEtOL5t — Chris (@chriswithans) March 22, 2025

I get that it's frustrating, Cori, but you can't reasonably expect a DoorDash driver to rent a U-Haul just to deliver your order. https://t.co/DNtAQuI0WN — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) March 22, 2025

Oh, now be nice. This appears to be a fat joke.

Why can't you and your husband go out? Is he on house arrest? https://t.co/ka4lky4RKN pic.twitter.com/y0ZijpTDfk — a Statement of Fact (@fringeaggressor) March 22, 2025

Why can't you and your husband go out? Is he on house arrest? https://t.co/ka4lky4RKN pic.twitter.com/y0ZijpTDfk — a Statement of Fact (@fringeaggressor) March 22, 2025

He said he was paying lots of employees and that is why he needed the loan.Surely, they can send an employee to get her dinner, right?

Cori Bush breaks her silence two days after her bodyguard husband, Cortney Merritts, was indicted for PPP fraud. https://t.co/XUuUkeAJ9y — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 22, 2025

Nooooooooooo! Political figures should not use Twitter as a place to complain about customer service!!!! https://t.co/AfEXeELOyF — Heather Polchin (@heatherpolchin) March 22, 2025

Stop ordering DoorDash, UberEats and all that. These companies should not exist. https://t.co/oPHH5JaX3J — feathersardines (@feathersardines) March 22, 2025

Cori Bush is already so far behind on her financed cheesy Gordita crunch that DoorDash has stopped taking her calls. LMFAO 🤣 https://t.co/k8RVWhZduX — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 22, 2025

Advertisement

Be sure to file a claim with Klarna so you don’t get hit with late payment fees. https://t.co/E88GJDWxQy — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) March 22, 2025

Apparently, they don't give great customer service to those on the payment plan.

Lol, Doordash will refund you at the drop of a hat. Literally in seconds from the app.



Give me a break. https://t.co/waSieSXvQq — Humbled By Iron (@SojoXX) March 23, 2025

Unless she is trying to scam them.

Weird because @DoorDash literally has a chat option that will refund you for anything, everytime. Easiest communication ever-curious what the entire story is because I’ve been compensated several times when the order has been wrong or damaged. https://t.co/5sVcb2XNqa — that valley girl (@thecalimelody) March 22, 2025

Maybe they are tired of her entitled attitude.

If you had the time to make 4 calls, you had time to get it yourself — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) March 22, 2025

That's the truth.