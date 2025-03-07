Trump ENDS $400 MILLION in Grants and Contracts With Columbia Over Anti-Semitic Protests
The Insufferable Harpies on 'The View' Want Lefties to 'Fight and Die' for Their Rights in the Trump Era

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on March 07, 2025
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

The ladies of 'The View' are really not coping well under the Trump administration. After saying last year she wouldn't want a Trump supporter to save her life, Joy Behar said she wouldn't donate a kidney to a Trump-voting friend (she has friends?).

Now Sunny Hostin is telling viewers they need to 'fight and die' for their rights.

WATCH:

And it didn't stop there:

Because Al Green's behavior was unbecoming and inappropriate.

They're exhausting and insufferable.

And of course they fight with one another.

Its days have to numbered.

Sunny wouldn't get her hands dirty fighting for rights.

Solid advice.

We bet they will be.

We hope so.

They just laid off 200 employees, but kept 'The View'?

Make it make sense.

