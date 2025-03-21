Jamaal Bowman Labels Elon Musk a Nazi, Cementing Democrats as the Party of...
Here's ANOTHER ONE! Parents File Title IX Complaint After WI School Forces Girls to Change With a Boy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 21, 2025
AngieArtist

There is no other way to classify this other than the wholesale abuse of girls by Leftists in furtherance of the trans agenda.

Last weekend, this writer told you about Shepherd Middle School in Deerfield, IL, where administrators forced girls to change in front of a boy who 'identifies' as trans (in the name of 'tolerance,' of course). The same thing happened in Texas, where girls were told to change in front of a boy to show 'sensitivity' (no sensitivity for the feelings of the girls, of course.

Now Wisconsin joins the list.

This writer wonders where it'll stop and just how far the Left is willing to go to force girls to accept boys in their locker rooms and safe spaces.

Because if forcing girls to change in front of boys is acceptable, what isn't?

More from Fox News:

Two Wisconsin parents have filed a civil rights complaint after they claimed their daughters were forced to share a locker room with a biological male transgender student and faced academic penalties for attempting to avoid undressing in front of the student.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a Title IX complaint on behalf of the parents with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) and with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi against Westosha Central High School for "endangering the safety and privacy of multiple female students."

The complaint, shared first with Fox News Digital, claims that Westosha Central High allowed a male student to share a locker room for gym class with female students and allegedly punished students who attempted to avoid changing in front of the male student.

Westosha High School is in Kenosha County, on the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Donald Trump won the county by over 6 percentage points. It's not a blue area, per se, and this happened.

You can read the text

We hope the DOJ comes down on them like a bag of hammers.

There needs to be some flipping of tables.

It's a school district policy.

The Wisconsin Republicans need to address this, too.

This is abuse and all good people should stand against it.

In any other circumstance, forcing a child to undress in front of others would be a crime.

Yes, they do.

This is not just lunacy. It's evil.

We told you about that story last weekend.

Every single Democrat is complicit in this.

It's absolutely unforgivable.

Tags: LAWSUIT SCHOOL TRANSGENDER WISCONSIN TITLE IX TRANS KIDS

