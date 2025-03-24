WHOOPS! Trump Lawfare Architect Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Collusion With Juan Merchan

Dems MUST Be Held Accountable for Harboring Criminal Illegals (Join Us In Helping...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 24, 2025
imgflip

Of all of the lawfare that Democrats waged against Donald Trump to prevent him from running for president, it's difficult to pick the most ridiculous, but we have to nominate the Stormy Daniels 'hush money' prosecution brought by corrupt DA Alvin Bragg and argued before equally corrupt Judge Juan Merchan. Not only because there was no initial crime, let alone insanely concocting 34 felony counts related to it, but also for the fact that it was the only one that was successful ... at least in the short term.

How did that one work out in the end?

The media loved it for the salaciousness of the details (which were completely irrelevant to the case) and rabid Trump haters loved it because, for the billionth time, they could claim, 'We got him THIS time.' 

The architect of Bragg's case against Trump was Norm Eisen, a far-left activist who also orchestrated much of Trump's first impeachment and trial. Eisen, of course, wrote a book about 'Trying Trump' a year ago that he is still hawking on his Twitter page to this day, but no one is buying or reading it. 

Most recently, he has been in the news for threatening similar lawfare against Elon Musk. Last week, our managing editor, Sam Janney documented how deep Eisen's corruption runs with the help of Twitter accounts such as DataRepublican and journalist Jeff Carlson

The problem is, Eisen got away with it. (So far, anyway.) And he is so brazen in his hubris that another Twitter account, The Researcher, exposed him on video admitting it. Watch: 

If true, that means Norm created the Bragg case, he worked with the witness Michael Cohen, and he worked with the judge.

Seems illegal to me.

Wow. Just ... wow. 

We're not surprised that Judge Merchan was in on the collusion, that much was obvious throughout the trial. But we are surprised that Eisen admits it so freely. 'The judge is on our team.' 

He then realizes what he just said and tries to backpedal by saying that the defense is part of that 'team' as well, which just makes zero sense. 

The second half of the clip is from 2024 and is equally damning. Eisen seems to claim that he and the prosecutors helped write Merchan's jury instructions. The Researcher posted a longer clip of those comments in a reply.

Amazingly (but again unsurprisingly), in yet another clip, CNN actually had Eisen, who was clearly neck-deep in orchestrating the entire show trial, on the network DURING THE PROCEEDINGS as an 'impartial legal analyst.'

Eisen even went on Michael Cohen's podcast -- a witness he had personally groomed -- to 'rate his performance.'

Again, he doesn't try to hide any of it because he has never faced consequences for it. 

That needs to change, and soon. 

We kind of want him thrown in jail for his smugness alone. 

(Just kidding ... sort of.)

There were political trials in the former Soviet Union that were more on the level than this one was. 

Outside of just pure accountability, which America needs and deserves for so much that happened during the Biden administration, Eisen needs to be investigated because, if anything, the left has only ramped UP its lawfare efforts. 

They may not be able to 'get' Trump personally anymore, at least not for the next four years, but they are still using lawfare to try to derail the agenda that 78 million Americans voted for and strongly support. 

Unless people like Eisen face real consequences, they will never stop. Not with Trump and not with any Republican who succeeds him.

Tags: COLLUSION CORRUPTION DONALD TRUMP PROSECUTION ALVIN BRAGG

