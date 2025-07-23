London Mayor Says UK Must Immediately Recognize Palestinian Statehood

You'd think London Mayor Sadiq Khan (he/him) would be preoccupied with the knife crime and acid attacks that have increased along with the country's unfettered migration from Muslim countries. But the mayor released a statement on Wednesday demanding that the United Kingdom, which he does not run, immediately recognize Palestinian statehood. Khan says that the international community can no longer stand by and watch "starving children searching hopelessly for food in the rubble" and "family members shot dead by Israeli soldiers as they search for aid."

Someone should tell Khan that the whole story of the IDF firing on Gazans in line for aid was debunked with video.

The UK must immediately recognise Palestinian statehood.



There can be no two state solution if there is no viable state left to call Palestine. pic.twitter.com/wlnzNIt0bQ — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) July 23, 2025

How about Hamas gives back the hostages?

Of course, Khan shut down replies.

Our response to the Mayor of London's call for the UK to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state https://t.co/wRWeIAVqQb pic.twitter.com/a77UojWr17 — Jewish Leadership Council (@JLC_uk) July 23, 2025

Stick to being Mayor of London, given that’s your job: foreign policy isn’t. https://t.co/1AuYhg7b4S — Reg Hoare (@RegHoare) July 23, 2025

As the @MayorofLondon your duty is to protect our city and ensure public safety — not to wade into international politics. Londoners deserve a Mayor focused on London, not on global grandstanding. https://t.co/CrQjo3qheW — F&GGConservatives 🎗️🟧 (@Finchleytories) July 23, 2025

What the fuck has this got to do with London? https://t.co/bYBQ35KVbt — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) July 23, 2025

A Palestinian Arab state. Because that's exactly what the world needs - another corrupt, failed, terrorist controlled country. Or not.... https://t.co/s2ijGAdipk — Prof Gerald M Steinberg (@GeraldNGOM) July 23, 2025

Yes, let's reward Hamas for October 7 by giving them their own state.

Here’s @MayorofLondon telling us that if you rape, murder and take hostages as Hamas have done, he will support you by wanting to recognise a Palestinian State. Turns off response though. Hey Khant, fuck off and when you get there, fuck off some more. https://t.co/falFQNC1mL — 0-3 🇬🇧🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@seansafc1973) July 23, 2025

The Labour Mayor of London should focus on London and not a small section of its population and their love of terror and Palestinian statehood https://t.co/z0A7vKSY9r — Scott Dodsworth (@ScottDodsworth) July 23, 2025

Comments turned off? Hence why the weekly Jew-hate marches have been allowed to continue in Central London for 20 months https://t.co/C9Y9RSSxb7 — Danny Caro 🎗️ (@DjCaro) July 23, 2025

London has its own foreign policy since it is not a British city any longer. https://t.co/Rs2sdXreU9 — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) July 23, 2025

Palestine isn’t viable. It’s simply the idea that Muslim Arabs have a divine right to rule the entire Middle East and eradicate everyone who isn’t a Muslim Arab. https://t.co/x62ya9l0T3 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 23, 2025

Just a few scenes from Sadiq Khan's own patch, only last Saturday.



He pontificates about foreign policy, but he has nothing to say about haters defiling the capital constantly.



How's that "rooting out antisemitism" pledge coming along, Labour? https://t.co/e5bDXVy7AO pic.twitter.com/22qJ4wzjOw — habibi (@habibi_uk) July 23, 2025

Khan has proven to be absolutely useless as mayor. He's overseeing the decline of a once great city.

America isn't the only country with the worst mayors.

