VIP
It's Hard to Top This Headline About Meeting Prep for Superheroes 'Saving the...
'I Now Know Why!' Alina Habba Gives a Revealing Tour of Biden's Fake...
Inflation Deflation: Even CNN Can't Ignore the GREAT Economic News As Inflation Sinks...
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Earns Massive Eye Rolls After Saying Trump Is Dodging the...
VIP
Business Insider Columnist BRILLIANTLY Details the Difference Between Conservatives and Le...
'A Talking Hemorrhoid in an Auburn Wig': Kennedy Reveals the TRUE Joy Behar...
Head of the Classless: Gavin Newsom Helps Fund $97,000 Bust of Himself at...
Layoffs and Castoffs: The Legacy Media Has Been Shedding Tons of ‘Talent’ Since...
Scott Jennings Reacts as CNN Panel Downplays Tesla Dealerships and Drivers Being Attacked
VIP
City of Los Angeles Tears Down a Simpsons-Inspired Treehouse that Was Beloved by...
Tesla Terror: Trump Labels Politically-Motivated Dealership Attackers as Domestic Terroris...
Move Over 9/11, There’s Something Scarier - Bernie Sanders Explains Why Musk and...
The Unluck of the Irish: Rosie O’Donnell Flees Overseas with Trump Stowed Away...
Department of Education to Cut Its Workforce in Half

VROOM! Along With Good News on Inflation, Gas Prices Also Fall to Lowest Point Since March 2021

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Earlier, we told you how inflation decreased below expectations, which spells good news for America's economic outlook. There's also some other good news this morning, and about a metric everyone will notice:

Advertisement

This writer is old enough to remember when Barack Obama argued that low gas prices under George W. Bush were a sign of a bad economy. We're sure the Democrats will bring that talking point back again.

But the rest of us will enjoy the relief at the pump.

This writer saw $2.69 a gallon in the Milwaukee, WI area.

They will not give President Trump credit for this.

They'll either ignore it, or give the credit to Biden. 

They won't blame it on Putin if gas prices go up. That'll be all on Trump.

Recommended

'I Now Know Why!' Alina Habba Gives a Revealing Tour of Biden's Fake Oval Office
Doug P.
Advertisement

We certainly hope so.

You could become the 51st state.

Just saying.

We love to see it.

So. Much. Winning.

But Gavin Newsom said Florida was the high-cost state!

Is that the sound of crickets we hear?

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY GAS GAS PRICES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Now Know Why!' Alina Habba Gives a Revealing Tour of Biden's Fake Oval Office
Doug P.
'A Talking Hemorrhoid in an Auburn Wig': Kennedy Reveals the TRUE Joy Behar to Greg Gutfeld
Grateful Calvin
Inflation Deflation: Even CNN Can't Ignore the GREAT Economic News As Inflation Sinks Below Expecations
Amy Curtis
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Earns Massive Eye Rolls After Saying Trump Is Dodging the Press
Doug P.
Business Insider Columnist BRILLIANTLY Details the Difference Between Conservatives and Leftists
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Reacts as CNN Panel Downplays Tesla Dealerships and Drivers Being Attacked
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I Now Know Why!' Alina Habba Gives a Revealing Tour of Biden's Fake Oval Office Doug P.
Advertisement