Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's CR Bill Capitulation

In case you missed it, Democrats are really mad at Chuck Schumer for helping Republicans pass the CR spending bill (even though it's the same one they voted for several times over the past year).

Democrats' supporters are also losing their minds over this because they were hoping to pin a government shutdown on Republicans.

The goobers at The Bulwark are also mad at Schumer. Watch as Tim Miller engages in some major projection here.

"The era of letting Republicans break all the rules, not follow any of the laws, run roughshod over the Democrats, while the Democrats continue to just try to protect every possible existing norm and institution, that era is over." Time for Chuck Schumer to get the memo. @Timodc: pic.twitter.com/MRvNqKYHm7 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 14, 2025

As Kyrsten Sinema rightly pointed out, the ones who were breaking rules, not following laws, and running roughshod were Democrats. Who were also fine with doing all those things until about five seconds ago when it helped President Donald Trump.

Republicans are just using the democrats playbook. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) March 15, 2025

That's why Timmy's so mad.

He sounds just like them.

The Democrats, "protecting every norm and institution," as they fight for men who think they're women to access women's spaces. Sure, Timmy. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) March 15, 2025

Joe Biden's intern tried to amend the Constitution days before he left office.

But 'norms and institutions', Tim.

For the love of God. Y'all are seriously trying to play victim here? 🤣 — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) March 15, 2025

It's what Democrats do best.

You have your parties mixed up — Papa D (@Redeemedjoyful) March 15, 2025

He sure does.

Nailed it.

Only someone with the innocence of babes is surprised Tim Miller is clutching his pearls that Chuck Schumer didn't set himself on fire like the Sicarii at Masada. This is exactly where the Bulwark was always going to wind up. It's a bulwark, alright. A bulwark for resist libs. https://t.co/iVIfC9BF6i — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 15, 2025

That's all it is.

Tim Miller & Bill Kristol gonna start another TEA Party. https://t.co/g01YScF0Fc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2025

A TEA Party of two.

The post pathetic and hilarious part of all of this is that Timmy is actually reading it. That means either he or whoever puppets him took the time to type up this crap, which means they thought about it. So this is the best they could come up with. What idiots. https://t.co/N6Ind3b3HU — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 15, 2025

This is almost an insult to idiots.

Hahaha, dems trying to protect norms as if we all forgot the abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court nonsense. This is completely ridiculous. Thanks for the laugh. https://t.co/ViInU6hYo3 — NotQualityJournalism (@journalism_not) March 15, 2025

The Bulwark is nothing but ridiculous.

Democrats you really need to stop listening to ex-republican grifters who care nothing about you. They care about fame, fortune, and power. That’s it. https://t.co/CIxaY9D8a1 — Josh__Seattle (@Josh__Seattle) March 15, 2025

Or keep listening to them. It's working so well for you.

what law did republicans not follow? the one where democrats are supposed to win every election and control everything? https://t.co/nxVU04lXrI — Anti-racist Bob (@antiracistemp) March 15, 2025

That's exactly what Timmy and the Bulwark crew are saying.

If Democrats lose, Republicans somehow cheated -- whether by breaking the law or otherwise.