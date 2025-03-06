Megyn Kelly Wonders If ABC News Jobs Would've Been Spared Had George Stephanopoulos Not Defamed Trump

Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 06, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

ABC News and its parent company, Disney, announced yesterday they're laying off about 200 staffers at the network and consolidating some of their programming.

The layoffs also spell the end of political data hub FiveThirtyEight.

Megyn Kelly, who wasted no time in mocking Joy Reid when MSNBC dumped Reid's show, also chimed in on the ABC News layoffs. And she placed the blame squarely at the feet of George Stephanopoulos.

We wonder of Don Lemon will whine about this, too.

Stephanopoulos defied his producers when he said President Donald Trump was found 'liable for rape' during an interview with Nancy Mace. Trump sued for defamation, and the network settled for $15 million.

So Kelly has a point.

$15 million could've kept a few of those people employed.

It's like the opposite of the Midas touch.

He got his, so if some staffers get the boot, it doesn't affect George at all.

Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime
Brett T.
A producer told him repeatedly not to use the word 'rape' and George did it anyway.

And it didn't swing voters away from Trump, either.

So George is a failure all around.

That's what they told laid-off pipeline workers to do.

Like Thanos, these layoffs were probably inevitable. But not shelling out a $15 million defamation lawsuit settlement would've probably delayed them by a year or two.

It did some things well.

But now it's a victim of legacy media's selfishness.

This is also part of it.

Not a chance.

That's all they had to do, and they couldn't do it.

