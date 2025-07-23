Um, Everyone? Salon Asks Who Can Joke About Presidents If Stephen Colbert Can't
VIP
Uber’s Women Preferences: Easing Women’s Minds While Also Raising New Concerns
Biden's Border Blunder: Zoom-Vetted Illegal Migrant Shoots Officer, Exposing Failure to Pr...
YOU Did It, Joe! Biden-Harris Admin Safety Hotline for Unaccompanied Minors Missed 65K...
'Yes, There Will Be Arrests': DOJ Announces Strike Force to Assess Russia Hoax...
Adam Schiff Warns Us Trump Hacked Our Personal Data, Forgets Why HE Was...
CNN: Switching Off Tulsi's Truth Telling Faster Than a Barber on Speed to...
OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to...
The Atlantic: Hunter Biden's 'Pummeling Aggression' Is What the Democrats Have Been Missin...
Deborah Birx Proves the Left DESPISES Rural America and the People Who Live...
'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's...
CNN Runs Breathless Story About Epstein Attending Trump's Wedding When the Internet Knew...
Paid and Neutered: Democrat 'Meowist' Cat Ladies Boo and Hiss JD Vance’s Nantucket...
Self-Beclowning Sen. Chris Murphy Had a Trump Trade Deal Take That Aged Embarrassingly...

London Mayor Says UK Must Immediately Recognize Palestinian Statehood

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 23, 2025
Meme

You'd think London Mayor Sadiq Khan (he/him) would be preoccupied with the knife crime and acid attacks that have increased along with the country's unfettered migration from Muslim countries. But the mayor released a statement on Wednesday demanding that the United Kingdom, which he does not run, immediately recognize Palestinian statehood. Khan says that the international community can no longer stand by and watch "starving children searching hopelessly for food in the rubble" and "family members shot dead by Israeli soldiers as they search for aid."

Advertisement

Someone should tell Khan that the whole story of the IDF firing on Gazans in line for aid was debunked with video.

How about Hamas gives back the hostages?

Of course, Khan shut down replies.

Recommended

OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes, let's reward Hamas for October 7 by giving them their own state.

Advertisement

Khan has proven to be absolutely useless as mayor. He's overseeing the decline of a once great city.

***

America isn't the only country with the worst mayors. 

Stay in touch with the decline and fall of the West. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY GAZA HAMAS ISLAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There
Doug P.
'Yes, There Will Be Arrests': DOJ Announces Strike Force to Assess Russia Hoax Evidence
Brett T.
Deborah Birx Proves the Left DESPISES Rural America and the People Who Live There
Amy Curtis
'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing
Grateful Calvin
Um, Everyone? Salon Asks Who Can Joke About Presidents If Stephen Colbert Can't
Amy Curtis
YOU Did It, Joe! Biden-Harris Admin Safety Hotline for Unaccompanied Minors Missed 65K Calls
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There Doug P.
Advertisement