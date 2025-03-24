WEF Big Wig Talks About Plans to Make Sure Only Rich Elite Get to Travel (In the Name of Gaia, of Course)

The Left hate the average person, and their ultimate dream is to be able to control everything we say, think, feel, eat, and do (including where we live and how we travel).

They've made this very clear, and if we don't keep standing up to them, they'll enact these insane plans.

Here's someone from WEF explaining how they'd never let middle- and lower-income people travel again under their 'carbon emission rights' plan.

WATCH:

The WEF's Barbara Baarsma delivers a sales pitch for personal carbon allowances:



"If I want to fly, I buy some carbon emission rights from someone who can't afford to fly, for example… Or if someone lives in a small house, he can sell his carbon emission rights to someone who… pic.twitter.com/izdM0BlpH3 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) March 24, 2025

Absolutely insane.

While they fly private jets to conferences that could've been a Zoom call.

They really think they're our betters.

What a bunch of BS. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) March 24, 2025

That it is.

It makes some rich people very rich! pic.twitter.com/UuXuB5Lcq7 — Armincles 🇿🇦🇩🇪🚁⛵🛵🚛 (@ArminS71288) March 24, 2025

Right. And they want to keep the rest of us very, very poor.

Hmm, Or, bear with me.



I fly when and where I want, whenever I want and don't GAF what you think or want.



FLy, Fart, Drive , eating meat doesn't require your permission. Was that a Let me be clear moment. — Juan Ismael Bob Tannenbaum Krepecki the Third (@juan_krepecki) March 24, 2025

Amen.

Wait, "SHE" can sell someone else's "carbon credits?"



That's starting to less like a credit or licensing system, and more like a luxury tax meant to price people out of certain behaviors, that they don't even get a say in how their "credits" are used.



I mean, if I'm banking my… — TXJollyRoger☠️ (@TxJollyRoger) March 24, 2025

That's exactly what this is.

'You'll own nothing and be happy.'

So poor persons can benefit by giving up their right to travel, huh?



Hmm.



So it is all about helping the poor, is it? — Kevin S. (@LapstrakeNYS) March 24, 2025

That's how they'll frame it.

They're 'helping the poor' by making sure they never travel outside their 15-minute cities.

All hail our benevolent overlords!

NO NO AND NO - she can buy her freedom card at Gitmo! https://t.co/7uP07h5ndn — Texas Girl (@TexasGirl55500) March 24, 2025

The biggest NO that ever NOPED.

Straight-up communism.

They wants to lock the doors into their 15 minute cities, and here the WEF explains how they plan to trick you into thinking it's a good deal: https://t.co/EojegtlDYo — Cnner🐭 This is EXACTLY what I voted for 🥩 MAHA (@thecnner) March 24, 2025

And some people will fall for it.

Neo-Techno-Feudalism in the 'propose and discuss' stage https://t.co/rApY6PVQat — General Malaise (@SubRosaceae) March 24, 2025

We need to make sure it never leaves that stage.