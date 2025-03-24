U.K. Nurse Under Investigation After Trans Criminal Patient Assaulted Her for Misgendering...
WEF Big Wig Talks About Plans to Make Sure Only Rich Elite Get to Travel (In the Name of Gaia, of Course)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 24, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left hate the average person, and their ultimate dream is to be able to control everything we say, think, feel, eat, and do (including where we live and how we travel).

They've made this very clear, and if we don't keep standing up to them, they'll enact these insane plans.

Here's someone from WEF explaining how they'd never let middle- and lower-income people travel again under their 'carbon emission rights' plan.

WATCH:

Absolutely insane.

While they fly private jets to conferences that could've been a Zoom call.

They really think they're our betters.

That it is.

Right. And they want to keep the rest of us very, very poor.

Amen.

That's exactly what this is.

'You'll own nothing and be happy.'

That's how they'll frame it.

They're 'helping the poor' by making sure they never travel outside their 15-minute cities.

All hail our benevolent overlords!

The biggest NO that ever NOPED.

Straight-up communism.

And some people will fall for it.

We need to make sure it never leaves that stage.

