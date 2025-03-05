Columbia Falls to Chaos: Terror Fanatics Seize Library, Unleashing Rabid Anti-Semitism
Anna Paulina Luna Shows Dem Sanctuary City Mayors the Referrals She's Sending to...
Temu Castro Says Canadians Will Continue Boycotting U.S. Travel, Liquor and Boo Our...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off Laundry List of 'Completely Disgraceful' Behavior From Dems L...
'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End...
The Biggest Losers From Trump's Legendary Address
AYFKM? Rachel Maddow Calls Trump 'Disgusting' for Honoring a 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor
'Yikes'! Here's a BIG Clue Dem Leadership Knows Last Night Did NOT Go...
VIP
Democrats Let Their Masks Drop at President Trump's Speech ... and They Are...
Dems at Hearing With Sanctuary City Mayors Try to Run Cover by Making...
Post-Trump Tearjerker, Meghan McCain Obliterates Andy Cohen’s Brain-Dead Trans Athlete Tan...
Maxine Waters Has a Theory About Musk and His 'High-Tech A**' (Hint: 'Election...
Somebody Call 911! Larry the Cable Guy Obliterates Elissa Slotkin's Anti-DOGE Desperation
President Trump’s Electric Speech Sends Petty Maxwell Frost Scurrying Out with His Smug...

The Legacy Media Purge Continues: Disney to Lay Off 200 ABC News Employees, Restructure Programming

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on March 05, 2025
Townhall Media

The media purge continues apace.

MSNBC dismissed most of Rachel Maddow's staff and gave Joy Reid the boot. Other networks have either fired or had journalists step down, including Andrea Mitchell, Norah O'Donnell, Chuck Todd, and Jim Acosta.

Advertisement

Now Disney, the parent company of ABC News, is cutting 200 jobs and restructuring some programming:

The post continues:

Disney is also cutting the FiveThirtyEight data news site. 

'As we’ve often talked about, streamlining our operation to best serve our viewers and continue to position ourselves as a leading news organization has been a goal for some time,' said  ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic in a memo to employees.

Here's more from The Hollywood Reporter:

The Walt Disney Co. is slashing just under 200 jobs at ABC News and at its Disney Entertainment Networks division as the traditional TV business continues to face economic headwinds, a source familiar with the decision tells The Hollywood Reporter. The cuts represented about 6 percent of the division’s workforce.

ABC News will be hit particularly hard, with the data-driven digital news brand 538 being shuttered, teams from Nightline and 20/20 being consolidated, and all three hours of Good Morning America moving under the same top producer, Simone Swink. The company is also merging its digital and social operations.

Recommended

'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End to Rep. Pressley's Performative Politics
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

As media continue to double down on being propagandists for the Democratic Party, expect more of this.

That's what media do best.

The timing does make us question whether or not this is the case.

We wouldn't be surprised if it is.

Those are not bad suggestions.

We are media now.

We have to wonder how long 'The View' will hang on.

Advertisement

Lots of people asking this question.

This is accurate.

DOGE is inevitable.

That's what the federal government employees are doing.

Private sector employees have no such luck.

Tags: ABC ABC NEWS DISNEY LAYOFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End to Rep. Pressley's Performative Politics
Amy Curtis
Anna Paulina Luna Shows Dem Sanctuary City Mayors the Referrals She's Sending to AG Pam Bondi
Doug P.
Columbia Falls to Chaos: Terror Fanatics Seize Library, Unleashing Rabid Anti-Semitism
justmindy
'Yikes'! Here's a BIG Clue Dem Leadership Knows Last Night Did NOT Go Well for Them
Doug P.
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off Laundry List of 'Completely Disgraceful' Behavior From Dems Last Night
Doug P.
AYFKM? Rachel Maddow Calls Trump 'Disgusting' for Honoring a 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End to Rep. Pressley's Performative Politics Amy Curtis
Advertisement