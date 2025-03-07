Donor Diss: The View’s Joy Behar Says She Wouldn’t Give Her Kidney to Save Trump-Voting Friend

Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on March 07, 2025
Townhall Media

Trump Derangement Syndrome is revealing just how evil many Democrats truly are. Joy Behar of ABC’s The View was proudly flying her TDS flag Thursday. She said she could be friends with a Trump supporter but would never give them her kidney. She thinks this makes her a moral person.

Here she is. (WATCH)

Yes, she would let a friend die if she knew they voted for Trump.

The most shocking thing is she thinks withholding the means to save someone because of their politics makes her moral and good. Posters know better.

Her religion is hate.

It’s this kind of blind religious devotion to a political party that makes Democrats not celebrate the objectively good things around them. Commenters saw this play out on Tuesday night during Trump’s speech.

Posters have reasons Trump supporters may be better off rejecting Behar’s kidney if a better option is available.

We agree. Behar should hold on to her kidneys. She’s already barely coasting by without a heart and a brain.

