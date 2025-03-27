YIKES: Babysitter Doing Nighttime Monster Check Finds Something SCARY Under Child's Bed

Tim Walz Tries Hiding Pic from Anti-American Rally He Spoke at Shared by...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy

If you're a parent, you've been there: it's bedtime, and your kid asks you to check for monsters under the bed or in the closet.

99.99% of the time, there's nothing there. But the five seconds it takes to check and assuage your kid's fears is worth it if it means a night of peaceful sleep.

But in Kansas, a babysitter went to do the obligatory monster check and found something truly frightening:

Yikes.

More from KSN.com:

A babysitter discovered a man hiding under a child’s bed near Great Bend. It happened in the 2000 block of Patton Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says a babysitter was putting the children to bed when one of them told her that a “monster” was under their bed.

The babysitter, hoping to comfort the child by showing them there was nothing, looked under the bed and came face-to-face with a man hiding underneath. There was an altercation, and the babysitter and a child were knocked over.

The man fled the home before the sheriff’s office arrived. The man was identified as someone who used to live at the house but was barred from being there due to a protection from abuse order.

The sheriff’s office says deputies continued searching for the man in the area into the morning. He was found near the home again, and after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Truly terrifying. Thank goodness the babysitter checked.

No jury would ever convict.

So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board
Sam J.
Cats can be such jerks sometimes.

Yes it is.

Probably wise.

We wouldn't.

We agree.

Especially since there was an order of protection against the guy.

Heh.

No one would object.

It sure is.

