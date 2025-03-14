Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on...
Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened...
CNN's Credibility Circles the Drain as Host Mangles Rep. McClain’s Name Twice in...
NBC News Never Lets a Crisis Go to Waste As They Blame Horrific...
'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly...
Alec Baldwin Vows to Ditch Acting ... Guess the Trigger Finger’s Finally Pointing...
Did They Forget About Hunter? Vox Scolds Say It's Wrong (for Some People)...
Bernie Sanders Demands Mask Cosplay at 2025 Rally, Proves He’s Stuck in 2020
CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to...
Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to...
Sen. Mark Kelly Explains Why He's Selling His Tesla in Latest Example of...
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! Here's Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Argument Against Deporting Ill...
VIP
Biden's Open Border Helped the U.S. Break a Record Not Seen Since 1850
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked an Off-Script Question on MSNBC Resulting in VERY...

BREAKING: Senate Votes and There Will Be No Government Shutdown (for a While at Least)

Doug P. | 5:25 PM on March 14, 2025
AngieArtist

The internal polling for what the Republicans had been branding in advance as a "Schumer shutdown" must have been bad for the Dems. Chuck Schumer subsequently announced that he would vote in favor of passing the GOP spending bill, and enough other Senate Dems got on board this afternoon: 

Advertisement

There ended up being 62 votes, putting the bill over the 60 vote threshold.

Several Democrats voted against a shutdown:

Via Politico:

Senate leaders struck a deal on Friday to pave the way for passage of the House GOP’s seven-month stopgap spending bill and avoid a government shutdown.

Under the deal, Democrats agreed to speed up consideration of the bill to allow a vote on Friday in exchange for votes on four amendments — but not Democrats’ preferred four-week funding alternative. Without an accord, it would have taken days to get the stopgap bill through the Senate and a shutdown would have started just after midnight on Saturday.

Alternate takeaway: In seven months we're going to be doing this all over again. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List
justmindy
Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened at the DOJ
Doug P.
CNN's Credibility Circles the Drain as Host Mangles Rep. McClain’s Name Twice in a Clownish Catastrophe
justmindy
'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Traded in His Tesla For
Doug P.
NBC News Never Lets a Crisis Go to Waste As They Blame Horrific CT Abuse Case on Homeschooling
Amy Curtis
Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to Defend Hamas-Loving Mahmoud Khalil
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List justmindy
Advertisement