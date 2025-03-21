VIP
From Squad to Fraud: Former Dem Representative Cori Bush’s Husband Charged In COVID Loan Scheme

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

The husband of former Democrat Representative Cori Bush of Missouri is making headlines. The Department of Justice says Cortney Merritts is charged with lying on PPP loan applications during COVID to get $20,000 from the federal government.

Here’s more. (READ)

We have to agree. He’s probably praying for a prison cell. Bush is probably not too happy with him. Merritts might be getting blasted like this. (WATCH)

The news of the charges has commenters thrilled, especially those living in St. Louis.

Bush served two terms as a representative until losing a primary to Wesley Bell last year. Bush is also under investigation for allegedly paying Merritts more than $150,000 in campaign funds to be her bodyguard.

Tags: CORRUPTION DEMOCRAT FRAUD MISSOURI PPP ST. LOUIS

