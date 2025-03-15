Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's CR Bill Capitulation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on March 15, 2025

In case you missed it, Democrats are really mad at Chuck Schumer for helping Republicans pass the CR spending bill (even though it's the same one they voted for several times over the past year).

Democrats' supporters are also losing their minds over this because they were hoping to pin a government shutdown on Republicans. 

The goobers at The Bulwark are also mad at Schumer. Watch as Tim Miller engages in some major projection here.

As Kyrsten Sinema rightly pointed out, the ones who were breaking rules, not following laws, and running roughshod were Democrats. Who were also fine with doing all those things until about five seconds ago when it helped President Donald Trump.

That's why Timmy's so mad.

He sounds just like them.

Joe Biden's intern tried to amend the Constitution days before he left office.

But 'norms and institutions', Tim.

It's what Democrats do best.

He sure does.

Nailed it.

That's all it is.

A TEA Party of two.

This is almost an insult to idiots.

The Bulwark is nothing but ridiculous.

Or keep listening to them. It's working so well for you.

That's exactly what Timmy and the Bulwark crew are saying.

If Democrats lose, Republicans somehow cheated -- whether by breaking the law or otherwise.

