Hakeem Jeffries Rages as Senate Passes Spending Bill with Help from Schumer-Led Democrats

Senator Chuck Schumer and a handful of other Democrats sided with Republicans Friday in passing a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and several Democrats who agree with him were livid. Earlier in the day, reporters asked Jeffries if he opposed Schumer’s leadership.

Advertisement

Here’s how that went down. (WATCH)

BREAKING: The Democrat infighting is getting so bad that Hakeem Jeffries is now getting testy with reporters who just want to know if he opposes Chuck Schumer's leadership.



"Do *not* characterize my remarks. I'm not afraid about ANYTHING."pic.twitter.com/JkEMcFnzCv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2025

Oh. Such a brave man. 🙄😆 — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) March 14, 2025

The reporters are so afraid to make him angry — angela (@agbear71) March 14, 2025

Well, the ‘partisan’ bill passed with bipartisan support. Better luck next time, Hakeem.

The day's events and his inability to influence the outcome wrecked Jeffries. Commenters could see it.

Be testy when pressed to answer a question he doesn't know how to answer haha — Freedomly (@Freedomly7) March 14, 2025

I would characterize him as tense and scared — Jared (@Jar3d__) March 14, 2025

The pressure is getting to him. — americandave (@americandave40) March 14, 2025

This is what losing the message looks like. — Calvin (@Realonstist) March 14, 2025

This is the best they can do? — Raphael (@Raphael876252) March 14, 2025

The lack of talent is beginning to show. — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) March 14, 2025

The Democrat Party is squabbling amongst itself and there’s no clear leader.

Many have pegged Jeffries as a possible candidate but so far he’s shown no ability to unite the party or get rogue members under control. He’s not living up to his label of being the second coming of Barack Obama.

Dollar Store Obama — Marxist Freeman (@KNUTEROCKKNEE) March 14, 2025

Dolla Store flailing about now — HuskerHammer (@cptcrunch84) March 14, 2025

Calm down dollar store Obama. Do what’s right for the American citizens. — That HVAC Tech (@thatHVACtech) March 14, 2025

Temu Obama forgot his Xanax — Garbage Deplorable (@GarbageMAGAman) March 14, 2025

Trump voters are loving watching the lost and defeated Democrat Party rip itself apart.

Its great watching the Democrats fight amongst each other.. — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) March 14, 2025

Rats eating their own — Kanaka2a (@Generalee2a) March 14, 2025

Things are getting messy for the Democrats—they're reaping what they’ve sown — ThePatrioticCreed (@PatrioticCreed) March 14, 2025

Libs are so confused on what or who to be outraged at. — Zenn Carmichael (@ZenCarmichael) March 14, 2025

Dems are in dissaray and totally lost! — LP (@ladp216) March 14, 2025

The 🍿 tastes so good! — MAGA’s the fix (@Honesttruthman) March 14, 2025

Yes, so delicious. The stopgap spending bill ultimately passed the Senate 54-26. It now goes to President Donald Trump to sign before midnight. The measure funds the government through the end of September.