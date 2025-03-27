YIKES: Babysitter Doing Nighttime Monster Check Finds Something SCARY Under Child's Bed

If you're a parent, you've been there: it's bedtime, and your kid asks you to check for monsters under the bed or in the closet.

99.99% of the time, there's nothing there. But the five seconds it takes to check and assuage your kid's fears is worth it if it means a night of peaceful sleep.

Advertisement

But in Kansas, a babysitter went to do the obligatory monster check and found something truly frightening:

NEW - Kansas Babysitter checking for monsters finds man hiding under child’s bed. 27-year-old man arrested — KTLA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 26, 2025

Yikes.

More from KSN.com:

A babysitter discovered a man hiding under a child’s bed near Great Bend. It happened in the 2000 block of Patton Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says a babysitter was putting the children to bed when one of them told her that a “monster” was under their bed. The babysitter, hoping to comfort the child by showing them there was nothing, looked under the bed and came face-to-face with a man hiding underneath. There was an altercation, and the babysitter and a child were knocked over. The man fled the home before the sheriff’s office arrived. The man was identified as someone who used to live at the house but was barred from being there due to a protection from abuse order. The sheriff’s office says deputies continued searching for the man in the area into the morning. He was found near the home again, and after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Truly terrifying. Thank goodness the babysitter checked.

“Yes police, I’ve found a dead person under my daughter’s bed.” — Dale Doback (@ThreeGreen21) March 26, 2025

No jury would ever convict.

At my parents house, in the country (so it's really dark outside), I was in my ground floor bedroom & opened the window. I screamed as this black thing suddenly lunged in. It was my mother's cat, Mandy, who would use the window flowerboxes to go all around the house. Guess she… — Parrish (@SwaneeParrish) March 26, 2025

Cats can be such jerks sometimes.

Good lesson on listening to your kids. 👀 — cagrown5 (@cagrown5) March 27, 2025

Yes it is.

So you’re telling me I need to bring a flashlight AND A GUN with me now when i check for monsters under my childs bed… — _Rachel_ (@RachelWellingT) March 26, 2025

Probably wise.

I bet the babysitter is never sleeping without checking under the bed again. — Chopsmath (@Chopsmath) March 27, 2025

We wouldn't.

Oh HELL NO! There’d be a dead body for the police to come get. https://t.co/w57nvkL3Wq — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) March 26, 2025

We agree.

Especially since there was an order of protection against the guy.

Heh.

No one would object.

Old fear: re-unlocked https://t.co/tYa7apItQS — Be Still My Soul (@bestillmysoul83) March 27, 2025

It sure is.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.