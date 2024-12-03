Molly Jong-Fast Straight Up LIES About 'Firsthand Experience' With FBI Directors Who 'Abuse' Their Power

The Left sure are getting their knickers in a twist over Kash Patel's nomination as FBI director. They're really upset about losing the ability to sic the FBI on their political opponents because no one is above the law, of course.

Advertisement

Before the election, hysterical so-called journalist Molly Jong-Fast said (with what we presume was a straight face), warned that Trump would put her in a camp.

She's back and this time warning that Kash Patel will put writers in prison, like Hoover did to her grandfather.

Watch:

NEW: MSNBC’s Molly Jong-Fast says she has had “firsthand” experience with FBI directors who abuse their power but says she wasn’t alive when she had the firsthand experience.



🤡



The moment came while MSNBC was discussing how “dangerous” the Kash Patel nomination was.



“For me,… pic.twitter.com/IxYjKgun42 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2024

She wasn't even born.

But okay.

That must have been very traumatic for her, Collin. To witness something when you weren’t alive must have been terrifying. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 2, 2024

Totally terrifying, we're sure.

Understanding the term "firsthand" doesn't appear to be a prerequisite for appearing on MSNBC.



Or did she get a pass because of the haircut? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5kCUAVw9Gu — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 2, 2024

Ouch.

You’ve gotta be kidding me. Libs are just making it up as they go along at this point. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 2, 2024

They are so addled with Trump Derangement Syndrome it's insane.

Hey @MollyJongFast! Did you know Kash Patel was given a DOJ award for work he did investigating and prosecuting terrorists under the Obama administration? — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) December 2, 2024

She did not.

I have firsthand experience fighting in the Civil War, although I wasn't alive then. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) December 2, 2024

Same thinking.

It seems the biggest issue we face is a lack of good dictionaries and courses on how to interpret the words and definitions therein. If we could somehow find a way to get leftists to understand what certain words actually mean, we could be a great country again. — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) December 2, 2024

They know words mean things. That's why they choose the words they do.

It’s nice to know MSNBC hires the handicapped. https://t.co/I9D7hQPpBe — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 3, 2024

Laughed out loud at this.

Leftists are mentally ill, but often hilariously entertaining. https://t.co/7vL40dfaWy — Ron Flowers (@RonFlowers17) December 3, 2024

Highly entertaining.

You mean like spreading falsehoods that the President could be colluding with Russia? https://t.co/pCb2Rz7tYN — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) December 3, 2024

Advertisement

Just like that.

Molly Jong-Fast is a journalist--someone who is supposed to know what words and terms like "firsthand" mean--and arguably at the top of her chosen profession, and yet she claims to have firsthand knowledge of s**t that happened before she was even born?



On, and her grandfather… https://t.co/FUPPK4LF3v — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) December 3, 2024

The post continues:

On, and her grandfather was a literal communist, just for the record.

He sure was.

Explains a lot, really.