Megyn Kelly Wonders If ABC News Jobs Would've Been Spared Had George Stephanopoulos Not Defamed Trump

ABC News and its parent company, Disney, announced yesterday they're laying off about 200 staffers at the network and consolidating some of their programming.

The layoffs also spell the end of political data hub FiveThirtyEight.

Megyn Kelly, who wasted no time in mocking Joy Reid when MSNBC dumped Reid's show, also chimed in on the ABC News layoffs. And she placed the blame squarely at the feet of George Stephanopoulos.

If only George Stephanopoulos hadn’t felt the need to defame the president, some of these jobs might have been saved. https://t.co/9BXekthzx2 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 5, 2025

We wonder of Don Lemon will whine about this, too.

Stephanopoulos defied his producers when he said President Donald Trump was found 'liable for rape' during an interview with Nancy Mace. Trump sued for defamation, and the network settled for $15 million.

So Kelly has a point.

$15 million could've kept a few of those people employed.

George is a Democrat. And as you know, they destroy everything they touch. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 5, 2025

It's like the opposite of the Midas touch.

like every other democrat, George ClintonOperatus doesn't care. — DOGE-Breath (@BidenBeachHouse) March 6, 2025

He got his, so if some staffers get the boot, it doesn't affect George at all.

ABC and others are simply doing the work they were told to do imho.



George doesn't decide this stuff of his own.



Just like 60 Minutes and all of media, it's information warfare right now. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) March 5, 2025

A producer told him repeatedly not to use the word 'rape' and George did it anyway.

And it didn't swing voters away from Trump, either.

So George is a failure all around.

there are plenty of construction and farm workers job just coming open at this time or they can learn to code — towfinger (@toefinger) March 5, 2025

That's what they told laid-off pipeline workers to do.

If they just stuck with the news and not partisan propaganda, they would be growing not retracting. They brought themselves down. — USALover (@USALover2025) March 6, 2025

Like Thanos, these layoffs were probably inevitable. But not shelling out a $15 million defamation lawsuit settlement would've probably delayed them by a year or two.

538 was a very poor pollster look at the track record it deserves to go in the dumpster not because of ABC but crappy performance period https://t.co/vW4m4EHudl — andrew (@AlcpikeAndrew) March 6, 2025

It did some things well.

But now it's a victim of legacy media's selfishness.

The USAID funding pause is really hurting the State Media Organizations! https://t.co/XAjT3KijLR — HowesGreg (@HowesRGreg) March 5, 2025

This is also part of it.

Exit question: Did Stephanopoulos offer to take a cut to his estimated $15 million annual salary to spare any of his show’s production crew? https://t.co/INMjpcCTHh — Bob Liss (@ice3nine) March 6, 2025

Not a chance.

I would say that if some of them had really done their jobs in cross-checking, fact-gathering, data analysis, instead of pushing propaganda and lies, these jobs might have been saved. https://t.co/VubvyR1AF8 — Betsy L (@BetsyL43135993) March 6, 2025

That's all they had to do, and they couldn't do it.