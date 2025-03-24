WHOOPS! Trump Lawfare Architect Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Collusion With Juan Merchan

Of all of the lawfare that Democrats waged against Donald Trump to prevent him from running for president, it's difficult to pick the most ridiculous, but we have to nominate the Stormy Daniels 'hush money' prosecution brought by corrupt DA Alvin Bragg and argued before equally corrupt Judge Juan Merchan. Not only because there was no initial crime, let alone insanely concocting 34 felony counts related to it, but also for the fact that it was the only one that was successful ... at least in the short term.

Advertisement

How did that one work out in the end?

The media loved it for the salaciousness of the details (which were completely irrelevant to the case) and rabid Trump haters loved it because, for the billionth time, they could claim, 'We got him THIS time.'

The architect of Bragg's case against Trump was Norm Eisen, a far-left activist who also orchestrated much of Trump's first impeachment and trial. Eisen, of course, wrote a book about 'Trying Trump' a year ago that he is still hawking on his Twitter page to this day, but no one is buying or reading it.

Most recently, he has been in the news for threatening similar lawfare against Elon Musk. Last week, our managing editor, Sam Janney documented how deep Eisen's corruption runs with the help of Twitter accounts such as DataRepublican and journalist Jeff Carlson.

The problem is, Eisen got away with it. (So far, anyway.) And he is so brazen in his hubris that another Twitter account, The Researcher, exposed him on video admitting it. Watch:

Norm Eisen accidentally told the truth that Judge Juan Merchan was part of his Bragg lawfare team. It didn’t take him long to figure out that he messed up.



I previously posted that Norm appeared to say that he was writing documents for the judge.



If true, that means Norm… pic.twitter.com/e78Gh3TUg9 — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 23, 2025

If true, that means Norm created the Bragg case, he worked with the witness Michael Cohen, and he worked with the judge.



Seems illegal to me.

Wow. Just ... wow.

We're not surprised that Judge Merchan was in on the collusion, that much was obvious throughout the trial. But we are surprised that Eisen admits it so freely. 'The judge is on our team.'

He then realizes what he just said and tries to backpedal by saying that the defense is part of that 'team' as well, which just makes zero sense.

The second half of the clip is from 2024 and is equally damning. Eisen seems to claim that he and the prosecutors helped write Merchan's jury instructions. The Researcher posted a longer clip of those comments in a reply.

Amazingly (but again unsurprisingly), in yet another clip, CNN actually had Eisen, who was clearly neck-deep in orchestrating the entire show trial, on the network DURING THE PROCEEDINGS as an 'impartial legal analyst.'

Eisen even went on Michael Cohen's podcast -- a witness he had personally groomed -- to 'rate his performance.'

Norm created the Bragg case. He initially wanted it to be included in the first bogus impeachment of Trump. pic.twitter.com/knv1scqqnG — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 24, 2025

Advertisement

Again, he doesn't try to hide any of it because he has never faced consequences for it.

That needs to change, and soon.

This evil man, needs to be investigated, then jailed. https://t.co/D6XnaZSykr — Dawn Shively (@DawnShively6) March 24, 2025

Conspiracy and he’s so proud of himself? https://t.co/pqNHulHBQo — CMK (@cmorgank) March 24, 2025

We kind of want him thrown in jail for his smugness alone.

(Just kidding ... sort of.)

Looks like Norm Eisen let the cat out of the bag

He quickly realized his mistake and tried to cover it up



Eisen's slip-up raises serious questions about Judge Juan Merchan's involvement with Bragg's lawfare team, potential collusion and corruption in the justice system — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) March 23, 2025

The judge and prosecutor rigged the trial, the evidence and lied about the law. Few trials ever have been so unfair. McDougall evidence was irrelevant, but prejudicial, & Cohen's testimony proved Trump innocent. There was no evidence for a trial. No business record to falsify.. — Robert (@RobertBarber64) March 23, 2025

There were political trials in the former Soviet Union that were more on the level than this one was.

Outside of just pure accountability, which America needs and deserves for so much that happened during the Biden administration, Eisen needs to be investigated because, if anything, the left has only ramped UP its lawfare efforts.

Advertisement

Old lawfare Judge team New lawfare Judge team pic.twitter.com/ZVJNhm0JkN — Joe “Big Balls" Friday (@InsurancePlanX) March 23, 2025

They may not be able to 'get' Trump personally anymore, at least not for the next four years, but they are still using lawfare to try to derail the agenda that 78 million Americans voted for and strongly support.

Unless people like Eisen face real consequences, they will never stop. Not with Trump and not with any Republican who succeeds him.