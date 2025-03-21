From Squad to Fraud: Former Dem Representative Cori Bush’s Husband Charged In COVID Loan Scheme

The husband of former Democrat Representative Cori Bush of Missouri is making headlines. The Department of Justice says Cortney Merritts is charged with lying on PPP loan applications during COVID to get $20,000 from the federal government.

Here’s more. (READ)

The husband of former Congresswoman Cori Bush (D) has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly defrauding the government of tens of thousands of dollars by lying about supporting a business with ten employees via the PPP program. pic.twitter.com/BAWogFtyMX — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 20, 2025

Normally, I'm in favor of criminals going to prison.



In this case, however, home confinement might be a harsher sentence. pic.twitter.com/mG1lTk8zNF — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 20, 2025

That falls into the cruel and unusual punishment category. — Rugman 🇺🇲 (@paul_zoell68952) March 21, 2025

We have to agree. He’s probably praying for a prison cell. Bush is probably not too happy with him. Merritts might be getting blasted like this. (WATCH)

Can you imagine listening to this chick every single day?



That’s punishment enough. pic.twitter.com/MAlYLMGjEa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 20, 2025

Oh my......make it stop! — DebK (@debkeene1954) March 21, 2025

The news of the charges has commenters thrilled, especially those living in St. Louis.

St. Louis conservatives are celebrating tonight.

We always knew she was corrupt. But now we have real evidence. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 20, 2025

As an STL native, this makes a lot of sense.

We always knew Cori Bush was corrupt. Glad to see we actually have proof now. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 20, 2025

When St. Louis votes a dem out in a primary, you KNOW it's gone bad. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) March 20, 2025

I hope this is one of many who will be arrested. Some multi-millionaires rec'd. huge sums of PPP loans, including Paul Pelosi. Millions! It's incredible how many criminals are in our gov't. Are there any honest people? — Denise (@westieTX) March 21, 2025

Bush served two terms as a representative until losing a primary to Wesley Bell last year. Bush is also under investigation for allegedly paying Merritts more than $150,000 in campaign funds to be her bodyguard.