Here's ANOTHER ONE! Parents File Title IX Complaint After WI School Forces Girls to Change With a Boy

There is no other way to classify this other than the wholesale abuse of girls by Leftists in furtherance of the trans agenda.

Last weekend, this writer told you about Shepherd Middle School in Deerfield, IL, where administrators forced girls to change in front of a boy who 'identifies' as trans (in the name of 'tolerance,' of course). The same thing happened in Texas, where girls were told to change in front of a boy to show 'sensitivity' (no sensitivity for the feelings of the girls, of course.

Now Wisconsin joins the list.

🚨Wisconsin school punished two girls who refused to change in front of a male student. We @WILawLiberty are representing the girls and their parents, today filing a complaint with @usedgov & @AGPamBondi. More in links below. pic.twitter.com/HU2xEXifPE — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) March 20, 2025

This writer wonders where it'll stop and just how far the Left is willing to go to force girls to accept boys in their locker rooms and safe spaces.

Because if forcing girls to change in front of boys is acceptable, what isn't?

More from Fox News:

Two Wisconsin parents have filed a civil rights complaint after they claimed their daughters were forced to share a locker room with a biological male transgender student and faced academic penalties for attempting to avoid undressing in front of the student. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a Title IX complaint on behalf of the parents with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) and with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi against Westosha Central High School for "endangering the safety and privacy of multiple female students." The complaint, shared first with Fox News Digital, claims that Westosha Central High allowed a male student to share a locker room for gym class with female students and allegedly punished students who attempted to avoid changing in front of the male student.

Westosha High School is in Kenosha County, on the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Donald Trump won the county by over 6 percentage points. It's not a blue area, per se, and this happened.

You can read the text

Our complaint, filed today with the US Department of Education and US DOJ, is here: https://t.co/pAEOJq4O2c — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) March 20, 2025

We hope the DOJ comes down on them like a bag of hammers.

Wisconsin and Illinois in the same week! Why aren't moms and dads standing up and screaming about this? Especially the fathers! My dad would have went to that school and got himself arrested. — PatriotGirlMom🇺🇲❤️ (@TripletMommy) March 21, 2025

There needs to be some flipping of tables.

So WI passes no transitions for minors, yet it’s ok to force girls strip in front of boys 🤬 — TRossy (@TinaRossmiller) March 21, 2025

It's a school district policy.

The Wisconsin Republicans need to address this, too.

I’m in Wisconsin and I stand with these girls! We need to stop failing these innocent children and protect them from gender insanity. — Heather Blues (@blueused2becool) March 21, 2025

This is abuse and all good people should stand against it.

Should there not be criminal child abuse and sexual abuse on a minor charges as well? — me the person (@me_the_person) March 21, 2025

In any other circumstance, forcing a child to undress in front of others would be a crime.

Common sense will win. Thank you for defending women's rights. Apparently the democrats hate women. — HankMcbonesy (@HankMcbonesy) March 21, 2025

Yes, they do.

Actual lunacy. The school demanded these under age girls to undress in front of a biologically male student, at threat of punishment. Any and all of the admin and teachers involved should face sexual abuse charges. https://t.co/HKegZrd3T4 — Kamehamedouken (@Kamehamedouken) March 20, 2025

This is not just lunacy. It's evil.

A mother of a girl in North suburban Chicago middle school, Deerfield, IL has also filed a complaint with DOJ and the local police department due to school administrators forcing girls to undress in PE class in front of a boy who ID’d as a girl. https://t.co/3nm4QTK2eL — Anne Leary🌲 (@backyardconserv) March 20, 2025

We told you about that story last weekend.

This is absolutely disgusting. This is the type of thing democrats want for your children across America!!



Something we can do to stop this is by electing common sense candidates to all levels of office. Today in Wi every democrat protected against protecting Women!! Disgusting https://t.co/JNlhr4ojWF — Green Bay Republican (@greenbay_GOP) March 21, 2025

Every single Democrat is complicit in this.

I hope you win millions for these girls. What they did is unforgivable. https://t.co/a2klWcs2tK — LovesAmerica (@stu73261) March 20, 2025

It's absolutely unforgivable.