Inflation Deflation: Even CNN Can't Ignore the GREAT Economic News As Inflation Sinks Below Expecations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We have some great consumer news for you this morning. Well, it's great if you do things like buy groceries and gas and not-so-great if you're a Democrat hoping for a bad economy.

Inflation fell to 2.8%, which is below the expected drop of 2.9%. This is the first decline of both the monthly and core inflation since July of last year.

Couple this with the good news on egg prices, and we expect more Lefty meltdowns today.

Actually, no. This writer will tell you exactly what will happen: the Left will claim this is a sign of a recession or that the good economic news is thanks to Biden's policies finally coming to fruition...two months after he left office.

President Trump always seems to come out on top, no matter what the naysayers argue.

It probably will.

Not surprising.

Even CNN is reporting the good news:

When you've got CNN saying it, it's definitely a win.

But pleasantly so.

It's going to be so fun watching Democrats spin this as bad news.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMICS ECONOMY INFLATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

