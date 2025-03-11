Gavin Newsom, Governor of the Highest-Tax, Most Expensive State in America Has Thoughts on Florida

This may be the most outrageous thing Gavin Newsom has ever said.

Truly.

What planet is this guy -- who lives in AND governs the most expensive, highest-tax state in the country -- living on if he thinks Florida is too expensive for families?

Look at states like Florida: - Higher taxes on the poorest families. - Higher energy bills. - Higher car insurance bills. - Lower wages. - Higher uninsured rates. The question at the end of the day is, who are you for — Gavin Newsom (@gavinnewsom) Mar 10, 2025

The guy is out of his mind.

Then why is everyone leaving your hell hole state to go to Florida… — Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) Mar 10, 2025

Excellent question.

California has lost so many residents that they're losing Congressional seats.

He mustn't have heard there's no state income tax here in Florida, and property taxes are a fraction of what they are in California. And yeah, I met quite a few refugees from California that escaped in the past 3-4 years. — Based Chris (@RealBasedChris) Mar 10, 2025

He must not have.

Let's ignore. @ASavageNation -High electricity bills -Highest gasoline prices in the nation. -High insurance rates -Crappy roads and highways -Stupid gun control laws -The bullet train scam -Moronic employment laws like PAGA lawsuits. -2 Weeks to stop the spread -School lock downs -The never ending drought -Not enough water for farmers -Running big oil out of the state -Running business out of the state -The never ending homeless crisis -The never ending fentanyl crisis -Early release of felons -Ignoring Prop 36 — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) Mar 10, 2025

Newsom is ignoring ALL of that.

Are you joking? Do you have no clue about the taxes in the state that you are governor of? How about those PG&E rates? How many ppl can't get insurance because so many companies have LEFT THE MARKET because of CA's laws and policies? What good are higher wages if you can't get a job because of higher unemployment rates? Do you have even a clue about what's going on IN YOUR OWN STATE? — Fascist Russian Asset (@SamanthaPfaff) Mar 10, 2025

Not a clue, apparently.

Or he's lying.

Probably both.

Gavin talking about Florida: — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) Mar 10, 2025

No lies detected.

Hey Gav, people are literally fleeing your state by the thousands. Remember this all time classic when the Tribal Chief @GovRonDeSantis humiliated you in front of a nationwide audience? Good times! — DeSantis Appreciation Society (@KickboxerEsq) Mar 10, 2025

That was glorious.