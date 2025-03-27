Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS...


Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above the Law (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

When it comes to politicians lacking self-awareness, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is near the top of the list.

Not only is he totally out of touch about why his party has approval ratings in the mid-20s, he has the audacity to go on MSNBC and ask if the law still applies to powerful people:

Oh, buddy, you do not want to go there.

Joe Biden pardoned the January 6 Committee, several members of his family, and his son Hunter.

Joe Biden didn't face charges from special prosecutor Robert Hur because of his diminished mental capacity -- something a lot of people in power helped cover-up.

Hillary Clinton had a server in her house that she 'wiped with a cloth.'

Shall we keep going?

Inflation, egg prices, and the cost of gas have come down.

This is all they've got.

Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)
Sam J.
We have a feeling Murphy doesn't want to play that game.

That's (D)ifferent.

He can't name criminal behavior because there isn't any.

But he puts the talking point out there so the Leftist base has something new to scream as they burn down Tesla dealerships.

We all see it, which is why Democrats yelling that President Trump is a 'convicted felon' meant nothing to voters.

If that's true, watch how quickly Murphy shuts his trap.

When was Murphy ever credible?

He can't.

It's all projection.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path.
