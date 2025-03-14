BREAKING: Senate Votes and There Will Be No Government Shutdown (for a While at Least)

The internal polling for what the Republicans had been branding in advance as a "Schumer shutdown" must have been bad for the Dems. Chuck Schumer subsequently announced that he would vote in favor of passing the GOP spending bill, and enough other Senate Dems got on board this afternoon:

🚨BREAKING🚨



REPUBLICANS HAVE THE VOTES TO ADVANCE THE GOP FUNDING BILL! pic.twitter.com/p18jVGYfMU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

There ended up being 62 votes, putting the bill over the 60 vote threshold.

Senate breaks filibuster, 62-38 on interim spending bill — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 14, 2025

Several Democrats voted against a shutdown:

8 Dems now on the board to break the filibuster on the stopgap spending bill. Cortez Masto, Durbin, King, Schatz, Schumer, Hassan, Peters, Fetterman. But vote is still open — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 14, 2025

Via Politico:

Senate leaders struck a deal on Friday to pave the way for passage of the House GOP’s seven-month stopgap spending bill and avoid a government shutdown. Under the deal, Democrats agreed to speed up consideration of the bill to allow a vote on Friday in exchange for votes on four amendments — but not Democrats’ preferred four-week funding alternative. Without an accord, it would have taken days to get the stopgap bill through the Senate and a shutdown would have started just after midnight on Saturday.

Alternate takeaway: In seven months we're going to be doing this all over again.