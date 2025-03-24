DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing...
ABOVE THE LAW? NY Gov. Hochul Says State Police Will Not Cooperate With ICE, Slams Counties That Do

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File

Democrats continue to put illegal immigrants ahead of the safety and security of American citizens and above American law. 

This writer has grappled to understand why they do this when it's politically unpopular (63% of Americans support deporting illegals), and the only conclusion she can come to is they hate America and Americans.

That's the only explanation for this unhinged lawlessness.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has said state police will not cooperate with ICE, and called counties that do enforce our laws 'renegade.'

WATCH:

President Trump needs to cut off all federal funding for New York state immediately.

Also a good idea.

Excellent question.

Congress should pass legislation.

It's not just hatred of Trump.

If Donald Trump didn't exist, they'd still be pro-illegal immigration.

Arrest her.

Or send a busload of illegals to her mansion.

They can come in and 'fix' the problems they create then.

It gives them power.

That's exactly what she's saying.

Not another dime.

No, but we can vote them out of office.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

