Greta Thunberg Belts Out Planet-Saving Sermons from a Truck’s Shadow in a Cringe-Worthy Spectacle

Just when you think we have heard the last of Greta Thunberg, she shows back up again screaming into a microphone and trying desperately to find rhythm she clearly does not possess.

I can’t stop laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/j3vOAh2w98 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 24, 2025

Just to be clear, it was never about "climate change." It has always been about the subversion of the West. Who is paying her? @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/O7LCtROg3B — Pascal Anglehart 🇨🇦 (@DemosKratosCA) March 23, 2025

Probably more than one organization, if the truth were known.

It's not even about the subversion of the West. The end goal is a one world communist regime. The West is a roadblock to that goal, so subverting it is merely a prerequisite. — Christian 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@ChristianCamara) March 24, 2025

Democracy does not, in fact, look like Gaza. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 24, 2025

It's actually quite the opposite.

She was a profoundly unwell child, and now is becoming a profoundly unwell adult — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) March 24, 2025

Her parents should have sought help for her. Instead, they exploited her.

Got halfway through before I realized that’s the actual audio, and not a hilarious voiceover — nora (@norasaysthings) March 24, 2025

Oh, it's very real.

I saw this, and immediately thought, “Oh, another child leading chants”.



Then realized who it was. How does she still look twelve?



Then I listened, and the “Show me what power is like!” told me a whole lot more about Greta than I needed to hear… — Jeff McCulley (@IAmJeffMcCulley) March 24, 2025

Maybe people are starting to catch on.

She has to keep all her talking points straight.

Wow! 😅 She should of just stayed on the yacht in the middle of ocean. — nela ✨ (@nela29267659013) March 24, 2025

The lady holding her ears would have appreciated that.

I feel sorry for her, her parents stole her childhood and used her to emotionally manipulate credulous idiots. — Si O'Gnomic (@Psyonomic) March 24, 2025

Did she steal my tablecloth? — Isac (@Isacb2021) March 24, 2025

She is a scammer, after all.

That poor kid will never have a normal life. — Scotty (@batteryscott) March 24, 2025

Can Greta's decline only be explained by exposure to climate change? https://t.co/u8HXF4yafL — Keith (@KeithArbitrary1) March 24, 2025

Here she is, boys! Here she is, world! Here's Greta! Sing out, Greta!https://t.co/SgWuSq8c0l — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 24, 2025

Please, no! That is quite enough of Greta.

This years Eurovision looks terrible. https://t.co/gmBiVTWdId — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) March 24, 2025

I don't think she can find *democracy* or *free* in Gaza, but I bet she doesn't care. https://t.co/LXtsV9RUVX — H.Kennedy 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@GoCharlotte2016) March 24, 2025

I’m lmfao at little drummer boy wearing body armour 🤣 https://t.co/VxvtvniZXd pic.twitter.com/4sTu8KlH8R — Runyonesque (@Runyonesque3) March 24, 2025

The whole scene is a mess.