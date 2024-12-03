Molly Jong-Fast Straight Up LIES About 'Firsthand Experience' With FBI Directors Who 'Abuse' Their Power

Everyone Disappoints Keith: New Jarvis Thread Highlights Olbermann Demanding Democrats Res...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 03, 2024
Townhall Media

The Left sure are getting their knickers in a twist over Kash Patel's nomination as FBI director. They're really upset about losing the ability to sic the FBI on their political opponents because no one is above the law, of course.

Before the election, hysterical so-called journalist Molly Jong-Fast said (with what we presume was a straight face), warned that Trump would put her in a camp.

She's back and this time warning that Kash Patel will put writers in prison, like Hoover did to her grandfather.

Watch:

She wasn't even born.

But okay.

Totally terrifying, we're sure.

Ouch.

They are so addled with Trump Derangement Syndrome it's insane.

She did not.

Same thinking.

They know words mean things. That's why they choose the words they do.

Laughed out loud at this.

Highly entertaining.

Just like that.

The post continues:

On, and her grandfather was a literal communist, just for the record.

He sure was. 

Explains a lot, really.

