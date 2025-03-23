'Define' Intervention: MSNBC’s Michael Steele says Dems Too Dumb to Know What ‘Oligarchy’ Means

Trans Hondas are Real Hondas: Tesla Car Owners Perform 'Text Changes' to Fool...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:42 AM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

MSNBC hosts Symone Sanders, Eugene Daniels, and Michael Steele say their fellow Democrats are too stupid to understand the word ‘oligarchy.’ You’ll recall that Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have called their traveling rallying event, ‘The Fighting Oligarchy Tour.’ The hosts say they should have known better and dumbed it down for Democrats.

Check it out. (WATCH)

If people aren't talking about oligarchies at bars what’s the point of even going?

One commenter has a suggestion for a new name for the tour.

Amazingly, MSNBC had to hire three people to replace the high levels of crazy and stupidity supplied by one Joy Reid.

One poster says the title of the tour is the least of the Democrat Party’s worries.

Bernie Sanders is a rusty and crusty 83 years old and AOC’s IQ hovers around 83 as well.

A commenter says even if Dems figure out what an oligarchy is, President Donald Trump’s administration doesn’t match the definition.

The last presidential election had more billionaires supporting Kamala Harris than Trump. The Democrat Party is the ‘oligarchy’ party of billionaires which makes a Dem-led tour decrying billionaire influence look not only hypocritical but also utterly ridiculous.

