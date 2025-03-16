Democracy! Democracy! Democracy! Chris Murphy Signals Democrats are Digging in Their Heels Against Trump

The Democrat Party is in a free fall. CNN released its poll today showing the party’s approval at 29%, the lowest record for the poll since it started in 1992. Democrat Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut was asked about his party’s disastrous polling and responded with some defiant gibberish about ‘losing our Democracy.’

Here’s more from Meet the Press. (WATCH)

Welker: The Democrat party approval number are at historic lows. Why?



Murphy: The American people just want us to fight Donald Trump harder — because if we don’t, we’ll lose our Democracy.



They are completely lost. pic.twitter.com/fTsHJJMfZz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

They are “fighting” 80/20 issues. Thats why they are failing — geekenvogue (@geekenvogue) March 16, 2025

Yes, the Democrat Party reflexively opposes everything that President Donald Trump supports. Trump chooses to support issues that 80% of Americans are in favor of. That leaves Democrats siding with the opposing 20%.

It’s an insane political strategy but it’s what the Democrat Party has chosen to do.

I can tell him. It's because they're completely out of touch with the American people. The only value they have anymore is opposing Trump. But Trump won. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 16, 2025

Just look at the numbers. (WATCH)

1. 68% of all voters disapprove of Democrats in Congress



2. 21% of all voters approve of the Democrats in Congress



3. Upside down by 47% Ouch.



4. 45% of Democrat voters disapprove of Democrats in Congress.



5. 40% of Democrat voters approve of Democrats in Congress.



6.… pic.twitter.com/I46SEFBmaW — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) March 16, 2025

6. Upside down by 5% More Democrat voters disapprove than approve of Democrats in Congress. Ouch!

The Democrats are trying out a ‘new’ message but it’s something we’ve all heard before. Democracy! Democracy! Democracy!

They may be trying out their new message. In multiple interviews various politicos have used the “saving/defending Democracy” line — Michael Langwiser (@Miklang) March 16, 2025

What part of “Democracy” has been lost so far?? These are the same talking points that lost them the election so hopefully they never wake up and realize they need new ideas — Trump World (@Louaye1980) March 16, 2025

They honestly can’t accept reality. It’s staggering to see the disconnect with them. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 16, 2025

It’s incredible to watch. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

The ‘democracy’ messaging doesn’t resonate especially when the vast majority of Democrats oppose EVERYTHING being done or proposed by a democratically-elected President. The Democrat Party has to change if they want to win again. Meanwhile, they’re signaling they are going to double down on ALL of their unpopular policies and positions. Good luck, Dems.