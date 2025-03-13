WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages POORLY (WATCH)

Molly Jong-Fast has made her career by being anti-Trump and lying about the reasons she's anti-Trump, like the time she said she had 'personal experience' with power-abusing FBI directors (spoiler alert: she did not).

She also warned us before the election that President Trump would send her to a camp, which he clearly hasn't done.

Instead, she wrote a piece in Vanity Fair about Trump not keeping his campaign promises about inflation and egg prices.

Except, well...WATCH:

Molly Jong-Fast blocked me. Such a shame. I wanted to congratulate her on that nifty article she wrote for Vanity Fair a couple days ago. So insightful. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ClqO9hSQRh — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 13, 2025

We told you about egg prices here, and inflation too (with a bonus of lower gas prices!)

She's so bad at this.

And don't feel too bad about being blocked, this writer is.

… annnnnnd Dropping this in her timeline — Patriot West III (@makecalgreat) March 13, 2025

You'll be joining the 'Blocked by Molly Jong-Fast' club shortly.

LOL she actually wrote that most voters weren't angry about government spending.



Really had her finger on the pulse with that one. pic.twitter.com/iVYq4sT4p5 — ❌Not Rich, Not White, Not Liberal (@Marcus_Porcius2) March 13, 2025

She's totally on top of it.

Not

They're living in some alternate reality. Also, it's funny that they suddenly care about the price of eggs. Will they now recognize the lower egg and gas prices? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 13, 2025

Only if they give Biden credit for both.

Otherwise, they'll ignore it.

She sounds nice 😂 — Mrs B (@attackdogX) March 13, 2025

She's a peach.

Hilarious. The Dems are running out of things to complain about. — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) March 13, 2025

They'll find something else. Give them a moment.

Not a chance.

So many people tagged her.

That block button's getting a workout today.

In 7 weeks and 2 days!!!! https://t.co/nepV8GP2FJ — SuperMom (@liberteebabe) March 13, 2025

Democrats are going to be so mad things are looking up for voters.

They want to thrive off our misery and suffering.

Meanwhile, we'll just point and laugh at how utterly, hilariously wrong they are.