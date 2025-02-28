Join Us and Together We Can Reshape the Media Landscape

In 2017, President Donald Trump called the media 'the enemy of the people' and -- right on cue -- media melted down. The New York Times called it a 'striking escalation in his attacks' and Harvard's Kennedy School said Trump's language 'ventured into dangerous territory.' It turned out that Trump was right. It just took the American people eight years and one disastrous Joe Biden presidency for most Americans to realize it.

And Americans have realized it. Trust in media is at all-time lows:

GALLUP: Americans’ trust in the mass media is at its lowest point in more than five decades. pic.twitter.com/EBwH7h3Nd2 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 27, 2025

This is entirely self-inflicted. Media decided to become the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party years ago, and in the last decade, their mission has been singular: destroy Donald Trump, no matter the cost. There wasn't a lie they wouldn't tell, an ethical standard they wouldn't eschew, a false narrative they wouldn't prop up.

Despite constant attacks from the media -- have any of us heard a positive story about President Trump's second term? -- Polling consistently shows his policy positions are popular with voters:

President Trump’s key policy initiatives are receiving strong majority support from the American people:



✅81% of Americans support deporting people who are here illegally and have committed crimes.



✅76% of Americans support the DOGE-led efforts of a full-scale effort to find… pic.twitter.com/9IzuuuiepQ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 25, 2025

The post continues:

76% of Americans support the DOGE-led efforts of a full-scale effort to find and eliminate fraud and waste in government expenditures. 76% of Americans support closing the border with added security and policies that discourage illegal crossings. 69% of Americans support President Trump’s commonsense efforts to ban men from girls’ sports. 65% of Americans support the President’s efforts to eliminate all preferences by race in the hiring and awarding of government contracts. 61% of Americans support the President’s plan to place reciprocal tariffs on countries that have tariffs on United States goods. Despite what many Democrats and media members want you to believe – the Trump agenda is not only necessary but overwhelmingly popular. Why? Because it’s driven by common sense!

As trust in media and ratings tank, big names are jumping ship. Here's just a few:

Fired, retired, or stepping down: Andrea Mitchell, Norah O’Donnell, Chris Wallace, Hoda Kotb, Neil Cavuto, Alex Wagner, Joy Reid, Chuck Todd, Jim Acosta, and Lester Holt. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 25, 2025

That is quite the list of who's who, and it means one thing: we're winning.

Elon Musk was right when he said we are the media now. And he's correct.

We are the media now. We're getting stronger and bigger every day. The White House Press Pool is even undergoing a shake-up to make space for people like us to have a voice:

BREAKING: White House Press Secretary @karolineleavitt announces Press Pool shake-up 👇 pic.twitter.com/TPfVPLVZ32 — CPAC (@CPAC) February 25, 2025

It is an opportunity to cement alternative voices as a generation of media and journalists who do the work legacy media has refused to do for years.

We here at Twitchy and Townhall Media understand what a watershed moment this is for that new media and America. We have an opportunity to reshape the political landscape of our country for a generation.

We are winning the fight, and it's up to us to continue destroying the Leftist radicals in the media. They're losing, and they know it. That's why so-called journalists are fleeing (or getting fired) from the big networks.

