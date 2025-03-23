'Define' Intervention: MSNBC’s Michael Steele says Dems Too Dumb to Know What ‘Oligarchy’ Means

MSNBC hosts Symone Sanders, Eugene Daniels, and Michael Steele say their fellow Democrats are too stupid to understand the word ‘oligarchy.’ You’ll recall that Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have called their traveling rallying event, ‘The Fighting Oligarchy Tour.’ The hosts say they should have known better and dumbed it down for Democrats.

Check it out. (WATCH)

This is HILARIOUS.



Democrats are worried that AOC and Bernie chose too complicated of a word for the Democrat base when they named their "tour."



Who knew Oligarchy was that confusing LOL pic.twitter.com/F6UVz5lyK1 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 22, 2025

Holy 💩 it's like a failed SNL skit — the worm (@wormsforbrains) March 22, 2025

I can assure him no one in bars is talking about oligarchy lmao. — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) March 22, 2025

If people aren't talking about oligarchies at bars what’s the point of even going?

One commenter has a suggestion for a new name for the tour.

Democrats are too dumb for that many letters. No one will be able to spell it!!



Nazi is so much simpler. Seems to be the only thing they can understand.



Should’ve just called it the Nazi tour. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 22, 2025

3 DEI hires complaining about big words.



Checks out. — DJ Freedom Rockets (@DJFreedomRocket) March 22, 2025

Too many DEI hires on mainstream now - we're totally over it .. 🙂 — adriana sayle (@adrianasayle1) March 22, 2025

Amazingly, MSNBC had to hire three people to replace the high levels of crazy and stupidity supplied by one Joy Reid.

One poster says the title of the tour is the least of the Democrat Party’s worries.

They should be worried that it’s Bernie and AOC. — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) March 22, 2025

That too, but they gloss over that part. I think they're the best that they have at this point...

Is it odd for Bernie and AOC to target rich people when he’s rich, she’s working on it and most democrats in congress got their millions AFTER they got elected ? Just asking for a friend. — 4moretears (@4moretears91716) March 22, 2025

The best the dems have right now is the communist and the bartender? Boy, if we had paper ballots, ID verification, and same day results, we would sweep every seat in 26. — Dave Vincent (@DaveVincent517) March 22, 2025

Bernie Sanders is a rusty and crusty 83 years old and AOC’s IQ hovers around 83 as well.

A commenter says even if Dems figure out what an oligarchy is, President Donald Trump’s administration doesn’t match the definition.

A duly elected President with a mandate from We the People is the opposite of Oligarchy — Pops (@ldsknack) March 22, 2025

Maybe they’re finally starting to realize telling people to be afraid of oligarchs when most of the billionaires in the US vote democrat isn’t really the smartest move. — Blue State Rebel (@FarleyForQueen) March 22, 2025

The last presidential election had more billionaires supporting Kamala Harris than Trump. The Democrat Party is the ‘oligarchy’ party of billionaires which makes a Dem-led tour decrying billionaire influence look not only hypocritical but also utterly ridiculous.