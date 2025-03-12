Inflation Deflation: Even CNN Can't Ignore the GREAT Economic News As Inflation Sinks Below Expecations

We have some great consumer news for you this morning. Well, it's great if you do things like buy groceries and gas and not-so-great if you're a Democrat hoping for a bad economy.

Inflation fell to 2.8%, which is below the expected drop of 2.9%. This is the first decline of both the monthly and core inflation since July of last year.

Couple this with the good news on egg prices, and we expect more Lefty meltdowns today.

Actually, no. This writer will tell you exactly what will happen: the Left will claim this is a sign of a recession or that the good economic news is thanks to Biden's policies finally coming to fruition...two months after he left office.

President Trump always seems to come out on top, no matter what the naysayers argue.

A testament to the direct correlation of reduced government spending seen in reduced CPI. Right off the bat. When production kicks in from re-shoring manufacturing, GDP is going to rally up too. — Julie Wade (@julie_wade) March 12, 2025

It probably will.

Even CNN is reporting the good news:

CNN: "Finally, we have some good news on the economy... both of these figures were a step in the right direction, and BOTH were better than expected... this actually breaks a streak of four straight months where the inflation rate was going in the wrong direction." pic.twitter.com/aSfyscZAKq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 12, 2025

When you've got CNN saying it, it's definitely a win.

This sudden downshift in inflation numbers is tremendously surprising. pic.twitter.com/Bfliu66ZVA — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) March 12, 2025

Gas down, eggs down, inflation down…democrats anger up. — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2025

It's going to be so fun watching Democrats spin this as bad news.