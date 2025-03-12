VROOM! Along With Good News on Inflation, Gas Prices Also Fall to Lowest Point Since March 2021

Earlier, we told you how inflation decreased below expectations, which spells good news for America's economic outlook. There's also some other good news this morning, and about a metric everyone will notice:

INBOX: US gas prices hit lowest March level since March 2021, per GasBuddy. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) March 12, 2025

This writer is old enough to remember when Barack Obama argued that low gas prices under George W. Bush were a sign of a bad economy. We're sure the Democrats will bring that talking point back again.

But the rest of us will enjoy the relief at the pump.

I paid 2.76 yesterday in Manassas, VA. A welcome price drop. — PaulaK (@shadowop) March 12, 2025

This writer saw $2.69 a gallon in the Milwaukee, WI area.

Will the mainstream media report on this and give Trump any credit? If it were the opposite and they reached an all-time high, I’m sure they would be blaming him. — SoFlo MAGA DOGE Girl 🙏🇺🇸💯🐕💰 (@SoFloDoge) March 12, 2025

They will not give President Trump credit for this.

They'll either ignore it, or give the credit to Biden.

They won't blame it on Putin if gas prices go up. That'll be all on Trump.

Finally, after four years of Bidenomics, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/GnDZ0xjmAf — Shadow Files (@shadow_files) March 12, 2025

We certainly hope so.

Meanwhile in Canada, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1ST, Carnage Mark Carney has increased the carbon tax another 20% - Our gas prices are about to SOAR! — Gina Macina 🇨🇦 (@GinaMacina60) March 12, 2025

You could become the 51st state.

Just saying.

Fuel prices dropping here in Texas … paid $2.49/gallon — Funky Beach (@FunkyBeaches) March 12, 2025

We love to see it.

So. Much. Winning.

Should have disclaimer *unless you live in California https://t.co/fbSxRs5OUq — KJ (@cjandshea) March 12, 2025

But Gavin Newsom said Florida was the high-cost state!

Is that the sound of crickets we hear?