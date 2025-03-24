ABOVE THE LAW? NY Gov. Hochul Says State Police Will Not Cooperate With ICE, Slams Counties That Do

Democrats continue to put illegal immigrants ahead of the safety and security of American citizens and above American law.

This writer has grappled to understand why they do this when it's politically unpopular (63% of Americans support deporting illegals), and the only conclusion she can come to is they hate America and Americans.

That's the only explanation for this unhinged lawlessness.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has said state police will not cooperate with ICE, and called counties that do enforce our laws 'renegade.'

WATCH:

🚨 JUST IN: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announces State Police WILL NOT be cooperating with ICE



She even called counties who decide to do so “RENEGADE”



HOW IS THIS EVEN LEGAL? The DOJ should look into this! pic.twitter.com/n4vGc3RpDk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 24, 2025

President Trump needs to cut off all federal funding for New York state immediately.

Charge her with obstruction. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 24, 2025

Also a good idea.

Why has she and @MassGov Healey not been arrested yet? — Cecilia Calabrese (@CeceCalabrese) March 24, 2025

Excellent question.

Trump needs to start taking action against all blue states that are obstructing the law.

By doing so, they are aiding & abetting criminals. This cannot go on. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 24, 2025

Congress should pass legislation.

Irrational hatred of the president causes stupid policy.



Exhibit A: Krazy Kathy Hocul — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) March 24, 2025

It's not just hatred of Trump.

If Donald Trump didn't exist, they'd still be pro-illegal immigration.

Isn't harboring illegals a crime? Arrest her. — Leggy (@whazzhat) March 24, 2025

Arrest her.

Or send a busload of illegals to her mansion.

It is hard to understand why the government let their own state deteriorate and everything going downhill, so bizarre to think why people still elected crazy politicians? I know California doesn’t like Gavin Newson but he cheated voting by no vote id. https://t.co/Fp6eMAhKC9 — Charles Bao (@CharlesBao369) March 24, 2025

They can come in and 'fix' the problems they create then.

It gives them power.

What she means to say is that the executive branch of NY is complicit in harboring criminals and fugitives… https://t.co/5Rbrd1RoF8 — Rick (@IckesR536) March 24, 2025

That's exactly what she's saying.

Pull all federal funding from NY. Every last penny. https://t.co/RBYcjj0akl — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) March 24, 2025

Not another dime.

You can't hate your elected officials enough.https://t.co/mmmU2AqB2C — Baby Rules X 🇺🇸 (@DesalvoSus82548) March 24, 2025

No, but we can vote them out of office.

*****