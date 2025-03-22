High School Coach Sacked for Ponytail-Pulling Tantrum After Championship Flop ... Real Classy Move

At the end of the day, high school sports are supposed to be about fun and learning how to be a teammate. The emotions can be high, but this was taking it way too far.

Jim Zullo, a seasoned coach with over 40 seasons under his belt, was fired from Northville High School after he was seen on video pulling a player's ponytail in a heated post-game moment. The incident occurred after a loss in what was reported as the New York Class D state championship game, though this detail requires further confirmation. The event, which took place at Hudson Valley Community College, led to widespread condemnation online, with many labeling the act as abusive. The situation highlighted not only the issue of physical discipline in sports but also brought attention to the supportive actions of a teammate who intervened, earning praise for her protective stance. Discussions have since focused on the boundaries of coaching behavior, the importance of professionalism, and the role of team support in sports. The Northville Central School District issued a statement condemning the coach's actions, reflecting a broader consensus on the need for respect and decorum in coaching.

Her friend was brave to step in on her behalf. That took a whole lot of guts.

She is a powerful young lady.

Exactly right. Even if her behavior was out of line, grabbing her hair was not an acceptable response.

Thank goodness it was caught on camera.



Thank goodness everyone is holding a recording device in their hands these days.

This is good for young MEN, not young women. Sounds like you want an older man roughing up your daughter? Very weird!



Exactly! Young men may be treated differently by other men (it should still not be abusive), but it is never acceptable for any man to physically attack a woman, for any reason.

A Coach should exhibit self-control to his or her players.

I wish more people agreed with this



A lot of weird men in the comments want their daughters to be roughed up like this by a man because they played high school football



Derek, we get it. You, a male, are tough because you played high school football (like every other teenage boy) & think young girls should be roughed up by older men.



Men, even coaches, should never put their hands on women. It's a terrible example to these young women and it should never happen. Hopefully, this man will never coach again.