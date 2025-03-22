DoorDash Delivers Hunger Pangs and a Side of 'Sucks to Be You' to Furious Cori Bush

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 11:15 PM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

One would think Cori Bush has bigger worries to take to Twitter than her Door Dash order. With all she has going on, maybe she should lay low for a little bit. 

Maybe Cori could get in her car and go pick up the food or send some of her security. 

He will have mastered Ramen and Kraft Mac n' Cheese.

Oh, now be nice. This appears to be a fat joke. 

He said he was paying lots of employees and that is why he needed the loan.Surely, they can send an employee to get her dinner, right?

Apparently, they don't give great customer service to those on the payment plan.

Unless she is trying to scam them.

Maybe they are tired of her entitled attitude.

That's the truth.

Tags: CONGRESS FOOD PPP TWITTER CORI BUSH

