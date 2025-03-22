NYU Hack Spills the Tea: Affirmative Action Still Rigging the Admissions Game
CBS News: Trump Administration Is Revoking Legal Status of 530,000 Immigrants
The Left's Final Play: Erasing Women, Destroying Sports
Hamas Fanboy Whines 'When Will It End? ... Twitter Roasts Him with a...
Trump (and Elon) Dropped By the NCAA Wrestling Finals and THIS Is What...
But What Was His Motive? Man Took Pressure Cooker Bomb Into British Hospital
SODA JERKS? Nick Sortor Calls Out Influencers Being Paid by Companies to Oppose...
Democrats Having 'Serious Conversations' About Handling Trans Rights
A New Jersey Cop Sporting a Palestine Flag on His Uniform Is Outrageous...
WATCH Riley Gaines' Facial Expressions As Black Trans Activist Insists He CANNOT Be...
UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States
Donald Trump Endorses Brad Schimel in WI Supreme Court Race, Warns Crawford Will...
Andrew Sullivan: What If the Biden Administration Deported Jordan Peterson?
The Will of the People: CNN Reports 63% of Americans Support Deporting Illegal...

High School Coach Sacked for Ponytail-Pulling Tantrum After Championship Flop ... Real Classy Move

justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 PM on March 22, 2025
derooshh

At the end of the day, high school sports are supposed to be about fun and learning how to be a teammate. The emotions can be high, but this was taking it way too far. 

Jim Zullo, a seasoned coach with over 40 seasons under his belt, was fired from Northville High School after he was seen on video pulling a player's ponytail in a heated post-game moment. The incident occurred after a loss in what was reported as the New York Class D state championship game, though this detail requires further confirmation. The event, which took place at Hudson Valley Community College, led to widespread condemnation online, with many labeling the act as abusive. The situation highlighted not only the issue of physical discipline in sports but also brought attention to the supportive actions of a teammate who intervened, earning praise for her protective stance. Discussions have since focused on the boundaries of coaching behavior, the importance of professionalism, and the role of team support in sports. The Northville Central School District issued a statement condemning the coach's actions, reflecting a broader consensus on the need for respect and decorum in coaching.

Doug P.
Her friend was brave to step in on her behalf. That took a whole lot of guts.

She is a powerful young lady.

Exactly right. Even if her behavior was out of line, grabbing her hair was not an acceptable response. 

Thank goodness everyone is holding a recording device in their hands these days. 

Exactly! Young men may be treated differently by other men (it should still not be abusive), but it is never acceptable for any man to physically attack a woman, for any reason. 

A Coach should exhibit self-control to his or her players.

Men, even coaches, should never put their hands on women. It's a terrible example to these young women and it should never happen. Hopefully, this man will never coach again.

