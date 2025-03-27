Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above the Law (WATCH)

When it comes to politicians lacking self-awareness, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is near the top of the list.

Not only is he totally out of touch about why his party has approval ratings in the mid-20s, he has the audacity to go on MSNBC and ask if the law still applies to powerful people:

Advertisement

The Signal scandal likely involves criminal behavior. If there is no Department of Justice investigation then it will become 100% clear - if it isn’t already - that the law no longer applies to powerful people in this country. pic.twitter.com/h6i6x3VN7c — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 27, 2025

Oh, buddy, you do not want to go there.

Joe Biden pardoned the January 6 Committee, several members of his family, and his son Hunter.

Joe Biden didn't face charges from special prosecutor Robert Hur because of his diminished mental capacity -- something a lot of people in power helped cover-up.

Hillary Clinton had a server in her house that she 'wiped with a cloth.'

Shall we keep going?

It's so hilarious how hard you are trying to make people care about this when all the average American cares about is seeing their bills go down, Chrissy — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 27, 2025

Inflation, egg prices, and the cost of gas have come down.

This is all they've got.

You violated the Logan Act if we’re playing that game — CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 27, 2025

We have a feeling Murphy doesn't want to play that game.

Kind of like when no one was held accountable when 13 Marines died? 🤔 — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) March 27, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Criminal behavior? Such as?



The “scandal” is over, Senator. — John Thaler (@Thaleresq) March 27, 2025

He can't name criminal behavior because there isn't any.

But he puts the talking point out there so the Leftist base has something new to scream as they burn down Tesla dealerships.

LOL!!!!!!



I know I know! Democrats live in the history of today. I get it.



If there was a past, it would be clear that Democrats are above the law and have been above the law for decades. — Ru₿enHODL (@PeterRVincenzo) March 27, 2025

We all see it, which is why Democrats yelling that President Trump is a 'convicted felon' meant nothing to voters.

The Signal Scandal likely DOES involve criminal behavior. But it's not from the people (Hegseth, Gabbard, Ratcliffe) that Democrats have targeted for resignation.



Flynn 2.0 https://t.co/F1mrkJUBYW — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 27, 2025

Advertisement

If that's true, watch how quickly Murphy shuts his trap.

Didn't you help burry the Hunter Biden Laptop as Russian Disinformation. If that statement is true that means you are willing to lie for political gain and that shoots your credibility to zero https://t.co/RF4PADRg8J — Lohkee (@Lohkee37) March 27, 2025

When was Murphy ever credible?

Hey Chris please tell me in the last 4 (8) (16) years when it applied to Democrats! https://t.co/Cwy19c8TXL — Debbie M (@oldyfan2012) March 27, 2025

He can't.

There’s no criminal behavior with the Signal goof up but isn’t it amazing a Democrat wants to talk about criminal behavior.



Your entire party is a criminal organization. https://t.co/rbXuvla7tm — CT Turnip (@ct_turnip) March 27, 2025

It's all projection.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.