The Insufferable Harpies on 'The View' Want Lefties to 'Fight and Die' for Their Rights in the Trump Era

The ladies of 'The View' are really not coping well under the Trump administration. After saying last year she wouldn't want a Trump supporter to save her life, Joy Behar said she wouldn't donate a kidney to a Trump-voting friend (she has friends?).

Now Sunny Hostin is telling viewers they need to 'fight and die' for their rights.

WATCH:

Call for violence? The View's Sunny Hostin says people need to "fight and die for their rights" like previous generations, and that Dems "are not meeting the moment" to oppose Trump.

She RAGES at the 10 Dems who voted to censure Rep. Al Green (D-TX) for disrupting Trump's… pic.twitter.com/8ZP4FKlsjN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 7, 2025

And it didn't stop there:

Joy Behar is shocked to find out which Democrats sided with Republicans in censuring Green: "Jim Himes, I would never have thought that...Jared Moskowitz, WHAT?!"

"Respectfully, there are a lot of people who saw the outburst differently including Democrats," noted faux… pic.twitter.com/MLwc7XNpLY — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 7, 2025

Because Al Green's behavior was unbecoming and inappropriate.

Pretend independent Sara Haines has a MELTDOWN over the censure and Ukraine:

"They have a job to do and what they keep doing is not doing their job! Censures are like a slap on the wrist...Military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine was just suspended! Those are problems… pic.twitter.com/NXLPT6AG9s — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 7, 2025

They're exhausting and insufferable.

Haines and Hostin clash and yell at each other:

Sunny: Doesn't the Republican Party -- isn't that the party in charge of all these problems?

Sara: No, censureship is a stupid thing that I called out when --Sunny: I'm not talking about that.Sara: Well, that's what I'm talking… pic.twitter.com/QTacR6v0th — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 7, 2025

And of course they fight with one another.

Comcast/NBC realized some hosts on MSNBC had just gone to far

When will Disney/ABC realize this with The View ? — Big Cat Tech (@PMaxiums) March 7, 2025

Its days have to numbered.

She says as she sits in her chair in full hair and makeup. — SowellFood (@SowellFood) March 7, 2025

Sunny wouldn't get her hands dirty fighting for rights.

Yeah, this is unhinged behavior that their audience of clapping seals and full-blown psychopaths love.



Don’t be like this! — Daniel Bell (@Total6Package) March 7, 2025

Solid advice.

i think the FCC should take an interest in a broadcast network's host saying people need to be willing to fight and die to stop Trump. https://t.co/vLl5w6YVr6 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 7, 2025

We bet they will be.

At some point ABC will get tired of this liability, right? Right? https://t.co/sQ0u6HOu9D — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) March 7, 2025

We hope so.

They just laid off 200 employees, but kept 'The View'?

Make it make sense.