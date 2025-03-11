VIP
Gavin Newsom, Governor of the Highest-Tax, Most Expensive State in America Has Thoughts on Florida

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on March 11, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

This may be the most outrageous thing Gavin Newsom has ever said.

Truly.

What planet is this guy -- who lives in AND governs the most expensive, highest-tax state in the country -- living on if he thinks Florida is too expensive for families?

WATCH:

The guy is out of his mind.

Excellent question.

California has lost so many residents that they're losing Congressional seats.

He must not have.

Newsom is ignoring ALL of that.

Not a clue, apparently.

Or he's lying.

Probably both.

No lies detected.

That was glorious.

