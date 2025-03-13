Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine Digs Desperately for Trump Economy Dirt
WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages POORLY (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 13, 2025
Townhall Media

Molly Jong-Fast has made her career by being anti-Trump and lying about the reasons she's anti-Trump, like the time she said she had 'personal experience' with power-abusing FBI directors (spoiler alert: she did not).

She also warned us before the election that President Trump would send her to a camp, which he clearly hasn't done.

Instead, she wrote a piece in Vanity Fair about Trump not keeping his campaign promises about inflation and egg prices.

Except, well...WATCH:

We told you about egg prices here, and inflation too (with a bonus of lower gas prices!)

She's so bad at this.

And don't feel too bad about being blocked, this writer is.

You'll be joining the 'Blocked by Molly Jong-Fast' club shortly.

She's totally on top of it.

Not

CNN Claims South Florida Trump Voters Deported ... Oops, They Forgot Only Citizens Vote
justmindy
Only if they give Biden credit for both.

Otherwise, they'll ignore it.

She's a peach.

They'll find something else. Give them a moment.

Not a chance.

So many people tagged her.

That block button's getting a workout today.

Democrats are going to be so mad things are looking up for voters.

They want to thrive off our misery and suffering.

Meanwhile, we'll just point and laugh at how utterly, hilariously wrong they are.

