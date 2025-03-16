Signature Humor: White House’s Rapid Response 47 Account Shares Hilarious Biden Autopen Me...
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Back Trump’s Deportation of Violent Illegal Alien Gan...
VIP
Trump’s Turn: Lefties Cry Foul As the ‘Rules’ They Wrote Come Back to...
California Screamin’: Hollywood Has-Beens Rage at Chuck Schumer Over Passing GOP Spending...
She's on a Roll! After Throwing Shade at Fetterman, Jasmine Crockett Warns We...
VIP
COVID Mea Culpas Fall Short: I Demand Real Accountability and Consequences
Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy
Senatorial Smack Down: Fetterman Lets AOC Know Exactly What He Thinks About Her...
Gridiron Dinner Snubs Trump, Toasts Free Speech ... While Blissfully Ignoring Their Own...
POPCORN TIME: As Democrats Remain in Disarray, Jasmine Crockett Throws Shade at John...
Oops! Arkansas Truckers Face $5,000 Fines If They Can’t Pass an English Literacy...
VIP
'O Shame! Where Is Thy Blush?' Shakespeare's Birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon to Be 'Deco...
The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to...
CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change...

Democracy! Democracy! Democracy! Chris Murphy Signals Democrats are Digging in Their Heels Against Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on March 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrat Party is in a free fall. CNN released its poll today showing the party’s approval at 29%, the lowest record for the poll since it started in 1992. Democrat Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut was asked about his party’s disastrous polling and responded with some defiant gibberish about ‘losing our Democracy.’

Advertisement

Here’s more from Meet the Press. (WATCH)

Yes, the Democrat Party reflexively opposes everything that President Donald Trump supports. Trump chooses to support issues that 80% of Americans are in favor of. That leaves Democrats siding with the opposing 20%.

It’s an insane political strategy but it’s what the Democrat Party has chosen to do.

Just look at the numbers. (WATCH)

6.  Upside down by 5%  More Democrat voters disapprove than approve of Democrats in Congress.  Ouch!

Recommended

Signature Humor: White House’s Rapid Response 47 Account Shares Hilarious Biden Autopen Meme
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The Democrats are trying out a ‘new’ message but it’s something we’ve all heard before. Democracy! Democracy! Democracy!

The ‘democracy’ messaging doesn’t resonate especially when the vast majority of Democrats oppose EVERYTHING being done or proposed by a democratically-elected President. The Democrat Party has to change if they want to win again. Meanwhile, they’re signaling they are going to double down on ALL of their unpopular policies and positions. Good luck, Dems.

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY CONNECTICUT DEMOCRACY DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Signature Humor: White House’s Rapid Response 47 Account Shares Hilarious Biden Autopen Meme
Warren Squire
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Back Trump’s Deportation of Violent Illegal Alien Gangs
Warren Squire
California Screamin’: Hollywood Has-Beens Rage at Chuck Schumer Over Passing GOP Spending Bill
Warren Squire
Senatorial Smack Down: Fetterman Lets AOC Know Exactly What He Thinks About Her Opinion
Eric V.
Trump’s Turn: Lefties Cry Foul As the ‘Rules’ They Wrote Come Back to Haunt Them
Amy Curtis
She's on a Roll! After Throwing Shade at Fetterman, Jasmine Crockett Warns We May Not Have 2028 Elections
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Signature Humor: White House’s Rapid Response 47 Account Shares Hilarious Biden Autopen Meme Warren Squire
Advertisement