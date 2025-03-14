VIP
Hakeem Jeffries Rages as Senate Passes Spending Bill with Help from Schumer-Led Democrats

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senator Chuck Schumer and a handful of other Democrats sided with Republicans Friday in passing a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and several Democrats who agree with him were livid. Earlier in the day, reporters asked Jeffries if he opposed Schumer’s leadership.

Here’s how that went down. (WATCH)

Well, the ‘partisan’ bill passed with bipartisan support. Better luck next time, Hakeem.

The day's events and his inability to influence the outcome wrecked Jeffries. Commenters could see it.

The Democrat Party is squabbling amongst itself and there’s no clear leader.

Many have pegged Jeffries as a possible candidate but so far he’s shown no ability to unite the party or get rogue members under control. He’s not living up to his label of being the second coming of Barack Obama.

Trump voters are loving watching the lost and defeated Democrat Party rip itself apart.

Yes, so delicious. The stopgap spending bill ultimately passed the Senate 54-26. It now goes to President Donald Trump to sign before midnight. The measure funds the government through the end of September.

