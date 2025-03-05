The Legacy Media Purge Continues: Disney to Lay Off 200 ABC News Employees, Restructure Programming

The media purge continues apace.

MSNBC dismissed most of Rachel Maddow's staff and gave Joy Reid the boot. Other networks have either fired or had journalists step down, including Andrea Mitchell, Norah O'Donnell, Chuck Todd, and Jim Acosta.

Now Disney, the parent company of ABC News, is cutting 200 jobs and restructuring some programming:

ABC News is cutting 200 jobs.



ABC News, owned by Disney, is reportedly restructuring its programming, including merging its “20/20” and “Nightline” programs and consolidating its “Good Morning America” productions.



Disney is also cutting the FiveThirtyEight data news site. 'As we’ve often talked about, streamlining our operation to best serve our viewers and continue to position ourselves as a leading news organization has been a goal for some time,' said ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic in a memo to employees.

Here's more from The Hollywood Reporter:

The Walt Disney Co. is slashing just under 200 jobs at ABC News and at its Disney Entertainment Networks division as the traditional TV business continues to face economic headwinds, a source familiar with the decision tells The Hollywood Reporter. The cuts represented about 6 percent of the division’s workforce. ABC News will be hit particularly hard, with the data-driven digital news brand 538 being shuttered, teams from Nightline and 20/20 being consolidated, and all three hours of Good Morning America moving under the same top producer, Simone Swink. The company is also merging its digital and social operations.

As media continue to double down on being propagandists for the Democratic Party, expect more of this.

They can consolidate the evening line up and call it Nighty/Nighty.

We need to see more of this as independent media gains viewership.



