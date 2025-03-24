U.K. Nurse Under Investigation After Trans Criminal Patient Assaulted Her for Misgendering...
Greta Thunberg Belts Out Planet-Saving Sermons from a Truck’s Shadow in a Cringe-Worthy Spectacle

justmindy | 6:45 PM on March 24, 2025
Just when you think we have heard the last of Greta Thunberg, she shows back up again screaming into a microphone and trying desperately to find rhythm she clearly does not possess. 

Probably more than one organization, if the truth were known. 

It's actually quite the opposite.

Her parents should have sought help for her. Instead, they exploited her. 

Oh, it's very real.

Maybe people are starting to catch on. 

She has to keep all her talking points straight.

The lady holding her ears would have appreciated that. 

She is a scammer, after all. 

Please, no! That is quite enough of Greta.

The whole scene is a mess.

