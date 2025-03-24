Boston Kid Begs Shameful Mayor Wu to Clean Up the Streets So He Can Practice Football In Peace (WATCH)

There's a coalition of Democrats who are bound and determined to keep illegal immigrants and other criminals in our country and roaming free in our cities.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said state police wouldn't cooperate with ICE just this afternoon, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said her city is 'home' to illegals. That last statement comes a week after Wu offered condolences to the family of a man shot while he was trying to stab innocent Bostonians.

Democrats don't seem to care about the Americans who live in their cities and states, and certainly won't take the time to hear their concerns.

But we will.

Here's a kid in Boston who just wants to practice football. But thanks to Mayor Wu, he and his teammates get to watch naked drug addicts running around during practice instead:

Boston kid calls out @MayorWu for failed leadership that has led to addicts all over the city



He states addicts run around naked high on drugs while they practice football. He asks Wu what she plans to do



This comes as Mayor Wu says she will not arrest drug users and dealers pic.twitter.com/d9OIMhSm18 — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) March 24, 2025

This is shameful.

They won’t arrest drug users or drug dealers? Why would you want to keep them on the streets is the question? They are poisonous to society and drug dealers should be punished for what they do. — Michael Molinaro (@MolinaroMikey) March 24, 2025

Democrats don't punish criminals.

Mayor Wu is offering taxpayer-funded treatment to drug users and drug dealers instead of arresting them.



It’s part of her far-left progressive policies. pic.twitter.com/xi2tnBtRAF — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) March 24, 2025

It's working so well, obviously.

NOT.

The fact that Michelle Wu is a mother is extremely concerning to me — Lady Katie Daisy Cutter🇺🇸 (@Lady_StandBy) March 24, 2025

Her kids undoubtedly get protection.

This has been going on for a decade but just got far worse under Chairman Wu and her ANTIFA lawyers — Anthony J . Barton (@StompemAll) March 24, 2025

The solution is for Boston to vote her out of office and elect someone who isn't insane.

Good for him. I hope more young people follow. — Sarah Finn (@Sarahfinn54) March 24, 2025

There's a reason young men of all races are leaving the Democratic Party behind.

We wouldn't be surprised if this kid's one of them someday.

I'll tell you what Wu will do about, she will ask the city council to pass a by law making it illegal to talk bad about Wu on city property. Take that kid ! — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) March 24, 2025

Would any of us be surprised if she actually did this?

Nope.

Hard to interpret this any other way.

Listen to this young man ask for help to have a chance to enjoy football practice rather than watching naked people running around while doing drugs! Thank you @AntiWuCoalition for recording this boy's plea. https://t.co/YEsyhVP20g — Kathy Petersen (@K38334Kathy) March 24, 2025

It will fall on the Democrats' deaf ears, but we can listen.

She, @MayorWu doesn’t give a rat’s a** about the people of Boston … unless they’re illegals. https://t.co/0rhWx0iZPo — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 24, 2025

That much is very clear.

This is her version of doing better.

That's the sad part.