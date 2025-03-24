Boston Kid Begs Shameful Mayor Wu to Clean Up the Streets So He Can Practice Football In Peace (WATCH)

WUT?! CNN Panel Says 'Undocumented Workers' Will Stop Paying Taxes If IRS Data...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 24, 2025
ImgFlip

There's a coalition of Democrats who are bound and determined to keep illegal immigrants and other criminals in our country and roaming free in our cities.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said state police wouldn't cooperate with ICE just this afternoon, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said her city is 'home' to illegals. That last statement comes a week after Wu offered condolences to the family of a man shot while he was trying to stab innocent Bostonians.

Democrats don't seem to care about the Americans who live in their cities and states, and certainly won't take the time to hear their concerns.

But we will.

Here's a kid in Boston who just wants to practice football. But thanks to Mayor Wu, he and his teammates get to watch naked drug addicts running around during practice instead:

This is shameful.

Democrats don't punish criminals.

It's working so well, obviously.

NOT.

Her kids undoubtedly get protection.

The solution is for Boston to vote her out of office and elect someone who isn't insane.

There's a reason young men of all races are leaving the Democratic Party behind.

We wouldn't be surprised if this kid's one of them someday.

Would any of us be surprised if she actually did this?

Nope.

Hard to interpret this any other way.

It will fall on the Democrats' deaf ears, but we can listen.

That much is very clear.

This is her version of doing better.

That's the sad part.

Tags: BOSTON CRIME DRUGS MASSACHUSETTS MAYOR

